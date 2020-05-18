FNM S p A : Group - Q1 2020 Consolidated Results

* Adjusted Net Result: Net Result before Results from Associates (accounted by equity)
Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA by BU
€ M
3
Higher revenues on project management financed by Lombardy Region (provided
REVENUES
Railway Infrastructure management Road passenger transport
RoSCo & Services
Intercompany
TOTAL
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Railway Infrastructure management Road passenger transport
RoSCo & Services
TOTAL
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
32,3 30,2
25,1 28,5
20,3 20,2
(6,0) (6,2)
71.7 72.7
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
4,7 2,5
1,9 2,1
13,3 12,8
19.9 17.4
Var.%
+7.1% -11.9% +0.5%
-1.4%
Var.%
+88.0% -9.5% +3.9%
+14.4%
on financing for the purchase of new trains
Ticketing (-26%), deriving from the significant reduction in mobility in Lombardy and Veneto
Higher leases for new E494 fleet leased to DB Cargo Italia and DE520 locomotives to Trenord
Timing effect from lower costs for the postponement of some infrastructure interventions
Higher leases and reduction of some operating costs (legal and consultancy)
From EBITDA to Adj. Net Result
€ M
4
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
19.7
EBITDA
17.4
(10.1)
D&A
(41.1)
(10.1)
Capital gain from Locoitalia disposal (€1 mn)
9.60.5
EBIT
Net Financials
7.3
(0.5)
+51.0%
7.7
(2.4)
Taxes
Adj. Net Result
(1.7)5.1
Consolidated NFP
€ M
EBITDA Var. NWC
Net
Financials
5
Net Cash
+69.6 116.4
CAPEX M&A (net of
grants)
+19.7
Net Cash 39.9
(19.1) (0.6)
Adj. NFP
Cash Flow from
FY 2019
Operations
0.0
+29.1
(net of 3.1 change in consolidation scope)
(22.4)
Net
Cash
46.5
Timing in
Rolling Stock
Capex refunds
Adj.
TOT.
NFP
NFP
Q1 2020
Q1 2020
Free Cash Flow
+9.7
The FNM Group | COVID-19 Overview
People Safety
Business Continuity
FNM Group is taking all precautions to manage risks for employees, adopting stringent protocols, in line with Authorities' directives:
high-levelrecourse to smart-working for all employees
limited access to offices for the employees that manage critical activities
Supplementary health insurance has been undersigned covering all employees if infected by the virus
Business model resilient due to the B2B main activities of the Group
In all the stress Tests for COVID-19 impacts, the company remains financially sound and profitable
Financial situation under control and with limited potential risks:
significant headroom liquidity on top of a positive
NFP at March 31, 2020
2020 LIQUIDITY HEADROOM: Committed Lines = € 90 million Uncommitted Lines = € 100 million
6
The FNM Group | COVID-19 Impacts
Top-line
EBITDA
Impacts
Impacts
RoSCo & Services
(24% of FY19 Rev.)
Railway
Infrastructure
(39% of FY19 Rev.)
Road mobility
(37% of FY19 Rev.)
Current
Current
Scenario*
Scenario*
Ongoing COST
Contingency
Initiatives:
2020 Reforecast
in all business
units with a
relevant
reduction of
discretionary & variable costs in order to mitigate the impact
* Scenario based on a fully recovery of the production of transport services starting from September, together with the resumption of
7
school activity (although with an estimate of revenues from ticketing lower yoy)
The FNM Group | 2020 OUTLOOK
8
REVENUES
Adjusted
EBITDA
Adjusted NFP
MARCH 2020*
MAY 2020**
Down mid-single digit
-12/-14%
vs FY19
Down high-single
vs FY19
digit vs FY19
Worsening although positive operating cash flow due to higher CAPEX (currently maintained) for renewing Rolling Stock and for freight mobility
The new estimates include revenues from fees provided for by the service contracts in force for all of 2020 to be paid as required by the contractual programming, as per the Law of 24 April 2020, no. 27 (art. 92 paragraph 4-bis).
They can be improved when more details are provided on the allocation criteria of the fund intended for local public transport aimed at compensating the reduction in ticketing revenues relating to passengers in the period from 23 February 2020 to 31 December 2020, introduced by the Law Decree approved on 13 May 2020.
Previous estimates based on a recovery within the end of June
Current estimates based on a fully recovery starting from September, even assuming lower ticketing revenues yoy
Annexes
Consolidated P&L Segment Information Associates Result by Company Consolidated Balance Sheet & NFP
FNM Group| Q1 2020 Consolidated P&L
Euro million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Var.
Var. %
Revenues from sales and services
65,8
68,4
(2,6)
-3,8%
Other revenues and income
5,9
4,3
1,6
0,0%
TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME
71,7
72,7
(1,0)
-1,4%
Operating costs
(21,7)
(24,1)
2,4
-10,0%
Personnel costs
(30,1)
(31,2)
1,1
-3,5%
Adjusted EBITDA
19,9
17,4
2,5
14,4%
Non-ordinary income and expenses
(0,2)
-
(0,2)
n.s.
EBITDA
19,7
17,4
2,3
13,2%
Depreciation and Amortisation
(10,1)
(10,1)
-
0,0%
EBIT
9,6
7,3
2,3
31,5%
Net financial income
0,5
(0,5)
1,0
n.s.
of which capital gain
1,0
-
1,0
0,0%
EARNINGS BEFORE TAX
10,1
6,8
3,3
48,5%
Income tax
(2,4)
(1,7)
(0,7)
41,2%
ADJ. NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD
7,7
5,1
2,6
51,0%
Result of companies accounted by equity method
(7,5)
1,1
(8,6)
n.s.
NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD
0,2
6,2
(6,0)
-96,8%
Minorities
(0,4)
(0,4)
0,0
-5,1%
GROUP NET RESULT
0,6
6,6
(6,0)
0,0%
FNM Group| Q1 2020 Segment Information
Railway Infrastructure
Road Mobility
Euro million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Var.
Var. %
Public Service Agreements
26,1
24,6
1,5
6,1%
Rolling Stock
2,1
2,1
0,0
1,4%
Others
4,1
3,5
0,6
17,1%
Total Revenues
32,3
30,2
2,1
7,1%
Euro million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Var.
Var. %
Public Service Agreements
12,3
11,5
0,8
7,0%
Ticketing
11,0
14,8
(3,8)
-25,7%
Others
1,8
2,2
(0,4)
-18,2%
Total Revenues
25,1
28,5 -
3,4
-11,9%
RoSCo & Services
Euro million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Var.
Var. %
Rolling Stock
14,1
13,8
0,3
2,2%
Others
6,2
6,4
(0,2)
-3,1%
Total Revenues
20,3
20,2
0,1
0,5%
FNM Group| Q1 2020 Associates Result by Company
Amounts in thousands Euros
I TRIM 2020 I TRIM 2019
Var.
Trenord Srl *
(8.325)
(40)
(8.285)
NORD ENERGIA SpA **
737
770
(33)
DB Cargo Italia Srl
12
394
(382)
Omnibus Partecipazioni Srl ***
56
44
12
NordCom SpA
10
(20)
30
Conam Srl
3
12
(9)
SeMS Srl in liquidation
-
10
(10)
Fuorimuro Srl
-
(27)
27
Total Results
(7.507)
1.143
(8.650)
includes the result of TILO SA
includes the result of CMC MeSta SA
includes the result of ASF Autolinee Srl
FNM Group| Q1 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet
Euro million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Var.
Inventories
8,9
8,9
0,0
Trade receivables
70,3
62,0
8,3
Other current receivables
61,6
63,5
(1,9)
Trade payables
(148,8)
(175,7)
26,9
Other current payables
(94,9)
(91,0)
(3,9)
Net Working Capital
(102,9)
(132,3)
29,4
Fixed assets
427,8
432,3
(4,5)
Equity interests
77,4
84,9
(7,5)
Non-current receivables
21,5
21,6
(0,1)
Non-current liabilities
(27,8)
(28,2)
0,4
Provisions
(58,6)
(60,9)
2,3
Assets and liabilities held for sale
0,0
29,5
(29,5)
NET INVESTED CAPITAL
337,4
346,9
(9,5)
Equity
453,8
454,3
(0,5)
Adjusted Net Financial Position (cash)
(46,5)
(39,9)
(6,6)
Net Financial Position for funded investments (cash)
(69,9)
(67,5)
(2,4)
Total net financial position (cash)
(116,4)
(107,4)
(9,0)
TOTAL SOURCES
337,4
346,9
(9,5)
NFP Breakdown
Euro million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Var.
Liquidity
(180,1)
(156,4)
(23,7)
Current financial receivables
(49,4)
(49,3)
(0,1)
Current financial debt
100,3
94,3
6,0
Current Net Financial Position (cash)
(129,2)
(111,4)
(17,8)
Non-current financial debt
82,7
71,5
11,2
Adj. Net Financial Position (cash)
(46,5)
(39,9)
(6,6)
Net Financial Position for funded investments (cash)