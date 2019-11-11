Log in
FOAMIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of FOMX and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/11/2019 | 07:10pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's proposed merger with Menlo Therapeutics.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On November 11, 2019, Foamix announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Menlo Therapeutics. Per the agreement, Foamix shareholders will receive 0.5924 shares of Menlo common stock for each share of Foamix common stock owned.  Additionally, Foamix shareholders will receive a contingent stock right of up to 1.2082 shares of Menlo if Phase III trials of serlopitant fail to meet their primary endpoints at or before May 31, 2020.  The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Foamix's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Foamix stockholders.

If you own shares of Foamix and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foamix-alert-bragar-eagel--squire-pc-investigates-proposed-sale-of-fomx-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300955919.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
