Foamix Announces Pricing of its Follow-on Offering of Ordinary Shares

REHOVOT, Israel and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (“Foamix”) (Nasdaq: FOMX), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary, topical therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11,670,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $6.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Foamix before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $70,020,000. All of the ordinary shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by Foamix. In addition, Foamix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,750,500 ordinary shares on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen and Barclays are acting as joint book-runners for the proposed offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as lead manager.



A shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on April 12, 2018. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained when available, from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC, 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Cowen, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: +1 (631) 274-2806, email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Barclays c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, telephone: +1 (888) 603-5847, email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary, innovative and differentiated topical drugs for dermatological therapy. Our leading clinical stage product candidates are FMX101, our novel minocycline foam for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne and FMX103, our novel minocycline foam for the treatment of rosacea. We continue to pursue research & development of our proprietary, innovative foam technologies for the treatment of various skin conditions. We currently have development and license agreements relating to our technology with various pharmaceutical companies including LEO Pharma A/S, as assignee to our license with Bayer HealthCare, and others.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding assumptions, expectations, forecasts, beliefs or intentions related to financial results, commercial results, timing and results of clinical trials and U.S. FDA and other regulatory agencies authorizations. Forward-looking statements are based on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, FDA approval of, or other regulatory action in the U.S. and elsewhere with respect to, our product candidates, the commercial launch of current or future product candidates, our ability to achieve favorable pricing for our product candidates, the expectations regarding the commercial supply of our product candidates, third-party payor reimbursement for our product candidates, our estimates regarding anticipated expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing, the potential market size of treatments for any diseases and market adoption of our products by physicians and patients, the timing, cost or other aspects of the commercialization of our product candidates, the completion of, and receiving favorable results of, clinical trials for our product candidates, application for and issuance of patents to us by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, or U.S. PTO, and other governmental patent agencies, development and approval of the use of our product candidates for additional indications and our expectations regarding licensing, business transactions and strategic operations. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail in our annual and other periodic filings with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they speak only as of the date of this release and Foamix undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

