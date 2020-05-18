Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  FNM S.p.A.    FNM   IT0000060886

FNM S.P.A.

(FNM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 05/18 03:19:01 am
0.421 EUR   +2.68%
04/24FNM S P A : Pagamento dividendo 2020_ITA ENG
PU
03/31FNM S P A : Presentazione Corporate FY 2019 Results - ITA ENG
PU
03/17FNM S P A : Variazione calendario eventi societari 2020 ITA ENG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FNM S p A : Group - Q1 2020 Consolidated Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 04:06am EDT

Q1 2020 Group Results

14/05/2020

Q1 2020 Highlights

€ M

Revenues -1.3%

EBITDA +14.4% adjusted

EBIT+31.5%

Adj. Net

+51.0%

Result*

2

Q1 2020

71.7

Q1 2019

72.7

Q1 2020 19.7

Q1 2019

17.4

Q1 2020

9.6

Q1 2019

7.3

Q1 2020 7.7

Q1 2019 5.1

* Adjusted Net Result: Net Result before Results from Associates (accounted by equity)

Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA by BU

€ M

3

Higher revenues on project management financed by Lombardy Region (provided

REVENUES

Railway Infrastructure management Road passenger transport

RoSCo & Services

Intercompany

TOTAL

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Railway Infrastructure management Road passenger transport

RoSCo & Services

TOTAL

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

32,3 30,2

25,1 28,5

20,3 20,2

(6,0) (6,2)

71.7 72.7

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

4,7 2,5

1,9 2,1

13,3 12,8

19.9 17.4

Var.%

+7.1% -11.9% +0.5%

-1.4%

Var.%

+88.0% -9.5% +3.9%

+14.4%

on financing for the purchase of new trains

Ticketing (-26%), deriving from the significant reduction in mobility in Lombardy and Veneto

Higher leases for new E494 fleet leased to DB Cargo Italia and DE520 locomotives to Trenord

Timing effect from lower costs for the postponement of some infrastructure interventions

Higher leases and reduction of some operating costs (legal and consultancy)

From EBITDA to Adj. Net Result

€ M

4

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

19.7

EBITDA

17.4

(10.1)

D&A

(41.1)

(10.1)

Capital gain from Locoitalia disposal (€1 mn)

9.60.5

EBIT

Net Financials

7.3

(0.5)

+51.0%

7.7

(2.4)

Taxes

Adj. Net Result

(1.7)5.1

Consolidated NFP

€ M

EBITDA Var. NWC

Net

Financials

5

Net Cash

+69.6 116.4

CAPEX M&A (net of

grants)

+19.7

Net Cash 39.9

(19.1) (0.6)

Adj. NFP

Cash Flow from

FY 2019

Operations

0.0

+29.1

(net of 3.1 change in consolidation scope)

(22.4)

Net

Cash

46.5

Timing in

Rolling Stock

Capex refunds

Adj.

TOT.

NFP

NFP

Q1 2020

Q1 2020

Free Cash Flow

+9.7

The FNM Group | COVID-19 Overview

People Safety

Business Continuity

  • FNM Group is taking all precautions to manage risks for employees, adopting stringent protocols, in line with Authorities' directives:
    • high-levelrecourse to smart-working for all employees
    • limited access to offices for the employees that manage critical activities
  • Supplementary health insurance has been undersigned covering all employees if infected by the virus
  • Business model resilient due to the B2B main activities of the Group
  • In all the stress Tests for COVID-19 impacts, the company remains financially sound and profitable
  • Financial situation under control and with limited potential risks:

significant headroom liquidity on top of a positive

NFP at March 31, 2020

2020 LIQUIDITY HEADROOM: Committed Lines = € 90 million Uncommitted Lines = € 100 million

6

The FNM Group | COVID-19 Impacts

Top-line

EBITDA

Impacts

Impacts

RoSCo & Services

(24% of FY19 Rev.)

Railway

Infrastructure

(39% of FY19 Rev.)

Road mobility

(37% of FY19 Rev.)

Current

Current

Scenario*

Scenario*

Ongoing COST

Contingency

Initiatives:

2020 Reforecast

in all business

units with a

relevant

reduction of

discretionary & variable costs in order to mitigate the impact

* Scenario based on a fully recovery of the production of transport services starting from September, together with the resumption of

7

school activity (although with an estimate of revenues from ticketing lower yoy)

The FNM Group | 2020 OUTLOOK

8

REVENUES

Adjusted

EBITDA

Adjusted NFP

MARCH 2020*

MAY 2020**

Down mid-single digit

-12/-14%

vs FY19

Down high-single

vs FY19

digit vs FY19

Worsening although positive operating cash flow due to higher CAPEX (currently maintained) for renewing Rolling Stock and for freight mobility

The new estimates include revenues from fees provided for by the service contracts in force for all of 2020 to be paid as required by the contractual programming, as per the Law of 24 April 2020, no. 27 (art. 92 paragraph 4-bis).

They can be improved when more details are provided on the allocation criteria of the fund intended for local public transport aimed at compensating the reduction in ticketing revenues relating to passengers in the period from 23 February 2020 to 31 December 2020, introduced by the Law Decree approved on 13 May 2020.

  • Previous estimates based on a recovery within the end of June
  • Current estimates based on a fully recovery starting from September, even assuming lower ticketing revenues yoy

Annexes

Consolidated P&L Segment Information Associates Result by Company Consolidated Balance Sheet & NFP

FNM Group| Q1 2020 Consolidated P&L

Euro million

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Var.

Var. %

Revenues from sales and services

65,8

68,4

(2,6)

-3,8%

Other revenues and income

5,9

4,3

1,6

0,0%

TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME

71,7

72,7

(1,0)

-1,4%

Operating costs

(21,7)

(24,1)

2,4

-10,0%

Personnel costs

(30,1)

(31,2)

1,1

-3,5%

Adjusted EBITDA

19,9

17,4

2,5

14,4%

Non-ordinary income and expenses

(0,2)

-

(0,2)

n.s.

EBITDA

19,7

17,4

2,3

13,2%

Depreciation and Amortisation

(10,1)

(10,1)

-

0,0%

EBIT

9,6

7,3

2,3

31,5%

Net financial income

0,5

(0,5)

1,0

n.s.

of which capital gain

1,0

-

1,0

0,0%

EARNINGS BEFORE TAX

10,1

6,8

3,3

48,5%

Income tax

(2,4)

(1,7)

(0,7)

41,2%

ADJ. NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD

7,7

5,1

2,6

51,0%

Result of companies accounted by equity method

(7,5)

1,1

(8,6)

n.s.

NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD

0,2

6,2

(6,0)

-96,8%

Minorities

(0,4)

(0,4)

0,0

-5,1%

GROUP NET RESULT

0,6

6,6

(6,0)

0,0%

FNM Group| Q1 2020 Segment Information

Railway Infrastructure

Road Mobility

Euro million

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Var.

Var. %

Public Service Agreements

26,1

24,6

1,5

6,1%

Rolling Stock

2,1

2,1

0,0

1,4%

Others

4,1

3,5

0,6

17,1%

Total Revenues

32,3

30,2

2,1

7,1%

Euro million

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Var.

Var. %

Public Service Agreements

12,3

11,5

0,8

7,0%

Ticketing

11,0

14,8

(3,8)

-25,7%

Others

1,8

2,2

(0,4)

-18,2%

Total Revenues

25,1

28,5 -

3,4

-11,9%

RoSCo & Services

Euro million

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Var.

Var. %

Rolling Stock

14,1

13,8

0,3

2,2%

Others

6,2

6,4

(0,2)

-3,1%

Total Revenues

20,3

20,2

0,1

0,5%

FNM Group| Q1 2020 Associates Result by Company

Amounts in thousands Euros

I TRIM 2020 I TRIM 2019

Var.

Trenord Srl *

(8.325)

(40)

(8.285)

NORD ENERGIA SpA **

737

770

(33)

DB Cargo Italia Srl

12

394

(382)

Omnibus Partecipazioni Srl ***

56

44

12

NordCom SpA

10

(20)

30

Conam Srl

3

12

(9)

SeMS Srl in liquidation

-

10

(10)

Fuorimuro Srl

-

(27)

27

Total Results

(7.507)

1.143

(8.650)

  • includes the result of TILO SA
  • includes the result of CMC MeSta SA
  • includes the result of ASF Autolinee Srl

FNM Group| Q1 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet

Euro million

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Var.

Inventories

8,9

8,9

0,0

Trade receivables

70,3

62,0

8,3

Other current receivables

61,6

63,5

(1,9)

Trade payables

(148,8)

(175,7)

26,9

Other current payables

(94,9)

(91,0)

(3,9)

Net Working Capital

(102,9)

(132,3)

29,4

Fixed assets

427,8

432,3

(4,5)

Equity interests

77,4

84,9

(7,5)

Non-current receivables

21,5

21,6

(0,1)

Non-current liabilities

(27,8)

(28,2)

0,4

Provisions

(58,6)

(60,9)

2,3

Assets and liabilities held for sale

0,0

29,5

(29,5)

NET INVESTED CAPITAL

337,4

346,9

(9,5)

Equity

453,8

454,3

(0,5)

Adjusted Net Financial Position (cash)

(46,5)

(39,9)

(6,6)

Net Financial Position for funded investments (cash)

(69,9)

(67,5)

(2,4)

Total net financial position (cash)

(116,4)

(107,4)

(9,0)

TOTAL SOURCES

337,4

346,9

(9,5)

NFP Breakdown

Euro million

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Var.

Liquidity

(180,1)

(156,4)

(23,7)

Current financial receivables

(49,4)

(49,3)

(0,1)

Current financial debt

100,3

94,3

6,0

Current Net Financial Position (cash)

(129,2)

(111,4)

(17,8)

Non-current financial debt

82,7

71,5

11,2

Adj. Net Financial Position (cash)

(46,5)

(39,9)

(6,6)

Net Financial Position for funded investments (cash)

(69,9)

(67,5)

(2,4)

Net Financial Position (cash)

(116,4)

(107,4)

(9,0)

Contacts

Investor Relations

investor.relations@fnmgroup.it

Nicoletta Pinoia

nicoletta.pinoia@fnmgroup.it

+39 02 8511.4302

Disclaimer

FNM S.p.A. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 08:05:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FNM S.P.A.
04/24FNM S P A : Pagamento dividendo 2020_ITA ENG
PU
03/31FNM S P A : Presentazione Corporate FY 2019 Results - ITA ENG
PU
03/17FNM S P A : Variazione calendario eventi societari 2020 ITA ENG
PU
03/10FNM S P A : Closing delle cessioni delle partecipazioni in Locoitalia e Fuorimur..
PU
02/24FNM S P A : Varazione calendario eventi societari 2020 ITA ENG
PU
2019FNM SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018FNM SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017FNM SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016FNM SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015FNM SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,18x
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 178 M
Chart FNM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
FNM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FNM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,60 €
Last Close Price 0,41 €
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Giovanni Piuri General Manager
Andrea Angelo Gibelli Chairman
Valentina Montanari Director-Finance, Administration & Controller
Gianantonio Battista Arnoldi Vice Chairman
Giuseppe Bonomi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FNM S.P.A.-41.18%193
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.24%32 819
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS0.00%4 799
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED-3.31%2 216
FIRSTGROUP-61.07%719
NOBINA AB (PUBL)-21.41%442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group