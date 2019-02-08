Foster Dykema Cabot to Join Focus Financial Partners as New Partner Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Incorporated (“FDC”), an independent RIA based in Boston, Massachusetts, has entered into a definitive agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



Founded in 1967 as an investment-focused family office for several families, FDC has evolved into a holistic wealth management and multi-family office firm under the leadership of its President, Elizabeth Braudis. FDC provides multi-generational, ultra-high net worth families with individualized services encompassing investment management, estate and tax planning and family office services.

“FDC is rooted in trusted client relationships that span generations. We are very focused on retaining the firm’s legacy and improving the level of service that our clients have enjoyed,” said Elizabeth Braudis. “Focus, with its unique business model, will allow FDC to retain operational autonomy and begin a long-term succession plan that will seek to provide future generations of our clients with the support and resources necessary to preserve and grow their wealth in an ever-changing financial landscape.”

“FDC has cultivated strong long-term relationships through their unique ability to meet their clients’ complex needs through holistic fiduciary services,” said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. “Our partner firms have the autonomy to continue to do what they excel at, while we find ways to help them plan for the future and take their business to the next level. We welcome Elizabeth and her partners to Focus.”

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Incorporated (“FDC”) is a premiere investment adviser based in Boston with 16 employees. The firm provides personalized wealth management services to a select group of affluent families, individuals and foundations who seek to preserve and grow their wealth to meet their own needs and those of the next generation. Many of the firm’s client relationships span multiple generations and are a testimony to the trust and confidence that clients place in the firm. For more information about FDC, please visit www.fdcco.com.

