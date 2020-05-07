Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Focus Financial Partners Inc.    FOCS

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.

(FOCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Focus Financial Partners : 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release Supplement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 06:29pm EDT

Focus Financial Partners Inc.

2020 First Quarter Earnings Release Supplement

May 7, 2020

Disclaimer

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information in this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, or forecasts of future events. Words such as "may," "assume," "forecast," "position," "predict," "strategy," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "budget," "potential," "continue," "will" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. They can be affected by assumptions used or by known or unknown risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in this presentation. Actual results may vary materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should also understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and should not consider the following list to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include the impact and duration of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, fluctuations in wealth management fees, our reliance on our partner firms and the principals who manage their businesses, our ability to make successful acquisitions, unknown liabilities of or poor performance by acquired businesses, harm to our reputation, our inability to facilitate smooth succession planning at our partner firms, our inability to compete, our reliance on key personnel, our inability to attract, develop and retain talented wealth management professionals, our inability to retain clients following an acquisition, write down of goodwill and other intangible assets, our failure to maintain and properly safeguard an adequate technology infrastructure, cyber-attacks, our inability to recover from business continuity problems, inadequate insurance coverage, the termination of management agreements by management companies, our inability to generate sufficient cash to service all of our indebtedness, the failure of our partner firms to comply with applicable U.S. and non-U.S. regulatory requirements, legal proceedings and governmental inquiries and certain other factors. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation or as of the date as of which they are made. Except as required by applicable law, including federal securities laws, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), amortization of debt financing costs, intangible amortization and impairments, if any, depreciation and other amortization, non-cash equity compensation expense, non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration, gain on sale of investment, loss on extinguishment of borrowings, other expense/income, net, impairment of equity method investment, management contract buyout, delayed offering cost expense and other one time transaction expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides additional useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including the following: (i) non-cash equity grants made to employees or non-employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; stock-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance, (ii) contingent consideration or earn outs can vary substantially from company to company and depending upon each company's growth metrics and accounting assumption methods; the non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration is not considered a key measure in comparing our operating performance, and (iii) amortization expenses can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company's financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions are not considered a key measure in comparing our operating performance. We use Adjusted EBITDA (i) as a measure of operating performance, (ii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts, (iii) to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, and (iv) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities. The term Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income (loss), operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs, and (iii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA can differ significantly from company to company depending on strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. We compensate for these limitations by relying also on the GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental information.

We analyze our performance using Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share are non GAAP measures. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) excluding income tax expense (benefit), amortization of debt financing costs, intangible amortization and impairments, if any, non-cash equity compensation expense, non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration, gain on sale of investment, loss on extinguishment of borrowings, impairment of equity method investment, delayed offering cost expense, management contract buyout and other one time transaction expenses. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income also includes adjustments to reflect (i) a pro forma 27% income tax rate assuming all earnings of Focus LLC were recognized by Focus Inc. and no earnings were attributable to non controlling interests and (ii) tax adjustments from intangible asset related income tax benefits from acquisitions based on a pro forma 27% tax rate.

We believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide additional useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including the following: (i) non-cash equity grants made to employees or non-employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; stock-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance, (ii) contingent consideration or earn outs can vary substantially from company to company and depending upon each company's growth metrics and accounting assumption methods; the non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration is not considered a key measure in comparing our operating performance, and (iii) amortization expenses can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company's financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions are not considered a key measure in comparing our operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share do not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities. The terms Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share are not defined under GAAP, and Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share are not a measure of net income (loss), operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, (ii) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs, and (iii) Other companies in the financial services industry may calculate Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share can differ significantly from company to company depending on strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. We compensate for these limitations by relying also on the GAAP results and use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share as supplemental information.

To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP liquidity measures on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flows generated from our operations. We consider Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow

Available for Capital Allocation to be liquidity measures that provide useful information to investors about the amount of cash generated by the business and are two factors in evaluating the amount of cash available to pay contingent consideration,

make strategic acquisitions and repay outstanding borrowings. Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation do not represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as they do not deduct our mandatory

debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures. We define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchase of fixed assets, distributions for unitholders and payments under tax receivable

agreements (if any). We define Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation as Adjusted Free Cash Flow plus the portion of contingent consideration paid which is classified as operating cash flows under GAAP. Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow

Available for Capital Allocation are not defined under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net cash from operating, investing or financing activities. In addition, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation can

2

differ significantly from company to company.

Table of Contents

Pages

Long-Term Growth Trends

4-7

First Quarter 2020 Recap

8-14

Feedback from the Partnership: Navigating the Storm

15-18

Second Quarter 2020 Outlook

19-20

Leverage Sensitivity Analysis

21-23

Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation

24-26

Appendix

27-31

3

Long-Term Growth Trends

4

Resilient Business Model Drives Strong and Sustained Financial Performance

Revenues

($ in millions)

CAGR:

30.1%

$1,218.3

$1,295.5

$662.9

$910.9

$485.4

$325.6

$382.3

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

LTM

Adjusted Net Income(1)

($ in millions)

CAGR:

31.6%

$178.6

$197.3

$86.7

$125.3

$46.7

$52.3

$68.6

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

LTM

1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for reconciliations.

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

($ in millions)

CAGR:

32.2%

$269.8

$293.3

$145.2

$203.4

$103.0

$67.8

$75.4

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

LTM

ANI Per Share(1)

CAGR:

29.6%

$2.38

$1.74

$0.95

$1.21

$0.65

$0.73

$0.74

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

5

Mergers Substantially Accelerate Our

Partner Firms' Revenue Growth

  • Partner firms who grow through mergers in addition to traditional client acquisition strategies have transformed their businesses through accelerated growth
  • Mergers enable efficient access to large pools of client assets, new spheres of influence, distribution channels and exceptional advisor talent

Revenue CAGR

Since Inception(2)(1)

21.9%

(1)

19.5%

14.7%

6.1%

7.2%(1)

9.1%

Firms that have not

Firms that have

Entire portfolio of 54 partner firms

completed a merger

completed at least one merger

(21 firms)

(33 firms)

Median Revenue CAGR

Weighted Average Revenue CAGR

54 partner firms(3)represented ~89% of our Q1 2020 LTM revenues

  1. The weightings are based on the March 31, 2020 LTM revenues of the respective partner firms.
  2. Inception means first full four quarters as a Focus partner firm and reflects activity through all market cycles during that time. The analysis includes the 54 firms since inception (out of the 64 firms) that have been with us for at least 2 years as of March 31, 2020 in order to determine a baseline revenue growth rate. If Focus partner firms merged together, their financials have been combined.

3. The 54 partner firms have been with Focus for a weighted average of ~6 years and a median period of ~4 years.

6

Organic Revenue Trend Demonstrates Strong

Partner Firm Revenue Growth

  • Q1 2020year-over-year organic revenue growth(1)was 21.2% and trailing 8 quarter average was 16.5%, reflecting strong growth dynamics across partner firm portfolio

Quarterly Organic Revenue Growth(1)Percentage

25.2%

22.4% 21.2%

18.0%

16.7%

16.5% Average

9.7% 10.7%

7.7%

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Organic Revenue Growth

Average

1. Organic revenue growth represents the period-over-period growth in revenue related to partner firms, including growth related to acquisitions of wealth management practices and customer relationships by Focus's partner firms and partner firms that have merged, that for the entire periods presented are included in Focus's

consolidated statements of operations for the entire periods presented. Focus believes these growth statistics are useful in that they present full-period revenue growth

7

of partner firms on a ''same store'' basis exclusive of the effect of the partial period results of partner firms that are acquired during the comparable periods.

First Quarter 2020 Recap

8

Strong Year-Over-Year Results

Revenues

($ in millions)

29.7%

$259.9$337.1

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Adjusted Net Income(1)

($ in millions)

52.5%

$54.5

$35.7

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for reconciliations.

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

($ in millions)

43.1%

$78.0

$54.5

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

ANI Per Share(1)

57.4%

$0.74

$0.47

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

9

Q1 2020 Financial Snapshot

Revenues

  • Revenues:$337.1 million, +29.7% year-over-year growth
  • Organic revenue growth rate:(1)+21.2%
  • Fee-basedand recurring revenues: 95%+
  • Revenue attributable to new partner firm closing:$1.2 million*

* Relates to closing of Nexus on 2/1/20. Full quarter revenue contribution estimated to be $1.9 million

Adjusted

EBITDA

Adjusted

Net Income and

ANI per Share

  • Adjusted EBITDA:(2)$78.0 million, +43.1% year-over-year growth
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin:(3)23.1%
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to new partner firm closing:$0.5 million*
  • Acquired Base Earnings:(4)$3.2 million
  • Relates to closing of Nexus on 2/1/20. Full quarter Adjusted EBITDA contribution estimated to be ~$0.8 million
  • Adjusted Net Income:(2)$54.5 million, +52.5% year-over-year growth
  • Adjusted Net Income per Share:(2)$0.74, +57.4% year-over-year growth
  • Adjusted Shares Outstanding for purposes of calculating ANI:(2)73.1 million
  • Repriced the First Lien Term Loan ("Term Loan")from L+2.50% to L+2.00%
  • Swapped $400 millionof existing Term Loan in March 2020 to a fixed 2.71% rate
    • Completed 2 swaps in April 2020 totaling $450 million, resulting in $850 million of Term Loan swapped to a weighted average fixed rate of 2.62%
  1. Organic revenue growth represents theperiod-over-period growth in revenues related to partner firms, including growth related to acquisitions of wealth management practices and customer relationships by our partner firms and partner firms that have merged, that for the entire periods presented, are included in our consolidated statements of operations for each of the entire periods presented. We believe these growth statistics are useful in that they present full period revenue growth of partner firms on a ''same store'' basis exclusive of the effect of the partial period results of partner firms that are acquired during the comparable periods.
  2. Non-GAAPfinancial measure. See Appendix for reconciliations.
  3. Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.
  4. The terms of our management agreements entitle the management companies to management fees typically consisting of all future EBPC of the acquired wealth management firm in excess of Base

Earnings up to Target Earnings, plus a percentage of any EBPC in excess of Target Earnings. Acquired Base Earnings is equal to our retained cumulative preferred position in Base Earnings. We are

10

entitled to receive these earnings notwithstanding any earnings that we are entitled to receive in excess of Target Earnings. Base Earnings may change in future periods for various business or

contractual matters.

Q1 Results Reflected Strong Performance by Our Partner Portfolio

Q1 2020 reflected the strong growth of our business and our partners' nimbleness in adapting their businesses to the COVID-19 environment …

  • Q1 revenues and ANI Per Share(1)up sharply year-over-year and essentially unchanged from strong Q4 2019.
  • Organic growth rate of 21.2% exceeded estimate by 2 percentage points.
  • Earnings preference not a concern because partner firms are stable and adjusting costs where needed.
  • Net leverage ratio(2)of 4.0x as of March 31, 2020 and reaffirmation of 3.5x to 4.5x target net leverage range.
  • Moved ~4,000 employees and partners in 200+ offices to remote working arrangements.

… And we were a significant beneficiary of the historically low interest rate environment

    • Decreased our financing costs by reducing our variable interest rate exposure.(3)
    • $850 million of borrowings under Term Loan with swaps converted to a weighted average fixed rate of approximately 2.62%.(3)
      • Estimated ~$14 million in annualized interest savings on $850 million as compared to rate in effect at end of 2019
      • Achieved the equivalent of investment grade pricing on $850 million for approximately four years.
    • Remaining borrowings on Term Loan (L+200) and Revolver (L+175) with attractive interest rates (LIBOR currently
      • 1%)
  2. Non-GAAPfinancial measure. See Appendix for reconciliation.
  3. Net leverage ratio represents the First Lien Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Facility), and means the ratio of amounts outstanding under the First Lien Term Loan and First Lien Revolver plus other outstanding debt obligations secured by a lien on the assets of Focus LLC (excluding letters of credit other than unpaid drawings thereunder) minus unrestricted cash and cash equivalents to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Credit Facility).
  4. In January 2020, Focus repriced the interest rate applicable to its First Lien Term Loan ("Term Loan") from LIBOR + 2.50% to LIBOR + 2.00%. Additionally, Focus entered into

three floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements (the "Swaps") in March and April 2020 on $850 million of the approximately $1.14 billion of borrowings outstanding under

11

its Term Loan. The weighted average fixed rate on the $850 million as a result of the repricing and the three Swaps is 2.62% for approximately the next four years.

Q1 Results Reflected Strong Performance by Our Partner Portfolio

We played a prominent role in helping our partners maximize the value they delivered …

  • Swiftly converted focus to helping partner firms navigate rapidly evolvingCOVID-19 situation.
  • Provided substantial intellectual capital in important areas such as client communications and cyber security.
  • Sponsored regular video calls to share best practices on a range of topics.
  • Through our cash/credit program, we helped clients seeking credit solutions andFDIC-insured cash investments.
  • Launched onlineCOVID-19 resource center.

…And believe that their businesses will be strengthened by the crisis, positioning them for substantial growth when markets stabilize.

We and our partners are actively planning for the post-crisis environment. Crisis will accelerate the trend towards quality and fiduciary advice.

Believe that size of opportunity will be larger and more compelling than post '08 - '09.

Our partner firms have the management expertise, infrastructure and scale to benefit from M&A activity as markets stabilize.

Resiliency of our business model and success of our partners in navigating the crisis position us to outperform over the long-term.

12

Multiple Sources of Revenue Create Diversification

Q1 2020 Revenues by Source

Q1 2020 Revenues by Region

$18.5m,

5.5%

$318.6m,

94.5%

  • 95%+fee-based and recurring revenues
  • Holistic wealth management fees tied toteam-based service model
  • Not a commission or interest revenue based model

$15.1m,

4.5%

$322.0m,

95.5%

  • International sources provide some revenue diversification
  • 6 partner firms across Australia, Canada, and the UK

Wealth Management Fees Other

Domestic International

Q1 2020 Revenues Correlated to Markets

Revenues Correlated

to Markets

Billing Structure of Market-Correlated

$90.1m,

26.7%

$247.0m,

73.3%

  • Non-correlatedrevenues typically include fixed fees for investment advice, tax fees and family office type services
  • Diversification reduces market risk to revenue stream

Revenues

$74.2m,

30.0%

$172.8m,

70.0%

  • Advance billing structure used by majority of partner firms gives visibility into subsequent quarter
  • High diversification of billing practices across 64 partner firms is an embedded revenue hedge

Correlated to Markets Not Correlated to Markets

Advance

Arrears

13

Q1 2020 M&A Activity

In Q1 2020:

  • Closed1 new partner firmacquisition in Canada: Nexus Investment Management
  • Closed4 merger transactionsfor our partner firms

Firm Name

Acquiring

Type

Closing Date

Location

Rationale

Partner Firm

Nexus

Acquired Base

Fiduciary

2/1/2020

Toronto, Canada

Expands presence in Canada

Investment

Earnings: $3.2m

Wealth

Market leader

Management

Manager

Platform for future growth

Alliance Benefit

Sentinel

Retirement &

1/1/2020

Bingham Farms,

Expands geographic footprint in the

Group Of

Benefits &

benefits plan

MI

Midwest

Michigan

Financial Group

advisor and

Deepens Sentinel's retirement and

administrator

benefits financial services

Berg

Kovitz

Fiduciary

1/1/2020

Chicago, Il

Expands Ultra-High Net Worth client base

Investment

Wealth

Expands tax and estate planning services

Group

Manager

Decker

Quadrant

Fiduciary

2/21/2020

Sarasota, FL

Expands geographic footprint

Private Wealth

Wealth

Expands base of talented advisors

Management

Manager

Nova Wealth

Buckingham

Fiduciary

3/1/2020

Atlanta, GA

Expands presence in Atlanta

Management

Strategic

Wealth

Expands operational and financial

Group

Wealth

Manager

planning solutions

14

VISITS withVISIONARIES

How Focus partners are surviving and thriving

during COVID-19

Please see the video on our investor relations website in which six of our partner firms discuss their responses to the crisis

ir.focusfinancialpartners.com

15

How Our Partners Successfully Navigate

  • Client loyalty is very strong, based on deep,long-standing client relationships.
  • Value of prudent fiduciary advice evident in stress situations.
  • Partners are well equipped to face the challenges posed by the crisis.
  • New planning opportunities arising with existing clients.
    • Estate
    • Succession
    • Philanthropy
    • Total balance sheet
  • New client referrals.
  • Expectation thatpost-crisis M&A activity will be higher than post '08-'09.

Clients are

Calm

Post-Crisis

Growth

Potential is Significant

Businesses are Stable

Transition to

WFH was Seamless

  • Fee-basedbusiness models.
  • Consistent with'08-'09, no tangible client attrition.
  • Judiciously managing expenses without impacting client service and future growth opportunities.
  • Comprehensive contingency plans in place.
  • Moved ~4,000 employees and partners in 200+ offices to WFH.
  • Reinforced value of independence and entrepreneurship, which are core elements of Focus' model.

16

Our Model Has Multiple Points of Protection In Periods of Market Stress

~95%+(1)of

Revenues are

UHNW-HNW

Fee-Based and

Recurring with

Client Base is

No Interest

Sticky

Income

Dependency

27%(1)of

Highly

Revenues Not

Variable and

Correlated to

Cap-Ex Light

the Markets

Cost Structure

Client

Portfolios are Balanced and Allocated Across Asset Classes

Preference

Creates

Downside

Earnings

Protection

60+ Partner

Firms Have

Their Own

Investment

Philosophies

Management

Fees are Tied

to Partner

Firm

Profitability

Highly resilient business model

1. For the three months ended March 31, 2020

17

…Positioning Our Business for Continued Success Post Crisis

Industry-

Leading Scale

60+ Partner

Firms16-Year Track

Record

Positioned for Growth

Publicly

TradedResilient

Business

Model

CapitalStrong

ResourcesFinancial

Fundamentals

18

Second Quarter 2020 Outlook

19

Q2 2020 Outlook

Revenues

Adjusted

EBITDA

  • Estimated revenues of ~$290 to $300 million
  • Expect Q2 negative organic revenue growth rates of (5%) to (7%)(1)
  • Revenue attributable to new partner firm closing: $0.5 million*
  • Relates to closing of Mediq on 5/1/20. Full quarter revenue contribution estimated to be ~$0.7 million.
  • Estimated Adjusted EBITDA(3)margin(2)of approximately 22%
  • Adjusted EBITDA(3)attributable to new partner firm closing: $0.2 million*
  • Acquired Base Earnings:(4)$1.0 million
  • Relates to closing of Mediq on 5/1/20. Full quarter Adjusted EBITDA contribution estimated to be ~$0.25 million(3)

ANI and

ANI per

Share

Net Leverage

and

Cash Flow

  • No equity issuance in connection with acquisition activity
  • Next twelve months intangible tax shield for Adjusted Net Income of ~$36.0 million
  • Cash consideration at closing for Q2 acquisitions to date of $5.2 million
  • Q2 net leverage ratio(5)~4x
  • Estimated cash earnout payments in Q2 of ~$30 million
  1. Organic revenue growth represents theperiod-over-period growth in revenue related to partner firms, including growth related to acquisitions of wealth management practices and customer relationships by our partner firms and partner firms that have merged, that for the entire periods presented, are included in our consolidated statements of operations for each of the entire periods presented. We believe these growth statistics are useful in that they present full period revenue growth of partner firms on a ''same store'' basis exclusive of the effect of the partial period results of partner firms that are acquired during the comparable periods.
  2. Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.
  3. Non-GAAPfinancial measure. The Company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking estimate of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA margin to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because such GAAP measure, which is not included in the Company's outlook, is difficult to reliably predict or estimate without unreasonable effort due to its dependency on future uncertainties such as the items noted under the heading "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements." In addition, we believe such a reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors.
  4. The terms of our management agreements entitle the management companies to management fees typically consisting of all future EBPC of the acquired wealth management firm in excess of Base Earnings up to Target Earnings, plus a percentage of any EBPC in excess of Target Earnings. Acquired Base Earnings is equal to our retained cumulative preferred position in Base Earnings. We are entitled to receive these earnings notwithstanding

any earnings that we are entitled to receive in excess of Target Earnings. Base Earnings may change in future periods for various business or contractual matters.

5.

Net leverage ratio represents the First Lien Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Facility), and means the ratio of amounts outstanding under the First Lien Term Loan and First Lien Revolver plus other outstanding debt

20

obligations secured by a lien on the assets of Focus LLC (excluding letters of credit other than unpaid drawings thereunder) minus unrestricted cash and cash equivalents to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Credit

Facility).

Leverage Sensitivity Analysis

21

Strong Credit and Liquidity Profile(1)

Low debt cost

Limited duration risk

Ample liquidity

Interest rates

Downside protection

~2.90% weighted average interest rate on funded borrowings as of March 31, 2020 (excluding interest rate swaps)

~4.25 years remaining to maturity for Term Loan (July 2024) ~3.25 years remaining to maturity for Revolver (July 2023)

> $250 million undrawn revolver + $233 million cash

Benefited from favorable rate environment

  • Reduced term loan rate from L+250 to L+200 (as of January 27, 2020)
  • As of May 7, 2020, swapped $850 million to fixed rate of 2.62% on a weighted average basis

95%+ fee-based and recurring revenues, variable management fees and earnings preference protect cash flows

1. As of March 31, 2020

22

Earnings Preference Provides Strong Downside Earnings Protection

  • Reflectsone-quarter impact to revenues and Covenant EBITDA(1)(2)
  • Assumes all other revenues sources and expenses remain unchanged except for management fees
  • In the event of amulti-quarter downturn
    • Partner firms would further reduce their cost structure
    • M&A activity would moderate
    • Cash flow would be available for debt repayment
  • Significant headroom on covenant
    • Q1 CovenantEBITDA-LTM would need to drop to $207 million, or decline by 36%, to reach 6.25x net leverage ratio covenant

Sensitivity Analysis

(Illustrative Only)

Equity market decline

(20)%

(40)%

Assumed Client Portfolio Allocation to Equities

50%

50%

Decline in market-correlated revenues(1)

(10)%

(20)%

($ in millions)

Reported

$

222.3

$

197.6

Q1'20 Market-Correlated Revenues

$

247.0

Q1'20 Non-Correlated Revenues

$

90.1

$

90.1

$

90.1

Total Revenue - Q1

$

337.1

$

312.4

$

287.7

Covenant EBITDA(2)- LTM

$

323.3

$

314.0

$

308.8

Net Debt(3)

$

1,293.6

$

1,293.6

$

1,293.6

Net Leverage Ratio(2)

4.00x

4.12x

4.19x

Change from Q1 Reported

0.12x

0.19x

Cumulative Acquired Base Earnings(4)Q1 2018 to Q1 2020

$38m

$38m

$50m

$56m

$73m

$73m

$76m

$27m

$3m

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

  1. The analysis depicts the impact on our Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Facility) resulting from a hypothetical change in Q1 market correlated revenues only. All other revenues/expenses were kept constant except management fees, which are tied to the profitability of our partner firms.
  2. Net leverage ratio represents the First Lien Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Facility), and means the ratio of amounts outstanding under the First Lien Term Loan and First Lien Revolver plus other outstanding debt obligations secured by a lien on the assets of Focus LLC (excluding letters of credit other than unpaid drawings thereunder) minus unrestricted cash and cash equivalents to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Credit Facility), which in the above table is referred to as "Covenant EBITDA."
  3. Net Debt represents amounts outstanding under the First Lien Term Loan and First Lien Revolver plus other outstanding debt obligations secured by a lien on the assets of Focus LLC (excluding letters of credit other than unpaid

drawings thereunder) minus unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

23

4.

The terms of our management agreements entitle the management companies to management fees typically consisting of all future EBPC of the acquired wealth management firm in excess of Base Earnings up to Target

Earnings, plus a percentage of any EBPC in excess of Target Earnings. Acquired Base Earnings is equal to our retained cumulative preferred position in Base Earnings. We are entitled to receive these earnings notwithstanding

any earnings that we are entitled to receive in excess of Target Earnings. Base Earnings may change in future periods for various business or contractual matters.

Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation

24

Strong Growth in Cash Flow

Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation(1)

($ in millions)

+25%

$116.2

$144.8

As % of Adjusted

Q1 2019 LTM

Q1 2020 LTM

54%

49%

EBITDA(1)

2020 Capital Allocation Priorities

  • Strategic M&A to continue capitalizing on industry consolidation
  • Fund earnout payments

2020 Primary Uses, Excluding Future M&A Activities

  • Remaining 2020 estimated cash earnouts of $~50 million(2)
  • There have been no historical tax receivable agreements ("TRA") payments
    • There are no TRA payments due in 2020
    • TRA liability of $50.1 million was generated at the time of our IPO and as a result of quarterly Focus LLC common and incentive unit exchanges
    • TRA liability will be paid out over 15+ years, subject to utilization of tax deductions
  • Required term loan amortization of $11.6 million (~$2.9 million per quarter)
  • Based on the terms of the Credit Facility, no excess cash flow payments required in 2020

1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for reconciliations.

2. Based on certain assumptions that could change materially.

25

Tax-Efficient Structure Creates Value for Shareholders

Gross Unamortized Intangible

Tax Asset Shield(1)

($ in millions)

$1,146

$100

$131

$127

2020

2021

2022

2023 &

Thereafter

  1. As of March 31, 2020. Assumes sufficient future taxable income.
  2. 15 year life required under Internal Revenue Code Section 197.
  3. Non-GAAPfinancial measure. We are not providing a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking estimate of Adjusted Net Income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because such GAAP measure is difficult to reliably predict or estimate without unreasonable effort due to its dependency on future uncertainties, such as items noted under the heading "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements." In addition, we believe such a reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors
  • Focus generally acquires intangible assets
    • Wealth management firms typically have limited tangible assets
    • Focus purchases customer lists + management contracts + goodwill
    • Consideration is typically paid in cash
  • Each incremental M&A transaction creates an additional tax shield
  • Each tax shield is amortized over 15 years(2)
  • As of March 31, 2020, ~$1.5bn cumulative estimated gross tax shield to be utilized over next 14+ years, resulting in ~$400m increase in Adjusted Net Income(3)based on 27% income tax rate
  • Example:

Purchase Price

$15 million

$15 million

Tax Shield Created

(assumes no tangible assets)

$1 million annually

Annual Tax

Deduction

(for 15 years)

$270,000 annually

Adjusted Net

Income(3)Increase

(for 15 years)

26

Appendix

27

Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Reconciliation

Trailing

4-Quarters

Three months ended

Ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

($ in thousands)

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019

2020

2020

Net income (loss)

$

11,996

$

9,321

$

15,722

$

(48,359)

$

(41,087)

$

(12,025)

$

(2,828)

$

34,019

$

24,822

Interest income

(104)

(90)

(88)

(222)

(1,266)

(1,164)

(197)

(285)

(1,252)

Interest expense

6,994

9,977

21,327

41,861

56,448

58,291

12,859

13,586

59,018

Income tax expense (benefit)

212

649

981

(1,501)

9,450

7,049

(1,221)

12,070

20,340

Amortization of debt financing costs

1,599

1,770

2,482

4,084

3,498

3,452

782

782

3,452

Intangible amortization and impairments

28,549

35,421

50,942

64,367

90,381

130,718

28,741

35,723

137,700

Depreciation and other amortization

4,667

5,327

5,680

6,686

8,370

10,675

2,313

2,982

11,344

Non-cash equity compensation expense

4,319

13,537

8,520

34,879

44,468

18,329

3,921

5,034

19,442

Non-cash changes in fair value of

estimated contingent consideration

7,395

(160)

(1,143)

22,294

6,638

38,797

7,414

(31,373)

10

Gain on sale of investment

-

-

-

-

(5,509)

-

-

-

-

Loss on extinguishment of borrowings

-

-

-

8,106

21,071

-

-

6,094

6,094

Other expense (income), net

328

(310)

(1,385)

3,191

2,350

1,049

236

(612)

201

Impairment of equity method investment

-

-

-

-

-

11,749

-

-

11,749

Management contract buyout

1,800

-

-

-

-

1,428

1,428

-

-

Delayed offering cost expense

-

-

-

9,840

-

-

-

-

-

Other one-time transaction expenses(1)

-

-

-

-

8,590

1,486

1,066

-

420

Adjusted EBITDA

$

67,755

$

75,442

$

103,038

$

145,226

$

203,402

$

269,834

$

54,514

$

78,020

$

293,340

1. Represents one-time expenses primarily related to an acquisition and our IPO and Reorganization Transactions. Refer to our 10-Q and 10-K filings for additional details.

28

Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and

Adjusted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation

* Refer to the following page for footnotes

Trailing

4-Quarters

Three months ended

Ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019

2020

2020

Net income (loss)

$

11,996

$

9,321

$

15,722

$

(48,359)

$

(41,087)

$

(12,025)

$

(2,828)

$

34,019

$

24,822

Income tax expense (benefit)

212

649

981

(1,501)

9,450

7,049

(1,221)

12,070

20,340

Amortization of debt financing costs

1,599

1,770

2,482

4,084

3,498

3,452

782

782

3,452

Intangible amortization and impairments

28,549

35,421

50,942

64,367

90,381

130,718

28,741

35,723

137,700

Non-cash equity compensation expense

4,319

13,537

8,520

34,879

44,468

18,329

3,921

5,034

19,442

Non-cash changes in fair value of

estimated contingent consideration

7,395

(160)

(1,143)

22,294

6,638

38,797

7,414

(31,373)

10

Gain on sale of investment

-

-

-

-

(5,509)

-

-

-

-

Loss on extinguishment of borrowings

-

-

-

8,106

21,071

-

-

6,094

6,094

Impairment of equity method investment

-

-

-

-

-

11,749

-

-

11,749

Delayed offering cost expense

-

-

-

9,840

-

-

-

-

-

Management contract buyout

1,800

-

-

-

-

1,428

1,428

-

-

Other one-time transaction expenses (1)

-

-

-

2,843

11,529

1,486

1,066

-

420

Subtotal

55,870

60,538

77,504

96,553

140,439

200,983

39,303

62,349

224,029

Pro forma tax (27%) (2)

(15,085)

(16,345)

(20,926)

(26,069)

(37,919)

(54,265)

(10,612)

(16,834)

(60,487)

Tax adjustments (2)(3)

5,919

8,080

11,991

16,217

22,828

31,860

7,023

8,935

33,772

Adjusted Net Income

$

46,704

$

52,273

$

68,569

$

86,701

$

125,348

$

178,578

$

35,714

$

54,450

$

197,314

Adjusted Shares Outstanding (4)

71,843,916

71,843,916

71,843,916

71,843,916

71,960,540

75,039,357

76,793,979

73,132,756

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

$

0.65

$

0.73

$

0.95

$

1.21

$

1.74

$

2.38

$

0.47

$

0.74

Calculation of Adjusted Shares Outstanding(4):

Weighted average shares of Class A common

stock outstanding-basic (5)

-

-

-

-

43,122,782

46,792,389

46,211,599

47,436,555

Adjustments:

Shares of Class A common stock issued in

connection with the IPO and Reorganization Transactions (6)

42,529,651

42,529,651

42,529,651

42,529,651

-

-

-

-

Weighted average incremental shares of Class A common stock

related to stock options, unvested Class A common stock and

restricted stock units (7)

-

-

-

-

102,549

20,428

7,855

4,617

Weighted average Focus LLC common units outstanding (8)

22,499,665

22,499,665

22,499,665

22,499,665

22,630,668

22,424,378

22,783,692

22,020,124

Weighted average common unit equivalent of

Focus LLC incentive units outstanding (9)

6,814,600

6,814,600

6,814,600

6,814,600

6,104,541

5,802,162

7,790,833

3,671,460

Adjusted Shares Outstanding (4)

71,843,916

71,843,916

71,843,916

71,843,916

71,960,540

75,039,357

76,793,979

73,132,756

29

Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and

Adjusted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation

* These footnotes refer to the table on the previous page.

  1. Representsone-time expenses primarily related to an acquisition and our IPO and Reorganization Transactions. Refer to our 10-Q and 10-K filings for additional details.
  2. For periods ended prior to the closing of the IPO and consummation of the related Reorganization Transactions on July 30, 2018, certain tax related adjustments are being made for comparative purposes only.
  3. As of March 31, 2020, the estimated tax adjustments from intangible asset related income tax benefits from closed acquisitions based on a pro forma 27% tax rate for the next 12 months is ~$36.0 million.
  4. For periods ended prior to the closing of the IPO and the consummation of the Reorganization Transactions on July 30, 2018, the Adjusted Shares Outstanding are deemed to be outstanding for comparative purposes only.
  5. Represents our GAAP weighted average Class A common stock outstanding - basic.
  6. The issuance of Class A common stock that occurred upon closing of the IPO and the consummation of the Reorganization Transactions on July 30, 2018 is assumed to have occurred as of January 1, 2014 for comparative purposes.
  7. Represents the incremental shares related to stock options, unvested Class A common stock and restricted stock units as calculated under the treasury stock method.
  8. Assumes that 100% of the Focus LLC common units were exchanged for Class A common stock.
  9. Assumes that 100% of the vested and unvested Focus LLC incentive units were converted into Focus LLC common units based on the closing price of our Class A common stock at the end of the respective period and such Focus LLC common units were exchanged for Class A common stock. For the periods ending prior to July 30, 2018, the conversion to Focus LLC common units was based on the $33.00 IPO price.

30

Reconciliation of Cash Flow Available for Capital

Allocation

Three months ended

Trailing 4-Quarters ended

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

($ in thousands)

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020 (3)

2019

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

24,427

$

49,066

$

19,701

$

15,913

$

39,305

$

74,702

$

64,854

$

3,382

$

109,107

$

182,243

Purchase of fixed assets

(2,117)

(1,897)

(2,780)

(1,875)

(8,185)

(10,698)

(4,714)

(3,188)

(8,669)

(26,785)

Distributions for unitholders

(368)

(802)

(1,436)

(596)

(11,138)

(3,491)

(5,416)

(4,567)

(3,202)

(24,612)

Payments under tax receivable agreements

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

21,942

$

46,367

$

15,485

$

13,442

$

19,982

$

60,513

$

54,724

$

(4,373)

$

97,236

$

130,846

Portion of contingent consideration paid

included in operating activities(1)

1,648

4,574

3,572

9,170

4,012

825

815

8,344

18,964

13,996

Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation(2)

$

23,590

$

50,941

$

19,057

$

22,612

$

23,994

$

61,338

$

55,539

$

3,971

$

116,200

$

144,842

  1. A portion of contingent consideration paid is classified as operating cash outflows in accordance with GAAP, and therefore is a reconciling item to arrive at Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation.
  2. Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation excludes all contingent consideration that was included in either operating, investing or financing activities of our consolidated statements of cash flows.
  3. Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes a $41.8m cash outflow related to due to affiliates (i.e. management fees). 2019 related management fees were paid in Q1 2020 post the issuance of our annual audit included in our Form10-K.

31

Disclaimer

Focus Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 22:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS I
06:29pFOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release Supplement
PU
07:35aFOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
07:05aFOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
04/14FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Cont..
AQ
04/10FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Cont..
AQ
03/27FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fina..
AQ
03/12FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Takes Advantage of Low Interest Rate Environment to L..
PU
03/06FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : To Present At The 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Fin..
PU
02/25FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
02/24Berkshire Stock Underperforms S&P -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 298 M
EBIT 2020 101 M
Net income 2020 31,3 M
Debt 2020 1 223 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 88,3x
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,83x
EV / Sales2021 1,61x
Capitalization 1 150 M
Chart FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Focus Financial Partners Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,00  $
Last Close Price 24,05  $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ruediger Adolf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajini Sundar Kodialam Chief Operating Officer & Director
James Shanahan CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
James Dawson Carey Independent Director
Fayez S. Muhtadie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.-22.57%1 091
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.84%74 968
UBS GROUP AG-22.31%34 427
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-31.45%30 548
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-11.20%24 621
STATE STREET CORPORATION-28.79%19 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group