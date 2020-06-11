|
FNG : Draft Bondholder slides – 11/06/2020
Bondholder presentation
11 June 2020
FY19 Results (preliminary and unaudited)
1. FY 19 results (preliminary and unaudited)
FY 18 results: 2018 revised versus 2018 reported
Business combinations
IFRS 16 impact
Specific effects FY2019
FY 19 results
2. FY 19 balance sheet (preliminary and unaudited)
1. FY19 Results (preliminary and unaudited)
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
2019
|
|
2018 revised
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
489.325
|
471.674
|
511.794
|
Cost of merchandise
|
(221.293)
|
(200.893)
|
(231.571)
|
Gross profit
|
268.032
|
270.781
|
280.223
|
Adjusted operating profit/(loss) before amortisation and depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
expense (Adjusted EBITDA)
|
(6.584)
|
48.548
|
52.398
|
Impairment fixed assets, costs related to changes in company structure
|
(199.137)
|
|
|
|
More value customer base
|
|
|
6.332
|
2.482
|
Operating profit/(loss) before amortisation and depreciation expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
(EBITDA)
|
(205.721)
|
54.880
|
54.880
|
Amortisation and depreciation expenses
|
(74.606)
|
(22.543)
|
(22.543)
|
Operating profit/(loss) (EBIT)
|
(280.327)
|
32.337
|
32.337
|
Financial result
|
(21.721)
|
(17.617)
|
(17.617)
|
Profit/(loss) before taxes
|
(302.048)
|
14.720
|
14.720
|
Income taxes
|
|
9.932
|
(3.181)
|
(3.181)
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
|
(292.115)
|
11.539
|
11.539
|
Other comprehensive income
|
(671)
|
|
34
|
34
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE PERIOD
|
(292.786)
|
11.573
|
11.573
1. FY19 | Results (preliminary and unaudited)
1.1. 2018 versus 2018 revised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 versus 2018
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
2018 revised
|
2018
|
|
Variance
|
revised:
|
|
|
•
|
Muys (€3.8m): reclass
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
471.674
|
511.794
|
(40.120)
|
|
between revenue and
|
Cost of merchandise
|
(200.893)
|
(231.571)
|
30.679
|
|
more value customer
|
Gross profit
|
270.781
|
280.223
|
(9.442)
|
|
|
base
|
Adjusted operating profit/(loss) before amortisation and depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Buying commissions
|
expense (Adjusted EBITDA)
|
48.548
|
52.398
|
(3.850)
|
Impairment fixed assets, costs related to changes in company structure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
netted on respectively
|
More value customer base
|
6.332
|
2.482
|
3.850
|
|
|
turnover (on third party
|
Operating profit/(loss) before amortisation and depreciation expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
production costs
|
(EBITDA)
|
54.880
|
54.880
|
(0)
|
|
|
fashion) and COS (on
|
Amortisation and depreciation expenses
|
(22.543)
|
(22.543)
|
-
|
|
Operating profit/(loss) (EBIT)
|
32.337
|
32.337
|
|
(0)
|
|
FNG production costs)
|
Financial result
|
(17.617)
|
(17.617)
|
-
|
•
|
Correction of incorrect
|
Profit/(loss) before taxes
|
14.720
|
14.720
|
|
(0)
|
Income taxes
|
(3.181)
|
(3.181)
|
-
|
|
elimination between
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
|
11.539
|
11.539
|
|
(0)
|
|
personnel costs, COS
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
34
|
34
|
-
|
|
and other operating
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE PERIOD
|
11.573
|
11.573
|
(0)
|
|
costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. FY19 Results (preliminary and unaudited)
1.2. Business combinations
- Ellos Group included from Nov 27, 2019
|
|
Ellos Group (1
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
month)
|
Revenue
|
25.100
|
Cost of merchandise
|
(12.378)
|
Gross profit
|
12.722
|
Adjusted operating profit/(loss) before amortisation and depreciation
|
|
expense (Adjusted EBITDA)
|
4.045
|
Impairment fixed assets, costs related to changes in company structure
|
(3.123)
|
More value customer base
|
|
Operating profit/(loss) before amortisation and depreciation expense
|
|
(EBITDA)
|
922
|
Amortisation and depreciation expenses
|
(1.637)
|
Operating profit/(loss) (EBIT)
|
(715)
|
Financial result
|
(4.933)
|
Profit/(loss) before taxes
|
(5.648)
|
Income taxes
|
(1.321)
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
|
(6.969)
1. FY19 | Results (preliminary and unaudited)
1.3. Impact of IFRS 16 in the 2019 reported figures
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
2019 (excl IFRS 16)
|
IFRS 16
|
2019
|
Revenue
|
489.325
|
-
|
489.325
|
Cost of merchandise
|
(221.293)
|
-
|
(221.293)
|
Gross profit
|
268.032
|
-
|
268.032
|
Adjusted operating profit/(loss) before amortisation and depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
expense (Adjusted EBITDA)
|
(58.006)
|
51.422
|
(6.584)
|
Impairment fixed assets, costs related to changes in company structure
|
(199.137)
|
-
|
(199.137)
|
More value customer base
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit/(loss) before amortisation and depreciation expense
|
|
|
|
|
(EBITDA)
|
(257.143)
|
51.422
|
(205.721)
|
Amortisation and depreciation expenses
|
(24.865)
|
(49.741)
|
(74.606)
|
Operating profit/(loss) (EBIT)
|
(282.008)
|
1.681
|
(280.327)
|
Financial result
|
(18.766)
|
(2.955)
|
(21.721)
|
Profit/(loss) before taxes
|
(300.773)
|
(1.274)
|
(302.048)
|
Income taxes
|
9.932
|
-
|
|
9.932
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
|
(290.841)
|
(1.274)
|
(292.115)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
(671)
|
|
(671)
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE PERIOD
|
(291.512)
|
(1.274)
|
(292.786)
1. FY19 Results (preliminary and unaudited)
1.4. Specific effects FY19: impairments, provisions for claims
|
|
2019
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
Impairments
|
Revenue
|
|
Cost of merchandise
|
|
Gross profit
|
-
|
Adjusted operating profit/(loss) before amortisation and depreciation
|
|
expense (Adjusted EBITDA)
|
(98.352)
|
Impairment fixed assets, costs related to changes in company structure
|
(193.944)
|
More value customer base
|
|
Operating profit/(loss) before amortisation and depreciation expense
|
|
(EBITDA)
|
(292.296)
|
Amortisation and depreciation expenses
|
|
Operating profit/(loss) (EBIT)
|
(292.296)
|
Financial result
|
|
Profit/(loss) before taxes
|
(292.296)
|
Income taxes
|
14.150
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
|
(278.146)
Impairment receivables: -€94m
Provision for claims:-€4m
Impairment fixed assets: -€194m:
-
Impairment goodwill:-€80m
-
Impairment intangibles:-€114m
Tax effects: €14m
-
DTL effect on impairment intangibles:+ €22m
-
Impairment DTA:-€8m
1. FY19 Results (preliminary and unaudited)
1.5. FY 19 excl IFRS 16, excl impairments, excl provisions for claims
|
|
2019 (excl IFRS 16,
|
|
|
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
excl impairments)
|
2019
|
2018 revised
|
Revenue
|
489.325
|
489.325
|
471.674
|
Cost of merchandise
|
(221.293)
|
(221.293)
|
(200.893)
|
Gross profit
|
|
268.032
|
268.032
|
270.781
|
Adjusted operating profit/(loss) before amortisation and depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
expense (Adjusted EBITDA)
|
40.346
|
(6.584)
|
48.548
|
Impairment fixed assets, costs related to changes in company structure
|
(5.193)
|
(199.137)
|
|
More value customer base
|
|
|
|
|
6.332
|
Operating profit/(loss) before amortisation and depreciation expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
(EBITDA)
|
35.153
|
(205.721)
|
54.880
|
Amortisation and depreciation expenses
|
(24.865)
|
(74.606)
|
(22.543)
|
Operating profit/(loss) (EBIT)
|
|
10.288
|
(280.327)
|
32.337
|
Financial result
|
(18.766)
|
(21.721)
|
(17.617)
|
Profit/(loss) before taxes
|
|
(8.477)
|
(302.048)
|
14.720
|
Income taxes
|
(4.218)
|
|
9.932
|
(3.181)
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
|
(12.695)
|
(292.115)
|
11.539
Adjusted ebitda:
-
Acquisition in Ellos: +€4m
-
Impact Henkelman:-€6,7m
-
Benelux core activities:-€5,5m
Changes to the company structure:
-
Transaction cost acquisition Ellos
-
Restructuring cost Netherlands
Financial result:
-
New Nordic Bond: +€4m
-
Warrant:-€4m
-
Interest on increased bank debt: +€1m
2. FY19 | Balance sheet (preliminary and unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
Variance
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets
|
712.825
|
514.070
|
198.755
|
Current assets
|
313.928
|
320.833
|
-6.905
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
1.026.754
|
834.902
|
191.852
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
Variantie
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the
|
|
|
|
parent
|
34.547
|
342.733
|
-308.186
|
Total equity
|
34.547
|
342.733
|
-308.186
|
Non-current liabilities
|
735.090
|
347.804
|
387.287
|
Current liabilities
|
257.116
|
144.365
|
112.752
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
992.207
|
492.168
|
500.038
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
1.026.754
|
834.902
|
191.852
2. FY19 | Balance sheet (preliminary and unaudited)
2.1. Assets
|
ASSETS
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
Variance
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets
|
712.825
|
514.070
|
198.755
|
Goodwill
|
69.538
|
86.158
|
-16.620
|
Intangible assets
|
346.400
|
333.102
|
13.298
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
65.406
|
76.173
|
-10.767
|
Right-of-use assets
|
218.099
|
-
|
218.099
|
Other financial assets
|
297
|
-
|
297
|
Deferred tax assets
|
13.085
|
18.636
|
-5.551
|
Other fixed assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Current assets
|
313.928
|
320.833
|
-6.905
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
1.026.754
|
834.902
|
191.852
Goodwill : -€16m:
-
Ellos: +€63m
-
Impairment:-€80m
Intangible fixed assets : +€13m:
-
Ellos: +€116m
-
Impairment intangibles:-€114m
-
Other: +€11m
Use of assets : €+218m:
-
IFRS 16: +€145m
-
Ellos: +€58m
-
Reclas leasings included in PPE in 2018:+ €15m
2. FY19 | Balance sheet (preliminary and unaudited)
2.1. Assets
|
ASSETS
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
Variance
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets
|
712.825
|
514.070
|
198.755
|
Current assets
|
313.928
|
320.833
|
-6.905
|
Inventories
|
154.866
|
108.082
|
46.784
|
Trade and other receivables
|
23.105
|
72.174
|
-49.069
|
Income tax receivables
|
2.456
|
131
|
2.325
|
Other financial assets
|
32.368
|
18.718
|
13.650
|
Other current assets
|
6.435
|
3.585
|
2.850
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
94.698
|
118.143
|
-23.445
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
1.026.754
|
834.902
|
191.852
Inventories : +€47m
Trade and other receivables: -€49m
-
Ellos: +€9m
-
Increase in receivables:+ €36m
-
Impairment receivables:- €94m
2. FY19 | Balance sheet (preliminary and unaudited)
2.2.Liabilities
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
Variantie
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the
|
|
|
|
parent
|
34.547
|
342.733
|
-308.186
|
Share capital
|
60.679
|
60.679
|
-
|
Share premium
|
264.408
|
264.408
|
-
|
Other reserves
|
1.576
|
6.108
|
-4.533
|
Retained Earnings
|
-292.115
|
11.538
|
-303.653
|
Total equity
|
34.547
|
342.733
|
-308.186
|
Non-current liabilities
|
735.090
|
347.804
|
387.287
|
Current liabilities
|
257.116
|
144.365
|
112.752
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
992.207
|
492.168
|
500.038
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
1.026.754
|
834.902
|
191.852
Equity: - €308m
-
Result for the year: - €292m
-
Ellos acquisition:-€16m
2. FY19 | Balance sheet (preliminary and unaudited)
2.2. Liabilities
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2018
|
Variantie
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
34.547
|
342.733
|
-308.186
|
Non-current liabilities
|
735.090
|
347.804
|
387.287
|
Provisions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Post-employment benefit obligations
|
16.345
|
101
|
16.244
|
Borrowings
|
487.931
|
273.763
|
214.168
|
Other financial liabilities
|
169.201
|
17.147
|
152.054
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
61.614
|
56.793
|
4.821
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Current liabilities
|
257.116
|
144.365
|
112.752
|
Provisions
|
1.906
|
1.949
|
-43
|
Borrowings
|
12.557
|
11.605
|
952
|
Trade and other payables
|
166.803
|
113.826
|
52.977
|
Current tax liabilities
|
3.353
|
4.336
|
-983
|
Other financial liabilities
|
64.090
|
5.839
|
58.251
|
Other current liabilities
|
8.407
|
6.810
|
1.597
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
992.207
|
492.168
|
500.038
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
1.026.754
|
834.902
|
191.852
Provisions : +€16m:
-
Subject Pension obligation from Ellos
Interest-bearing debt : +€215m:
Within FNG Nordic
-
Bond loan FNG Nordic: +€138 m
-
Mandatory convertible bond: +€21m
-
Vendor note: +€12,3m
Within Benelux perimeter
Other financial liabilities : +€210m:
-
IFRS 16:+ €145m
-
Ellos: +€58m
-
Schuld nav inkoop eigen aandelen: +€10m
Trade debts : +€53m:
|
|
FNG NV (BE)
|
|
Unsecured debt of €58m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FNG Finance Belgium BV
|
|
|
FNG International Holding
|
|
|
Secured debt of €11.6m
|
|
|
|
|
(BE)
|
|
|
NV (BE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€138m Secured debt
|
|
|
FNG Nordic cAB (publ) (SE)
|
|
|
FNG Benelux Holding NV
|
|
|
Unsecured debt of €55m
|
|
|
|
|
|
(BE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured debt of €20.15m
|
|
€33m Secured facility
|
|
|
Ellos Group Holding AB (SE)
|
|
|
FNG Group NV (BE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured debt of €20m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ 13 Ellos OpCo's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FNG Holding NV (BE)
|
|
|
|
Secured debt of €270m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share pledge across group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FNG Boutique Holding NV
|
|
Apparel Buying Platform
|
Shoe Buying Platform Holding
|
|
Miss Etam Holding (NL)
|
|
FNG Roots NV (BE)
|
|
BrantNew BV (BE)
|
|
|
|
(BE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(BE)
|
|
BV (BE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+4 OpCo's (Henkelman)
|
|
+ 6 OpCo's
|
|
+ 24 OpCo's
|
|
+3 Brantano OpCo's
|
|
|
+5 OpCo's
|
|
+1 HK OpCo
|
|
4 guarantors
|
|
19 guarantors
|
|
1 guarantor
|
|
|
4 guarantors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overview
-
FNG Holding NV holds the Benelux brands and operating entities and has a secured debt facility multiple share pledges and charges against most assets
-
Ellos Group have a secured bond and a RCF facility which is secured against the shares of the Ellos Group
-
The FNG International Holding NV debt is secured via a share pledge over the shares of the company
Disclaimer
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|
575 M
652 M
652 M
|Net income 2019
|
14,0 M
15,9 M
15,9 M
|Net Debt 2019
|
540 M
613 M
613 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|2,80x
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
39,2 M
44,5 M
44,5 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|
|EV / Sales 2019
|1,01x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 345
|Free-Float
|20,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|SELL
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
5,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
3,50 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
42,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
42,9%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
42,9%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|FNG NV
|-81.08%
|44