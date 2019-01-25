FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Increase in 2018 Earnings
0
01/25/2019 | 04:42pm EST
DUNMORE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $13.3 million, or $0.79 per basic and diluted share, for 2018, compared to net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, FNCB recorded net income of $7.1 million, or $0.42 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.1 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share for the respective quarter of 2017. The increase in earnings for the fourth quarter and year-to-date periods were due largely to a decrease in income tax expense, coupled with increases in net interest income and non-interest income. Income tax expense decreased $7.0 million and $8.2 million comparing the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2017, FNCB had recognized additional, non-recurring income tax expense of $8.0 million resulting from the revaluation of FNCB’s net deferred tax assets following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Act”) on December 22, 2017. With regard to non-interest revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018, FNCB, the Bank and Fidelity Deposit Company of Maryland resolved a dispute by entering into a mutual release of all claims, which resulted in FNCB recognizing an insurance recovery after related expenses of $6.0 million. Partially offsetting these positive factors for the year ended December 31, 2018 were increases in the provision for loan and lease losses and non-interest expense.
Return on average assets and return on average shareholders’ equity were 1.09% and 15.38%, respectively, in 2018, compared to 0.01% and 0.15%, respectively in 2017. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, return on average assets and return on average shareholders’ equity were 2.26% and 32.26%, respectively. Comparatively, return on average assets was (2.09%) and return on average shareholders’ equity was (24.98%) for the three months ended December 31, 2017.
2018 Performance Highlights:
Year-to-date total revenue (net interest income and non-interest income) increased $8.0 million, or 19.9% year over year;
Net interest income (FTE) increased 3.3% and 9.6%, comparing the quarter and year ended December 31 of 2018 and 2017, respectively;
Efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter improved to 47.59% in 2018 from 73.42% in 2017;
Yield on earning assets (FTE) for the fourth quarter of 2018 improved 22 basis points compared to the same quarter of 2017;
Year over year growth in total loans, net of net deferred costs and unearned income, of $68.5 million, or 8.9%;
Total deposits grew $93.2 million, or 9.3%, comparing December 31, 2018 and 2017; and
Total capital increased $8.0 million, or 9.0%, comparing December 31, 2018 and 2017.
“We are very pleased with our 2018 operating performance,” stated Gerard A. Champi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The solid results reflected the ongoing efforts of the entire FNCB team focused on organic loan and core deposit growth, funding cost management and controlling non-interest expense. We experienced strong demand for loans and deposits and were able to grow interest revenue and maintain our net interest margin in 2018 amid what proved to be a very challenging interest rate environment and competitive marketplace,” continued Champi. “We realize we still have much work to do ahead but are encouraged as we enter into 2019. We believe our strong balance sheet leaves us well positioned to advance our performance into the new year and continue to create long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Champi.
Cash Dividends Declared
Dividends declared and paid were $0.05 per share for the fourth quarter and $0.17 per share for the year-to-date period of 2018, which represented increases of 25.0% and 30.8% compared to $0.04 per share and $0.13 per share, respectively, for the fourth quarter and year-to-date periods ended December 31, 2017. Total dividends declared and paid for 2018 equated to a dividend yield of approximately 2.01% based on the closing stock price of $8.44 per share at December 31, 2018.
Summary Results for 2018
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, tax-equivalent net interest income increased $0.3 million, or 3.3% to $9.3 million from $9.0 million for the same three months of 2017. Despite the increase in net interest income, FNCB’s tax-equivalent net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 contracted 18 basis points to 3.17% compared to 3.35% for the same quarter of 2017. The margin contraction primarily reflected a 45 basis-point increase in the cost of funds to 1.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from 0.59% for the same three months of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, tax-equivalent net interest income increased $3.2 million, or 9.6%, to $37.0 million compared to $33.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The improvement in net interest income for the year-to-date period was largely due to growth in average earning assets and higher earning-asset yields, partially offset by higher funding costs. Average earning assets grew $100.7 million, or 9.6%, to $1.147 billion in 2018 from $1.046 billion in 2017. Tax-equivalent earning-asset yields improved 29 basis points to 3.97% in 2018 compared to 3.68% in 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the cost of funds increased 35 basis points to 0.90% from 0.55% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 3.22% in 2018 from 3.23% in 2017. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased 4 basis points to 3.17% from 3.21% for the third quarter of 2018. For purposes of presenting net interest income, earning-asset yields and net interest margin information on a tax-equivalent basis, tax-free interest income is adjusted using the statutory federal corporate income tax rate of 21.0% for 2018 and 34.0% for 2017.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, non-interest income amounted to $7.4 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 287.0%, compared to $1.9 million for the same period of 2017. Non-interest income totaled $11.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $4.6 million, or 63.2%, compared to $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in non-interest income for the fourth quarter and year-to-date periods was primarily due to the insurance recovery, net of related expenses, of $6.0 million received in the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in non-interest income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 were net gains on the sale of available-for sale securities of $0.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively. Comparatively, there were no net gains on the sale of available-for-sale securities for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, FNCB realized net losses on the sale of available-for-sale securities of $4 thousand.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, non-interest expense increased by $0.1 million, or 1.8%, to $7.9 million from $7.8 million for the comparable three months of 2017. Non-interest expense for all of 2018 totaled $29.3 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 4.5%, from $28.1 million for 2017. The increase in non-interest expense resulted largely from higher salaries and employee benefits expense related to staffing additions within FNCB Bank’s retail and commercial lending and credit administration units, coupled with increases in regulatory assessments, which, we believe, primarily reflected strong balance sheet growth.
Asset Quality
Total non-performing loans increased $2.1 million to $4.7 million, or 0.56% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, from $2.6 million, or 0.34% of total loans at December 31, 2017. FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans) was 0.93% at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.72% at the end of 2017. The increase in non-performing loans and loan delinquencies was primarily attributable to two commercial relationships that were placed on non-accrual status during 2018. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of gross loans was 1.13% and 1.17% at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Financial Condition
Total assets increased $75.4 million, or 6.5%, to $1.238 billion at December 31, 2018 from $1.162 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase in total assets primarily reflected strong growth in interest-earning assets. Specifically, loans, net of net deferred costs and unearned income, increased $68.5 million, or 8.9%, to $839.1 million at December 31, 2018 from $770.6 million at December 31, 2017. Available-for-sale securities increased $6.5 million to $296.0 million at December 31, 2018 from $289.5 million at December 31, 2017. The asset growth was funded with an increase in total deposits of $93.2 million, or 9.3%, to $1.096 billion at December 31, 2018 from $1.002 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase in deposits was primarily attributable to increases in retail and wholesale time deposits. Borrowings through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh decreased $26.0 million to $18.9 million at December 31, 2018 from $44.9 million at December 31, 2017.
Total shareholders’ equity increased $8.0 million, or 9.0%, to $97.2 million at December 31, 2018 from $89.2 million at December 31, 2017. The capital increase resulted primarily from net income in 2018 of $13.3 million, partially offset by a $2.8 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to depreciation in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, and year-to-date dividends declared of $2.9 million. FNCB’s total risk-based capital and Tier I leverage ratios improved to 12.69% and 8.50%, respectively, at December 31, 2018 from $12.08% and 7.74%, respectively, at December 31, 2017.
Availability of Filings
Copies of FNCB’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q will be provided upon request from: Shareholder Relations, FNCB Bancorp, Inc., 102 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512 or by calling (570) 348-6419. FNCB’s SEC filings including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are also available free of charge on the Investor Relations page of the FNCB’s website, www.fncb.com, and on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html
About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.: FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for over 100 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania – offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB operates through 16 branch offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and a limited purpose office in Lehigh County, and remains dedicated to making our customers’ banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com.
INVESTOR CONTACT: James M. Bone, Jr., CPA Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer FNCB Bank (570) 348-6419 james.bone@fncb.com
FNCB may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements,” including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its reports to shareholders, and in other communications, which are made in good faith by us pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to FNCB’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond our control). The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause FNCB’s financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in our markets; the effects of, and changes in trade, monetary, fiscal and tax policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the timely development of and acceptance of new products and services; the ability of FNCB to compete with other institutions for business, including for deposit and loan growth: the composition and concentrations of FNCB’s lending risk and the adequacy of FNCB’s reserves to manage those risks; the valuation of FNCB’s investment securities; the ability of FNCB to pay dividends or repurchase common shares; the ability of FNCB to retain key personnel; the impact of any pending or threatened litigation against FNCB; the marketability of shares of FNCB stock and fluctuations in the value of FNCB’s share price; the effectiveness of FNCB’s system of internal controls; the ability of FNCB to attract additional capital investment; the impact of changes in financial services’ laws and regulations (including laws concerning capital adequacy, taxes, banking, securities and insurance); the ability of FNCB to identify future acquisition targets, complete acquisitions and integrate new teams into FNCB’s operations; the impact of technological changes and security risks upon our information technology systems; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms, and the success of FNCB at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in FNCB’s filings with the SEC.
FNCB cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not all inclusive. Readers are also cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date of this report, even if subsequently made available by FNCB on its website or otherwise. FNCB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of FNCB to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report.
Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report and other documents that FNCB periodically files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
[FNCB provides tabular information as follows]
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Per share data:
Net income (loss) (fully diluted)
$
0.42
$
0.11
$
0.14
$
0.12
$
(0.36
)
Cash dividends declared
$
0.05
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
0.04
Book value
$
5.78
$
5.15
$
5.18
$
5.17
$
5.32
Tangible book value
$
5.78
$
5.15
$
5.18
$
5.17
$
5.32
Market value:
High
$
10.39
$
12.00
$
10.00
$
9.98
$
7.99
Low
$
8.21
$
7.97
$
8.01
$
7.01
$
6.54
Close
$
8.44
$
9.77
$
8.88
$
9.24
$
7.30
Common shares outstanding
16,821,371
16,819,471
16,817,097
16,766,600
16,757,963
Selected ratios:
Annualized return on average assets
2.26
%
0.59
%
0.79
%
0.70
%
(2.09
%)
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity
32.26
%
8.41
%
11.23
%
9.44
%
(24.98
%)
Efficiency ratio
47.59
%
67.11
%
63.94
%
68.78
%
73.42
%
Tier I leverage ratio
8.50
%
7.66
%
7.69
%
7.80
%
7.74
%
Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets
12.69
%
11.42
%
11.31
%
11.70
%
12.08
%
Average shareholders' equity to average total assets
7.00
%
7.00
%
7.05
%
7.38
%
8.35
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
4.06
%
4.04
%
3.96
%
3.83
%
3.84
%
Cost of funds
1.04
%
1.00
%
0.84
%
0.69
%
0.59
%
Net interest spread (FTE)
3.02
%
3.04
%
3.12
%
3.15
%
3.25
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.17
%
3.21
%
3.26
%
3.26
%
3.35
%
Total delinquent loans/total loans
0.93
%
0.90
%
0.71
%
0.73
%
0.72
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
1.13
%
1.14
%
1.11
%
1.18
%
1.17
%
Non-performing loans/total loans
0.56
%
0.51
%
0.41
%
0.30
%
0.34
%
Annualized net charge-offs/average loans
0.05
%
0.36
%
0.47
%
0.10
%
0.06
%
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income
Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands, except share data)
2018
2017
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
36,381
$
29,821
Interest and dividends on securities
U.S. government agencies
3,565
3,426
State and political subdivisions, tax-free
133
49
State and political subdivisions, taxable
4,105
3,809
Other securities
813
563
Total interest and dividends on securities
8,616
7,847
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
88
180
Total interest income
45,085
37,848
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
5,925
3,521
Interest on borrowed funds
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances
2,025
599
Interest on subordinated debentures
228
380
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
400
300
Total interest on borrowed funds
2,653
1,279
Total interest expense
8,578
4,800
Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses
36,507
33,048
Provision for loan and lease losses
2,550
769
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
33,957
32,279
Non-interest income
Deposit service charges
2,885
2,903
Net (loss) gain on the sale of securities
(4
)
1,597
Net loss on equity securities
(27
)
-
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale
210
304
Net gain on the sale of SBA guaranteed loans
322
79
Net gain on the sale of other repossessed assets
-
47
Net gain on the sale of other real estate owned
31
79
Loan-related fees
390
384
Income from bank-owned life insurance
555
527
Insurance recovery
6,027
-
Other
1,401
1,305
Total non-interest income
11,790
7,225
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
14,780
14,161
Occupancy expense
2,191
2,105
Equipment expense
1,254
1,815
Data processing expense
2,799
2,023
Regulatory assessments
861
686
Bank shares tax
636
800
Professional fees
1,028
956
Insurance expense
515
519
Other operating expenses
5,263
5,004
Total non-interest expense
29,327
28,069
Income before income taxes
16,420
11,435
Income tax expense
3,071
11,288
Net income
$
13,349
$
147
Income per share
Basic
$
0.79
$
0.01
Diluted
$
0.79
$
0.01
Cash dividends declared per commonshare
$
0.17
$
0.13
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
16,799,004
16,722,966
Diluted
16,820,753
16,740,288
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
Three Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands, except share data)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
9,561
$
9,501
$
9,031
$
8,288
$
8,073
Interest and dividends on securities
U.S. government agencies
890
899
886
890
860
State and political subdivisions, tax-free
38
37
38
20
7
State and political subdivisions, taxable
1,026
1,028
1,027
1,024
993
Other securities
167
211
240
195
154
Total interest and dividends on securities
2,121
2,175
2,191
2,129
2,014
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
36
17
12
23
34
Total interest income
11,718
11,693
11,234
10,440
10,121
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
2,165
1,559
1,134
1,067
1,008
Interest on borrowed funds
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances
251
715
707
352
175
Interest on subordinated debentures
57
58
57
56
57
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
108
106
99
87
81
Total interest on borrowed funds
416
879
863
495
313
Total interest expense
2,581
2,438
1,997
1,562
1,321
Net interest income before (credit) provision for loan and lease losses
9,137
9,255
9,237
8,878
8,800
(Credit) provision for loan and lease losses
(199
)
1,149
880
720
283
Net interest income after (credit) provision for loan and lease losses
9,336
8,106
8,357
8,158
8,517
Non-interest income
Deposit service charges
725
711
747
702
756
Net (loss) gain on the sale of securities
-
-
(4
)
-
259
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
7
(8
)
(7
)
(19
)
-
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale
39
71
51
49
63
Net gain on the sale of SBA guaranteed loans
-
-
71
251
-
Net (loss) gain on the sale of other real estate owned
-
-
(7
)
38
22
Loan-related fees
145
85
76
84
132
Income from bank-owned life insurance
142
141
138
134
128
Insurance recovery
6,027
-
-
-
-
Other
337
320
464
280
558
Total non-interest income
7,422
1,320
1,529
1,519
1,918
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,048
3,581
3,485
3,666
4,092
Occupancy expense
562
500
526
603
538
Equipment expense
318
299
323
314
435
Data processing expense
759
745
647
648
521
Regulatory assessments
213
251
196
201
189
Bank shares tax
(131
)
278
222
267
38
Professional fees
295
241
196
296
294
Insurance expense
117
130
133
135
134
Other operating expenses
1,760
1,163
1,238
1,102
1,563
Total non-interest expense
7,941
7,188
6,966
7,232
7,804
Income before income taxes
8,817
2,238
2,920
2,445
2,631
Income tax expense
1,749
388
508
426
8,745
Net income (loss)
$
7,068
$
1,850
$
2,412
$
2,019
$
(6,114
)
Income (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.42
$
0.11
$
0.14
$
0.12
$
(0.36
)
Diluted
$
0.42
$
0.11
$
0.14
$
0.12
$
(0.36
)
Cash dividends declared per commonshare
$
0.05
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
0.04
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
16,820,337
16,818,625
16,792,812
16,763,401
16,757,963
Diluted
16,840,933
16,838,547
16,819,286
16,789,336
16,774,209
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
26,673
$
23,051
$
16,500
$
12,323
$
22,755
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
9,808
7,246
4,624
1,873
14,991
Total cash and cash equivalents
36,481
30,297
21,124
14,196
37,746
Securities available for sale, at fair value
296,032
288,780
290,863
298,314
289,459
Equity securities, at fair value
891
884
892
899
918
Restricted stock, at cost
3,123
3,333
7,964
5,703
2,763
Loans held for sale
820
938
629
366
1,095
Loans, net of net deferred costs and unearned income
839,100
864,316
855,391
808,202
770,643
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(9,519
)
(9,827
)
(9,459
)
(9,562
)
(9,034
)
Net loans
829,581
854,489
845,932
798,640
761,609
Bank premises and equipment, net
14,425
13,895
13,900
12,870
10,388
Accrued interest receivable
3,614
4,061
3,654
3,430
3,234
Bank-owned life insurance
31,015
30,873
30,732
30,594
30,460
Other real estate owned
919
715
787
579
1,023
Other assets
20,831
22,857
22,810
23,669
23,610
Total assets
$
1,237,732
$
1,251,122
$
1,239,287
$
1,189,260
$
1,162,305
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand (non-interest-bearing)
$
156,600
$
166,967
$
177,388
$
172,896
$
176,325
Interest-bearing
939,029
928,154
777,855
782,357
826,123
Total deposits
1,095,629
1,095,121
955,243
955,253
1,002,448
Borrowed funds:
Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances
18,930
46,490
174,251
121,485
44,968
Subordinated debentures
5,000
5,000
5,000
5,000
5,000
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Total borrowed funds
34,240
61,800
189,561
136,795
60,278
Accrued interest payable
338
318
331
284
241
Other liabilities
10,306
7,306
7,027
10,190
10,147
Total liabilities
1,140,513
1,164,545
1,152,162
1,102,522
1,073,114
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
21,026
21,024
21,021
20,958
20,947
Additional paid-in capital
63,547
63,469
63,374
63,335
63,210
Retained earnings
17,186
10,965
9,792
8,057
6,779
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,540
)
(8,881
)
(7,062
)
(5,612
)
(1,745
)
Total shareholders' equity
97,219
86,577
87,125
86,738
89,191
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,237,732
$
1,251,122
$
1,239,287
$
1,189,260
$
1,162,305
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income
Three Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Interest income
Loans:
Loans - taxable
$
9,090
$
9,059
$
8,631
$
7,934
$
7,736
Loans - tax-free
596
559
506
448
511
Total loans
9,686
9,618
9,137
8,382
8,247
Securities:
Securities, taxable
2,083
2,138
2,153
2,109
2,007
Securities, tax-free
48
47
48
25
11
Total interest and dividends on securities
2,131
2,185
2,201
2,134
2,018
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
36
17
12
23
34
Total interest income
11,853
11,820
11,350
10,539
10,299
Interest expense
Deposits
2,165
1,559
1,134
1,067
1,008
Borrowed funds
416
879
863
495
313
2,581
2,438
1,997
1,562
1,321
Net interest income
$
9,272
$
9,382
$
9,353
$
8,977
$
8,978
Average balances
Earning assets:
Loans:
Loans - taxable
$
796,886
$
803,314
$
784,427
$
748,375
$
725,988
Loans - tax-free
58,722
55,848
49,855
44,383
41,548
Total loans
855,608
859,162
834,282
792,758
767,536
Securities:
Securities, taxable
299,981
303,037
305,627
301,032
292,307
Securities, tax-free
4,651
4,664
4,677
2,325
600
Total securities
304,632
307,701
310,304
303,357
292,907
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
8,438
3,735
2,629
3,825
12,215
Total interest-earning assets
1,168,678
1,170,598
1,147,215
1,099,940
1,072,658
Non-earning assets
72,999
75,518
74,188
76,114
89,801
Total assets
$
1,241,677
$
1,246,116
$
1,221,403
$
1,176,054
$
1,162,459
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
926,767
$
827,570
$
790,233
$
806,494
$
824,680
Borrowed funds
62,495
149,682
163,547
102,676
67,476
Total interest-bearing liabilities
989,262
977,252
953,780
909,170
892,156
Demand deposits
157,223
173,616
173,037
169,450
162,135
Other liabilities
8,272
7,983
8,444
10,663
11,079
Shareholders' equity
86,920
87,265
86,142
86,771
97,089
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,241,677
$
1,246,116
$
1,221,403
$
1,176,054
$
1,162,459
Yield/Cost
Earning assets:
Loans:
Interest and fees on loans - taxable
4.56
%
4.51
%
4.40
%
4.24
%
4.26
%
Interest and fees on loans - tax-free
4.06
%
4.01
%
4.06
%
4.04
%
4.92
%
Total loans
4.53
%
4.48
%
4.38
%
4.23
%
4.30
%
Securities:
Securities, taxable
2.78
%
2.82
%
2.82
%
2.80
%
2.75
%
Securities, tax-free
4.13
%
4.03
%
4.11
%
4.30
%
7.33
%
Total securities
2.80
%
2.84
%
2.84
%
2.81
%
2.76
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
1.71
%
1.82
%
1.83
%
2.41
%
1.11
%
Total earning assets
4.06
%
4.04
%
3.96
%
3.83
%
3.84
%
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest on deposits
0.93
%
0.75
%
0.57
%
0.53
%
0.49
%
Interest on borrowed funds
2.66
%
2.35
%
2.11
%
1.93
%
1.86
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.04
%
1.00
%
0.84
%
0.69
%
0.59
%
Net interest spread
3.02
%
3.04
%
3.12
%
3.15
%
3.25
%
Net interest margin
3.17
%
3.21
%
3.26
%
3.26
%
3.35
%
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Asset Quality Data
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
At period end
Non-accrual loans, including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans (TDRs)