FNM S p A : Group - Q1 2020 Consolidated Results

The new estimates include revenues from fees provided for by the service contracts in force for all of 2020 to be paid as required by the contractual programming, as per the Law of 24 April 2020, no. 27 (art. 92 paragraph 4-bis).

They can be improved when more details are provided on the allocation criteria of the fund intended for local public transport aimed at compensating the reduction in ticketing revenues relating to passengers in the period from 23 February 2020 to 31 December 2020, introduced by the Law Decree approved on 13 May 2020.