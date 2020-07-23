Log in
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.

(FOCS)
  
Focus Financial Partners : To Release 2020 Second Quarter Results On August 6

07/23/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Focus Financial Partners To Release 2020 Second Quarter Results On August 6

NEW YORK, NY - July 23, 2020 - Focus Financial Partners Inc. (Nasdaq:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on the morning of Thursday, August 6, 2020. Focus will simultaneously post a slide presentation with respect to these results under Events in the Investor Relations section of its website www.focusfinancialpartners.com. Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman, and Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss these results and the Company's business outlook.

Conference Call Information

The call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-0989 (callers inside the U.S.) or +1-201-389-0921 (callers outside the U.S.). A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of Focus' website, as noted above, and available for replay shortly after the call ends.

Registration for the call will begin 20 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the following link.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Investor and Media Contact

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

  1. +1-646-813-2909tmadon@focuspartners.com

{00054425;4}

Disclaimer

Focus Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 15:30:19 UTC
