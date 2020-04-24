FNM S p A : Pagamento dividendo 2020_ITA ENG

INFORMAZIONI IN MERITO AL PAGAMENTO DEL DIVIDENDO 2020
Milano, 24 aprile 2020 - FNM S.p.A. informa che il dividendo, cedola n. 14, sarà messo in pagamento l'8 luglio 2020, con data stacco della cedola il 6 luglio 2020 e record date il 7 luglio 2020.
Si ricorda che il Consiglio di Amministrazione in data 31 marzo 2020 ha deliberato di proporre all'Assemblea degli Azionisti il pagamento di un dividendo, relativo all'esercizio 2019, pari ad Euro 0,022 per azione, pari a complessivi 9,6 milioni di Euro, con un pay-outratio del 40% sull'utile netto della Capogruppo.
***
Contatti Investor Relations
Contatti Media Relations
Nicoletta Pinoia
Simone Carriero
Tel. +39 02 8511 4302
Tel. +39 02 8511 4758
e-mail nicoletta.pinoia@fnmgroup.it
e-mail simone.carriero@fnmgroup.it
Sito internet
www.fnmgroup.it
***
FNM è il principale Gruppo integrato nel trasporto e nella mobilità in Lombardia. Rappresenta il più importante investitore non statale italiano del settore. FNM S.p.A. è una società per azioni quotata in Borsa dal 1926. L'azionista di maggioranza è Regione Lombardia, che detiene il 57,57% del capitale sociale.
Controllata al 100% da FNM, FERROVIENORD gestisce in Lombardia 331 km di rete e 124 stazioni dislocate su cinque linee nelle province di Milano, Brescia, Como, Monza e Brianza, Novara e Varese. Accanto all'attività legata alla circolazione dei treni, FERROVIENORD si occupa della manutenzione ordinaria e straordinaria della rete, del suo adeguamento, dell'attivazione di nuovi impianti e dei lavori di potenziamento.
2020 DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
Milan, 24 April 2020 - FNM S.p.A. informs that n. 14 dividend will be paid on 8 July 2020 (ex-dividend date 6 July 2020 and record date 7 July 2020).
It should be remembered that the Board of Directors on 31 March 2020 resolved to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting the payment of a dividend, relating to 2019, of EUR 0.022 per share, totalling EUR 9.6 million, with a pay-out ratio of 40% on the net profit of the Parent Company.
***
Investor Relations Contacts
Media Relations Contacts
Nicoletta Pinoia
Simone Carriero
Tel. +39 02 8511 4302
Tel. +39 02 8511 4758
e-mail nicoletta.pinoia@fnmgroup.it
e-mail simone.carriero@fnmgroup.it
Internet website www.fnmgroup.it
***
FNM is the leading integrated transport and mobility Group in Lombardy. It is the most important nongovernmental Italian investor in the sector. FNM S.p.A. is a public company that has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1926. The majority shareholder is the Lombardy Region, which holds 57.57% of the share capital.
A wholly owned subsidiary of FNM, FERROVIENORD manages 331 km of network and 124 stations located on five lines in the provinces of Milan, Brescia, Como, Monza and Brianza, Novara and Varese. In addition to the activity connected with the circulation of trains, FERROVIENORD is responsible for the ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of the network, its adaptation, the activation of new facilities, and upgrading works.
