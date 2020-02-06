Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Focus Financial Partners Inc.    FOCS

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.

(FOCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Focus Financial Partners : to Release 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 05:03pm EST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 /Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ('Focus'), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 on the morning of Thursday, February 20, 2020. Focus will simultaneously post a slide presentation with respect to these results under Events in the Investor Relations section of its website www.focusfinancialpartners.com. Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman, and Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss these results and the Company's business outlook.

Conference Call Information

The call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-0989 (callers inside the U.S.) or +1-201-389-0921 (callers outside the U.S.) and entering the passcode 13698868. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of Focus' website, as noted above, and available for replay shortly after the call ends.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Investor and Media Contact Information

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
tmadon@focuspartners.com

SOURCE:Focus Financial Partners Inc.

accesswire.com
https://www.accesswire.com/575665/Focus-Financial-Partners-to-Release-2019-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-Results-on-February-20

Disclaimer

Focus Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 22:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS I
05:03pFOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : to Release 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results ..
PU
01/27FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Crea..
AQ
01/22FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock b..
PU
01/16Focus Financial Partners Reprices Term Loan and Reduces Borrowing Costs
GL
2019Allen Berg To Join Focus Partner Firm Kovitz Investment Group Partners
GL
2019Toronto-Based Nexus Investment Management To Join Focus as a New Partner Firm
GL
2019FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
2019FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
2019FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
2019Focus Financial Partners Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 199 M
EBIT 2019 227 M
Net income 2019 7,11 M
Debt 2019 1 254 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 274x
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,21x
EV / Sales2020 1,95x
Capitalization 1 390 M
Chart FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Focus Financial Partners Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 37,33  $
Last Close Price 29,42  $
Spread / Highest target 70,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ruediger Adolf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajini Sundar Kodialam Chief Operating Officer & Director
James Shanahan CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
James Dawson Carey Independent Director
Fayez S. Muhtadie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.-0.17%1 356
BLACKROCK, INC.8.11%83 759
UBS GROUP-0.49%44 990
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.66%40 891
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC13.21%32 121
STATE STREET CORPORATION1.19%27 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group