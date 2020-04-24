FNM S p A : Pagamento dividendo 2020_ITA ENG

Milan, 24 April 2020 - FNM S.p.A. informs that n. 14 dividend will be paid on 8 July 2020 (ex-dividend date 6 July 2020 and record date 7 July 2020).

It should be remembered that the Board of Directors on 31 March 2020 resolved to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting the payment of a dividend, relating to 2019, of EUR 0.022 per share, totalling EUR 9.6 million, with a pay-out ratio of 40% on the net profit of the Parent Company.

*** Investor Relations Contacts Media Relations Contacts Nicoletta Pinoia Simone Carriero Tel. +39 02 8511 4302 Tel. +39 02 8511 4758 e-mail nicoletta.pinoia@fnmgroup.it e-mail simone.carriero@fnmgroup.it

Internet website www.fnmgroup.it

FNM is the leading integrated transport and mobility Group in Lombardy. It is the most important nongovernmental Italian investor in the sector. FNM S.p.A. is a public company that has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1926. The majority shareholder is the Lombardy Region, which holds 57.57% of the share capital.

A wholly owned subsidiary of FNM, FERROVIENORD manages 331 km of network and 124 stations located on five lines in the provinces of Milan, Brescia, Como, Monza and Brianza, Novara and Varese. In addition to the activity connected with the circulation of trains, FERROVIENORD is responsible for the ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of the network, its adaptation, the activation of new facilities, and upgrading works.

