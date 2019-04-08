Focus Graphite : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

March 7, 2019

OTTAWA - Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS: TSX-V; OTCQX: FCSMF; FSE: FKC) ('Focus' or the'Company') has announced today several changes to its Board of Directors. It is with great sadness that Focus announces that Chester Burtt has passed away. On behalf of its Board of Directors, management team and employees, Focus extends its deepest sympathies to Mr. Burtt's family and thanks him for his dedication to the Company. His passing represents a great loss for all.

Focus further announces that Francis Pomerleau has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. Focus thanks Mr. Pomerleau for his service and valuable contributions during his tenure as director and wishes him all the best in his current and future endeavors.

Focus is pleased to announce that Robin Dow, HBA, MBA, FCSI has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective March 5, 2019, replacing Mr. Pomerleau. Mr. Dow has more than 35 years' experience in financing public resource companies, and has raised over $150 million since he started Dow Group in 1988. Mr. Dow's appointment remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration and mining company with an objective of producing graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Québec. In a second stage, to meet Québec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value. Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite mining development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

