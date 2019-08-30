Log in
Focus Financial Partners Files Form S-3 Following One-Year Anniversary of Initial Public Offering

08/30/2019 | 04:37pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The registration statement covers shares of Focus’ Class A common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, warrants, subscription rights and units.

Focus became eligible to file the registration statement following the one-year anniversary of its initial public offering and filed the registration statement at this time commensurate with standard market convention. While Focus does not plan to issue any securities under the registration statement in the near term, the company considers it good corporate practice to maintain a shelf registration statement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities registered on the registration statement in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact Information

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
tmadon@focuspartners.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
