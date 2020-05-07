Focus Financial Partners : 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release Supplement
Focus Financial Partners Inc.
2020 First Quarter Earnings Release Supplement
May 7, 2020
Disclaimer
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information in this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, or forecasts of future events. Words such as "may," "assume," "forecast," "position," "predict," "strategy," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "budget," "potential," "continue," "will" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. They can be affected by assumptions used or by known or unknown risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in this presentation. Actual results may vary materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should also understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and should not consider the following list to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include the impact and duration of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, fluctuations in wealth management fees, our reliance on our partner firms and the principals who manage their businesses, our ability to make successful acquisitions, unknown liabilities of or poor performance by acquired businesses, harm to our reputation, our inability to facilitate smooth succession planning at our partner firms, our inability to compete, our reliance on key personnel, our inability to attract, develop and retain talented wealth management professionals, our inability to retain clients following an acquisition, write down of goodwill and other intangible assets, our failure to maintain and properly safeguard an adequate technology infrastructure, cyber-attacks, our inability to recover from business continuity problems, inadequate insurance coverage, the termination of management agreements by management companies, our inability to generate sufficient cash to service all of our indebtedness, the failure of our partner firms to comply with applicable U.S. and non-U.S. regulatory requirements, legal proceedings and governmental inquiries and certain other factors. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation or as of the date as of which they are made. Except as required by applicable law, including federal securities laws, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), amortization of debt financing costs, intangible amortization and impairments, if any, depreciation and other amortization, non-cash equity compensation expense, non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration, gain on sale of investment, loss on extinguishment of borrowings, other expense/income, net, impairment of equity method investment, management contract buyout, delayed offering cost expense and other one time transaction expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides additional useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including the following: (i) non-cash equity grants made to employees or non-employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; stock-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance, (ii) contingent consideration or earn outs can vary substantially from company to company and depending upon each company's growth metrics and accounting assumption methods; the non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration is not considered a key measure in comparing our operating performance, and (iii) amortization expenses can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company's financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions are not considered a key measure in comparing our operating performance. We use Adjusted EBITDA (i) as a measure of operating performance, (ii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts, (iii) to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, and (iv) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities. The term Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income (loss), operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs, and (iii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA can differ significantly from company to company depending on strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. We compensate for these limitations by relying also on the GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental information.
We analyze our performance using Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share are non GAAP measures. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) excluding income tax expense (benefit), amortization of debt financing costs, intangible amortization and impairments, if any, non-cash equity compensation expense, non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration, gain on sale of investment, loss on extinguishment of borrowings, impairment of equity method investment, delayed offering cost expense, management contract buyout and other one time transaction expenses. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income also includes adjustments to reflect (i) a pro forma 27% income tax rate assuming all earnings of Focus LLC were recognized by Focus Inc. and no earnings were attributable to non controlling interests and (ii) tax adjustments from intangible asset related income tax benefits from acquisitions based on a pro forma 27% tax rate.
We believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide additional useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including the following: (i) non-cash equity grants made to employees or non-employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; stock-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance, (ii) contingent consideration or earn outs can vary substantially from company to company and depending upon each company's growth metrics and accounting assumption methods; the non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration is not considered a key measure in comparing our operating performance, and (iii) amortization expenses can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company's financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions are not considered a key measure in comparing our operating performance.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share do not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities. The terms Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share are not defined under GAAP, and Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share are not a measure of net income (loss), operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, (ii) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs, and (iii) Other companies in the financial services industry may calculate Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share can differ significantly from company to company depending on strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. We compensate for these limitations by relying also on the GAAP results and use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share as supplemental information.
To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP liquidity measures on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flows generated from our operations. We consider Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow
Available for Capital Allocation to be liquidity measures that provide useful information to investors about the amount of cash generated by the business and are two factors in evaluating the amount of cash available to pay contingent consideration,
make strategic acquisitions and repay outstanding borrowings. Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation do not represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as they do not deduct our mandatory
debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures. We define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchase of fixed assets, distributions for unitholders and payments under tax receivable
agreements (if any). We define Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation as Adjusted Free Cash Flow plus the portion of contingent consideration paid which is classified as operating cash flows under GAAP. Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow
Available for Capital Allocation are not defined under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net cash from operating, investing or financing activities. In addition, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation can
differ significantly from company to company.
Table of Contents
Pages
Long-Term Growth Trends
4-7
First Quarter 2020 Recap
8-14
Feedback from the Partnership: Navigating the Storm
15-18
Second Quarter 2020 Outlook
19-20
Leverage Sensitivity Analysis
21-23
Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation
24-26
Appendix
27-31
Long-Term Growth Trends
Resilient Business Model Drives Strong and Sustained Financial Performance
Revenues
($ in millions)
CAGR:
30.1%
$1,218.3
$1,295.5
$662.9
$910.9
$485.4
$325.6
$382.3
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
LTM
Adjusted Net Income(1)
($ in millions)
CAGR:
31.6%
$178.6
$197.3
$86.7
$125.3
$46.7
$52.3
$68.6
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
LTM
1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for reconciliations.
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
($ in millions)
CAGR:
32.2%
$269.8
$293.3
$145.2
$203.4
$103.0
$67.8
$75.4
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
LTM
ANI Per Share(1)
CAGR:
29.6%
$2.38
$1.74
$0.95
$1.21
$0.65
$0.73
$0.74
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
Mergers Substantially Accelerate Our
Partner Firms' Revenue Growth
Partner firms who grow through mergers in addition to traditional client acquisition strategies have transformed their businesses through accelerated growth
Mergers enable efficient access to large pools of client assets, new spheres of influence, distribution channels and exceptional advisor talent
Revenue CAGR
Since Inception(2)(1)
21.9%
(1)
19.5%
14.7%
6.1%
7.2%(1)
9.1%
Firms that have not
Firms that have
Entire portfolio of 54 partner firms
completed a merger
completed at least one merger
(21 firms)
(33 firms)
Median Revenue CAGR
Weighted Average Revenue CAGR
54 partner firms(3)represented ~89% of our Q1 2020 LTM revenues
The weightings are based on the March 31, 2020 LTM revenues of the respective partner firms.
Inception means first full four quarters as a Focus partner firm and reflects activity through all market cycles during that time. The analysis includes the 54 firms since inception (out of the 64 firms) that have been with us for at least 2 years as of March 31, 2020 in order to determine a baseline revenue growth rate. If Focus partner firms merged together, their financials have been combined.
3. The 54 partner firms have been with Focus for a weighted average of ~6 years and a median period of ~4 years.
6
Organic Revenue Trend Demonstrates Strong
Partner Firm Revenue Growth
Q1 2020year-over-year organic revenue growth(1)was 21.2% and trailing 8 quarter average was 16.5%, reflecting strong growth dynamics across partner firm portfolio
Quarterly Organic Revenue Growth(1)Percentage
25.2%
22.4% 21.2%
18.0%
16.7%
16.5% Average
9.7% 10.7%
7.7%
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Organic Revenue Growth
Average
1. Organic revenue growth represents the period-over-period growth in revenue related to partner firms, including growth related to acquisitions of wealth management practices and customer relationships by Focus's partner firms and partner firms that have merged, that for the entire periods presented are included in Focus's
consolidated statements of operations for the entire periods presented. Focus believes these growth statistics are useful in that they present full-period revenue growth
7
of partner firms on a ''same store'' basis exclusive of the effect of the partial period results of partner firms that are acquired during the comparable periods.
First Quarter 2020 Recap
Strong Year-Over-Year Results
Revenues
($ in millions)
29.7%
$259.9$337.1
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Adjusted Net Income(1)
($ in millions)
52.5%
$54.5
$35.7
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for reconciliations.
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to new partner firm closing:$0.5 million*
Acquired Base Earnings:(4)$3.2 million
Relates to closing of Nexus on 2/1/20. Full quarter Adjusted EBITDA contribution estimated to be ~$0.8 million
Adjusted Net Income:(2)$54.5 million, +52.5% year-over-year growth
Adjusted Net Income per Share:(2)$0.74, +57.4% year-over-year growth
Adjusted Shares Outstanding for purposes of calculating ANI:(2)73.1 million
Repriced the First Lien Term Loan ("Term Loan")from L+2.50% to L+2.00%
Swapped $400 millionof existing Term Loan in March 2020 to a fixed 2.71% rate
Completed 2 swaps in April 2020 totaling $450 million, resulting in $850 million of Term Loan swapped to a weighted average fixed rate of 2.62%
Organic revenue growth represents theperiod-over-period growth in revenues related to partner firms, including growth related to acquisitions of wealth management practices and customer relationships by our partner firms and partner firms that have merged, that for the entire periods presented, are included in our consolidated statements of operations for each of the entire periods presented. We believe these growth statistics are useful in that they present full period revenue growth of partner firms on a ''same store'' basis exclusive of the effect of the partial period results of partner firms that are acquired during the comparable periods.
Non-GAAPfinancial measure. See Appendix for reconciliations.
Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.
The terms of our management agreements entitle the management companies to management fees typically consisting of all future EBPC of the acquired wealth management firm in excess of Base
Earnings up to Target Earnings, plus a percentage of any EBPC in excess of Target Earnings. Acquired Base Earnings is equal to our retained cumulative preferred position in Base Earnings. We are
entitled to receive these earnings notwithstanding any earnings that we are entitled to receive in excess of Target Earnings. Base Earnings may change in future periods for various business or
contractual matters.
Q1 Results Reflected Strong Performance by Our Partner Portfolio
Q1 2020 reflected the strong growth of our business and our partners' nimbleness in adapting their businesses to the COVID-19 environment …
Q1 revenues and ANI Per Share(1)up sharply year-over-year and essentially unchanged from strong Q4 2019.
Organic growth rate of 21.2% exceeded estimate by 2 percentage points.
Earnings preference not a concern because partner firms are stable and adjusting costs where needed.
Net leverage ratio(2)of 4.0x as of March 31, 2020 and reaffirmation of 3.5x to 4.5x target net leverage range.
Moved ~4,000 employees and partners in 200+ offices to remote working arrangements.
… And we were a significant beneficiary of the historically low interest rate environment
$850 million of borrowings under Term Loan with swaps converted to a weighted average fixed rate of approximately 2.62%.(3)
Estimated ~$14 million in annualized interest savings on $850 million as compared to rate in effect at end of 2019
Achieved the equivalent of investment grade pricing on $850 million for approximately four years.
Remaining borrowings on Term Loan (L+200) and Revolver (L+175) with attractive interest rates (LIBOR currently
1%)
Non-GAAPfinancial measure. See Appendix for reconciliation.
Net leverage ratio represents the First Lien Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Facility), and means the ratio of amounts outstanding under the First Lien Term Loan and First Lien Revolver plus other outstanding debt obligations secured by a lien on the assets of Focus LLC (excluding letters of credit other than unpaid drawings thereunder) minus unrestricted cash and cash equivalents to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Credit Facility).
In January 2020, Focus repriced the interest rate applicable to its First Lien Term Loan ("Term Loan") from LIBOR + 2.50% to LIBOR + 2.00%. Additionally, Focus entered into
three floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements (the "Swaps") in March and April 2020 on $850 million of the approximately $1.14 billion of borrowings outstanding under
its Term Loan. The weighted average fixed rate on the $850 million as a result of the repricing and the three Swaps is 2.62% for approximately the next four years.
Q1 Results Reflected Strong Performance by Our Partner Portfolio
We played a prominent role in helping our partners maximize the value they delivered …
Provided substantial intellectual capital in important areas such as client communications and cyber security.
Sponsored regular video calls to share best practices on a range of topics.
Through our cash/credit program, we helped clients seeking credit solutions andFDIC-insured cash investments.
Launched onlineCOVID-19 resource center.
…And believe that their businesses will be strengthened by the crisis, positioning them for substantial growth when markets stabilize.
We and our partners are actively planning for the post-crisis environment. Crisis will accelerate the trend towards quality and fiduciary advice.
Believe that size of opportunity will be larger and more compelling than post '08 - '09.
Our partner firms have the management expertise, infrastructure and scale to benefit from M&A activity as markets stabilize.
Resiliency of our business model and success of our partners in navigating the crisis position us to outperform over the long-term.
Multiple Sources of Revenue Create Diversification
Q1 2020 Revenues by Source
Q1 2020 Revenues by Region
$18.5m,
5.5%
$318.6m,
94.5%
95%+fee-based and recurring revenues
Holistic wealth management fees tied toteam-based service model
Not a commission or interest revenue based model
$15.1m,
4.5%
$322.0m,
95.5%
International sources provide some revenue diversification
6 partner firms across Australia, Canada, and the UK
Wealth Management Fees Other
Domestic International
Q1 2020 Revenues Correlated to Markets
Revenues Correlated
to Markets
Billing Structure of Market-Correlated
$90.1m,
26.7%
$247.0m,
73.3%
Non-correlatedrevenues typically include fixed fees for investment advice, tax fees and family office type services
Diversification reduces market risk to revenue stream
Revenues
$74.2m,
30.0%
$172.8m,
70.0%
Advance billing structure used by majority of partner firms gives visibility into subsequent quarter
High diversification of billing practices across 64 partner firms is an embedded revenue hedge
Correlated to Markets Not Correlated to Markets
Advance
Arrears
Q1 2020 M&A Activity
In Q1 2020:
Closed1 new partner firmacquisition in Canada: Nexus Investment Management
Closed4 merger transactionsfor our partner firms
Firm Name
Acquiring
Type
Closing Date
Location
Rationale
Partner Firm
Nexus
Acquired Base
Fiduciary
2/1/2020
Toronto, Canada
Expands presence in Canada
Investment
Earnings: $3.2m
Wealth
Market leader
Management
Manager
Platform for future growth
Alliance Benefit
Sentinel
Retirement &
1/1/2020
Bingham Farms,
Expands geographic footprint in the
Group Of
Benefits &
benefits plan
MI
Midwest
Michigan
Financial Group
advisor and
Deepens Sentinel's retirement and
administrator
benefits financial services
Berg
Kovitz
Fiduciary
1/1/2020
Chicago, Il
Expands Ultra-High Net Worth client base
Investment
Wealth
Expands tax and estate planning services
Group
Manager
Decker
Quadrant
Fiduciary
2/21/2020
Sarasota, FL
Expands geographic footprint
Private Wealth
Wealth
Expands base of talented advisors
Management
Manager
Nova Wealth
Buckingham
Fiduciary
3/1/2020
Atlanta, GA
Expands presence in Atlanta
Management
Strategic
Wealth
Expands operational and financial
Group
Wealth
Manager
planning solutions
VISITS withVISIONARIES
How Focus partners are surviving and thriving
during COVID-19
Please see the video on our investor relations website in which six of our partner firms discuss their responses to the crisis
ir.focusfinancialpartners.com
15
How Our Partners Successfully Navigate
Client loyalty is very strong, based on deep,long-standing client relationships.
Value of prudent fiduciary advice evident in stress situations.
Partners are well equipped to face the challenges posed by the crisis.
New planning opportunities arising with existing clients.
Estate
Succession
Philanthropy
Total balance sheet
New client referrals.
Expectation thatpost-crisis M&A activity will be higher than post '08-'09.
Clients are
Calm
Post-Crisis
Growth
Potential is Significant
Businesses are Stable
Transition to
WFH was Seamless
Fee-basedbusiness models.
Consistent with'08-'09, no tangible client attrition.
Judiciously managing expenses without impacting client service and future growth opportunities.
Comprehensive contingency plans in place.
Moved ~4,000 employees and partners in 200+ offices to WFH.
Reinforced value of independence and entrepreneurship, which are core elements of Focus' model.
Our Model Has Multiple Points of Protection In Periods of Market Stress
~95%+(1)of
Revenues are
UHNW-HNW
Fee-Based and
Recurring with
Client Base is
No Interest
Sticky
Income
Dependency
27%(1)of
Highly
Revenues Not
Variable and
Correlated to
Cap-Ex Light
the Markets
Cost Structure
Client
Portfolios are Balanced and Allocated Across Asset Classes
Preference
Creates
Downside
Earnings
Protection
60+ Partner
Firms Have
Their Own
Investment
Philosophies
Management
Fees are Tied
to Partner
Firm
Profitability
Highly resilient business model
1. For the three months ended March 31, 2020
17
…Positioning Our Business for Continued Success Post Crisis
Industry-
Leading Scale
60+ Partner
Firms16-Year Track
Record
Positioned for Growth
Publicly
TradedResilient
Business
Model
CapitalStrong
ResourcesFinancial
Fundamentals
Second Quarter 2020 Outlook
Q2 2020 Outlook
Revenues
Adjusted
EBITDA
Estimated revenues of ~$290 to $300 million
Expect Q2 negative organic revenue growth rates of (5%) to (7%)(1)
Revenue attributable to new partner firm closing: $0.5 million*
Relates to closing of Mediq on 5/1/20. Full quarter revenue contribution estimated to be ~$0.7 million.
Estimated Adjusted EBITDA(3)margin(2)of approximately 22%
Adjusted EBITDA(3)attributable to new partner firm closing: $0.2 million*
Acquired Base Earnings:(4)$1.0 million
Relates to closing of Mediq on 5/1/20. Full quarter Adjusted EBITDA contribution estimated to be ~$0.25 million(3)
ANI and
ANI per
Share
Net Leverage
and
Cash Flow
No equity issuance in connection with acquisition activity
Next twelve months intangible tax shield for Adjusted Net Income of ~$36.0 million
Cash consideration at closing for Q2 acquisitions to date of $5.2 million
Q2 net leverage ratio(5)~4x
Estimated cash earnout payments in Q2 of ~$30 million
Organic revenue growth represents theperiod-over-period growth in revenue related to partner firms, including growth related to acquisitions of wealth management practices and customer relationships by our partner firms and partner firms that have merged, that for the entire periods presented, are included in our consolidated statements of operations for each of the entire periods presented. We believe these growth statistics are useful in that they present full period revenue growth of partner firms on a ''same store'' basis exclusive of the effect of the partial period results of partner firms that are acquired during the comparable periods.
Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.
Non-GAAPfinancial measure. The Company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking estimate of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA margin to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because such GAAP measure, which is not included in the Company's outlook, is difficult to reliably predict or estimate without unreasonable effort due to its dependency on future uncertainties such as the items noted under the heading "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements." In addition, we believe such a reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors.
The terms of our management agreements entitle the management companies to management fees typically consisting of all future EBPC of the acquired wealth management firm in excess of Base Earnings up to Target Earnings, plus a percentage of any EBPC in excess of Target Earnings. Acquired Base Earnings is equal to our retained cumulative preferred position in Base Earnings. We are entitled to receive these earnings notwithstanding
any earnings that we are entitled to receive in excess of Target Earnings. Base Earnings may change in future periods for various business or contractual matters.
5.
Net leverage ratio represents the First Lien Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Facility), and means the ratio of amounts outstanding under the First Lien Term Loan and First Lien Revolver plus other outstanding debt
obligations secured by a lien on the assets of Focus LLC (excluding letters of credit other than unpaid drawings thereunder) minus unrestricted cash and cash equivalents to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Credit
Facility).
Leverage Sensitivity Analysis
Strong Credit and Liquidity Profile(1)
Low debt cost
Limited duration risk
Ample liquidity
Interest rates
Downside protection
~2.90% weighted average interest rate on funded borrowings as of March 31, 2020 (excluding interest rate swaps)
~4.25 years remaining to maturity for Term Loan (July 2024) ~3.25 years remaining to maturity for Revolver (July 2023)
> $250 million undrawn revolver + $233 million cash
Benefited from favorable rate environment
Reduced term loan rate from L+250 to L+200 (as of January 27, 2020)
As of May 7, 2020, swapped $850 million to fixed rate of 2.62% on a weighted average basis
95%+ fee-based and recurring revenues, variable management fees and earnings preference protect cash flows
Reflectsone-quarter impact to revenues and Covenant EBITDA(1)(2)
Assumes all other revenues sources and expenses remain unchanged except for management fees
In the event of amulti-quarter downturn
Partner firms would further reduce their cost structure
M&A activity would moderate
Cash flow would be available for debt repayment
Significant headroom on covenant
Q1 CovenantEBITDA-LTM would need to drop to $207 million, or decline by 36%, to reach 6.25x net leverage ratio covenant
Sensitivity Analysis
(Illustrative Only)
Equity market decline
(20)%
(40)%
Assumed Client Portfolio Allocation to Equities
50%
50%
Decline in market-correlated revenues(1)
(10)%
(20)%
($ in millions)
Reported
$
222.3
$
197.6
Q1'20 Market-Correlated Revenues
$
247.0
Q1'20 Non-Correlated Revenues
$
90.1
$
90.1
$
90.1
Total Revenue - Q1
$
337.1
$
312.4
$
287.7
Covenant EBITDA(2)- LTM
$
323.3
$
314.0
$
308.8
Net Debt(3)
$
1,293.6
$
1,293.6
$
1,293.6
Net Leverage Ratio(2)
4.00x
4.12x
4.19x
Change from Q1 Reported
0.12x
0.19x
Cumulative Acquired Base Earnings(4)Q1 2018 to Q1 2020
$38m
$38m
$50m
$56m
$73m
$73m
$76m
$27m
$3m
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
The analysis depicts the impact on our Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Facility) resulting from a hypothetical change in Q1 market correlated revenues only. All other revenues/expenses were kept constant except management fees, which are tied to the profitability of our partner firms.
Net leverage ratio represents the First Lien Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Facility), and means the ratio of amounts outstanding under the First Lien Term Loan and First Lien Revolver plus other outstanding debt obligations secured by a lien on the assets of Focus LLC (excluding letters of credit other than unpaid drawings thereunder) minus unrestricted cash and cash equivalents to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Credit Facility), which in the above table is referred to as "Covenant EBITDA."
Net Debt represents amounts outstanding under the First Lien Term Loan and First Lien Revolver plus other outstanding debt obligations secured by a lien on the assets of Focus LLC (excluding letters of credit other than unpaid
drawings thereunder) minus unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.
4.
The terms of our management agreements entitle the management companies to management fees typically consisting of all future EBPC of the acquired wealth management firm in excess of Base Earnings up to Target
Earnings, plus a percentage of any EBPC in excess of Target Earnings. Acquired Base Earnings is equal to our retained cumulative preferred position in Base Earnings. We are entitled to receive these earnings notwithstanding
any earnings that we are entitled to receive in excess of Target Earnings. Base Earnings may change in future periods for various business or contractual matters.
Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation
Strong Growth in Cash Flow
Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation(1)
($ in millions)
+25%
$116.2
$144.8
As % of Adjusted
Q1 2019 LTM
Q1 2020 LTM
54%
49%
EBITDA(1)
2020 Capital Allocation Priorities
Strategic M&A to continue capitalizing on industry consolidation
Remaining 2020 estimated cash earnouts of $~50 million(2)
There have been no historical tax receivable agreements ("TRA") payments
There are no TRA payments due in 2020
TRA liability of $50.1 million was generated at the time of our IPO and as a result of quarterly Focus LLC common and incentive unit exchanges
TRA liability will be paid out over 15+ years, subject to utilization of tax deductions
Required term loan amortization of $11.6 million (~$2.9 million per quarter)
Based on the terms of the Credit Facility, no excess cash flow payments required in 2020
1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for reconciliations.
2. Based on certain assumptions that could change materially.
Tax-Efficient Structure Creates Value for Shareholders
Gross Unamortized Intangible
Tax Asset Shield(1)
($ in millions)
$1,146
$100
$131
$127
2020
2021
2022
2023 &
Thereafter
As of March 31, 2020. Assumes sufficient future taxable income.
15 year life required under Internal Revenue Code Section 197.
Non-GAAPfinancial measure. We are not providing a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking estimate of Adjusted Net Income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because such GAAP measure is difficult to reliably predict or estimate without unreasonable effort due to its dependency on future uncertainties, such as items noted under the heading "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements." In addition, we believe such a reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors
Focus generally acquires intangible assets
Wealth management firms typically have limited tangible assets
Each incremental M&A transaction creates an additional tax shield
Each tax shield is amortized over 15 years(2)
As of March 31, 2020, ~$1.5bn cumulative estimated gross tax shield to be utilized over next 14+ years, resulting in ~$400m increase in Adjusted Net Income(3)based on 27% income tax rate
Example:
Purchase Price
$15 million
$15 million
Tax Shield Created
(assumes no tangible assets)
$1 million annually
Annual Tax
Deduction
(for 15 years)
$270,000 annually
Adjusted Net
Income(3)Increase
(for 15 years)
Appendix
Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Reconciliation
Trailing
4-Quarters
Three months ended
Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
($ in thousands)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
2020
2020
Net income (loss)
$
11,996
$
9,321
$
15,722
$
(48,359)
$
(41,087)
$
(12,025)
$
(2,828)
$
34,019
$
24,822
Interest income
(104)
(90)
(88)
(222)
(1,266)
(1,164)
(197)
(285)
(1,252)
Interest expense
6,994
9,977
21,327
41,861
56,448
58,291
12,859
13,586
59,018
Income tax expense (benefit)
212
649
981
(1,501)
9,450
7,049
(1,221)
12,070
20,340
Amortization of debt financing costs
1,599
1,770
2,482
4,084
3,498
3,452
782
782
3,452
Intangible amortization and impairments
28,549
35,421
50,942
64,367
90,381
130,718
28,741
35,723
137,700
Depreciation and other amortization
4,667
5,327
5,680
6,686
8,370
10,675
2,313
2,982
11,344
Non-cash equity compensation expense
4,319
13,537
8,520
34,879
44,468
18,329
3,921
5,034
19,442
Non-cash changes in fair value of
estimated contingent consideration
7,395
(160)
(1,143)
22,294
6,638
38,797
7,414
(31,373)
10
Gain on sale of investment
-
-
-
-
(5,509)
-
-
-
-
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings
-
-
-
8,106
21,071
-
-
6,094
6,094
Other expense (income), net
328
(310)
(1,385)
3,191
2,350
1,049
236
(612)
201
Impairment of equity method investment
-
-
-
-
-
11,749
-
-
11,749
Management contract buyout
1,800
-
-
-
-
1,428
1,428
-
-
Delayed offering cost expense
-
-
-
9,840
-
-
-
-
-
Other one-time transaction expenses(1)
-
-
-
-
8,590
1,486
1,066
-
420
Adjusted EBITDA
$
67,755
$
75,442
$
103,038
$
145,226
$
203,402
$
269,834
$
54,514
$
78,020
$
293,340
1. Represents one-time expenses primarily related to an acquisition and our IPO and Reorganization Transactions. Refer to our 10-Q and 10-K filings for additional details.
Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and
Adjusted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation
* Refer to the following page for footnotes
Trailing
4-Quarters
Three months ended
Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
2020
2020
Net income (loss)
$
11,996
$
9,321
$
15,722
$
(48,359)
$
(41,087)
$
(12,025)
$
(2,828)
$
34,019
$
24,822
Income tax expense (benefit)
212
649
981
(1,501)
9,450
7,049
(1,221)
12,070
20,340
Amortization of debt financing costs
1,599
1,770
2,482
4,084
3,498
3,452
782
782
3,452
Intangible amortization and impairments
28,549
35,421
50,942
64,367
90,381
130,718
28,741
35,723
137,700
Non-cash equity compensation expense
4,319
13,537
8,520
34,879
44,468
18,329
3,921
5,034
19,442
Non-cash changes in fair value of
estimated contingent consideration
7,395
(160)
(1,143)
22,294
6,638
38,797
7,414
(31,373)
10
Gain on sale of investment
-
-
-
-
(5,509)
-
-
-
-
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings
-
-
-
8,106
21,071
-
-
6,094
6,094
Impairment of equity method investment
-
-
-
-
-
11,749
-
-
11,749
Delayed offering cost expense
-
-
-
9,840
-
-
-
-
-
Management contract buyout
1,800
-
-
-
-
1,428
1,428
-
-
Other one-time transaction expenses (1)
-
-
-
2,843
11,529
1,486
1,066
-
420
Subtotal
55,870
60,538
77,504
96,553
140,439
200,983
39,303
62,349
224,029
Pro forma tax (27%) (2)
(15,085)
(16,345)
(20,926)
(26,069)
(37,919)
(54,265)
(10,612)
(16,834)
(60,487)
Tax adjustments (2)(3)
5,919
8,080
11,991
16,217
22,828
31,860
7,023
8,935
33,772
Adjusted Net Income
$
46,704
$
52,273
$
68,569
$
86,701
$
125,348
$
178,578
$
35,714
$
54,450
$
197,314
Adjusted Shares Outstanding (4)
71,843,916
71,843,916
71,843,916
71,843,916
71,960,540
75,039,357
76,793,979
73,132,756
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
$
0.65
$
0.73
$
0.95
$
1.21
$
1.74
$
2.38
$
0.47
$
0.74
Calculation of Adjusted Shares Outstanding(4):
Weighted average shares of Class A common
stock outstanding-basic (5)
-
-
-
-
43,122,782
46,792,389
46,211,599
47,436,555
Adjustments:
Shares of Class A common stock issued in
connection with the IPO and Reorganization Transactions (6)
42,529,651
42,529,651
42,529,651
42,529,651
-
-
-
-
Weighted average incremental shares of Class A common stock
related to stock options, unvested Class A common stock and
restricted stock units (7)
-
-
-
-
102,549
20,428
7,855
4,617
Weighted average Focus LLC common units outstanding (8)
22,499,665
22,499,665
22,499,665
22,499,665
22,630,668
22,424,378
22,783,692
22,020,124
Weighted average common unit equivalent of
Focus LLC incentive units outstanding (9)
6,814,600
6,814,600
6,814,600
6,814,600
6,104,541
5,802,162
7,790,833
3,671,460
Adjusted Shares Outstanding (4)
71,843,916
71,843,916
71,843,916
71,843,916
71,960,540
75,039,357
76,793,979
73,132,756
Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and
Adjusted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation
* These footnotes refer to the table on the previous page.
Representsone-time expenses primarily related to an acquisition and our IPO and Reorganization Transactions. Refer to our 10-Q and 10-K filings for additional details.
For periods ended prior to the closing of the IPO and consummation of the related Reorganization Transactions on July 30, 2018, certain tax related adjustments are being made for comparative purposes only.
As of March 31, 2020, the estimated tax adjustments from intangible asset related income tax benefits from closed acquisitions based on a pro forma 27% tax rate for the next 12 months is ~$36.0 million.
For periods ended prior to the closing of the IPO and the consummation of the Reorganization Transactions on July 30, 2018, the Adjusted Shares Outstanding are deemed to be outstanding for comparative purposes only.
Represents our GAAP weighted average Class A common stock outstanding - basic.
The issuance of Class A common stock that occurred upon closing of the IPO and the consummation of the Reorganization Transactions on July 30, 2018 is assumed to have occurred as of January 1, 2014 for comparative purposes.
Represents the incremental shares related to stock options, unvested Class A common stock and restricted stock units as calculated under the treasury stock method.
Assumes that 100% of the Focus LLC common units were exchanged for Class A common stock.
Assumes that 100% of the vested and unvested Focus LLC incentive units were converted into Focus LLC common units based on the closing price of our Class A common stock at the end of the respective period and such Focus LLC common units were exchanged for Class A common stock. For the periods ending prior to July 30, 2018, the conversion to Focus LLC common units was based on the $33.00 IPO price.
Reconciliation of Cash Flow Available for Capital
Allocation
Three months ended
Trailing 4-Quarters ended
June 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
March 31,
June 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
($ in thousands)
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020 (3)
2019
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
24,427
$
49,066
$
19,701
$
15,913
$
39,305
$
74,702
$
64,854
$
3,382
$
109,107
$
182,243
Purchase of fixed assets
(2,117)
(1,897)
(2,780)
(1,875)
(8,185)
(10,698)
(4,714)
(3,188)
(8,669)
(26,785)
Distributions for unitholders
(368)
(802)
(1,436)
(596)
(11,138)
(3,491)
(5,416)
(4,567)
(3,202)
(24,612)
Payments under tax receivable agreements
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$
21,942
$
46,367
$
15,485
$
13,442
$
19,982
$
60,513
$
54,724
$
(4,373)
$
97,236
$
130,846
Portion of contingent consideration paid
included in operating activities(1)
1,648
4,574
3,572
9,170
4,012
825
815
8,344
18,964
13,996
Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation(2)
$
23,590
$
50,941
$
19,057
$
22,612
$
23,994
$
61,338
$
55,539
$
3,971
$
116,200
$
144,842
A portion of contingent consideration paid is classified as operating cash outflows in accordance with GAAP, and therefore is a reconciling item to arrive at Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation.
Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation excludes all contingent consideration that was included in either operating, investing or financing activities of our consolidated statements of cash flows.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes a $41.8m cash outflow related to due to affiliates (i.e. management fees). 2019 related management fees were paid in Q1 2020 post the issuance of our annual audit included in our Form10-K.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 22:28:02 UTC