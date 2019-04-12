Focus Graphite : Appoints Lindsay Weatherdon to Board of Directors

OTTAWA, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX-V:FMS) ('Focus' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindsay Weatherdon to the Board of Directors of Focus, effective April 5, 2019.



Mr. Weatherdon is currently President of Concord National Ontario & Quebec Divisions; one of Canada's leading Canadian Consumer Packaged Goods Sales & Marketing Agencies, in addition to President of BESI (Braille Energy Systems Inc. TSX-V: BES). Mr. Weatherdon has a diverse background in global sales, holding Executive Positions in hardgoods manufacturing developing retail strategies across large box and warehouse club formats.

Mr. Weatherdon is an active board member of Stria Lithium Inc, a TSX Venture-listed junior exploration company (TSX-V: SRA) focused on the emerging green energy revolution and a consultant and private shareholder in Grafoid Inc., a graphene research, development and investment company.

The Company also announced the grant of 6,500,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The options are to purchase up to 6,500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share and expire on April 10, 2024.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration and mining company with an objective of producing graphite concentrate at its wholly-owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Québec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value, Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite mining development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Focus Graphite Inc.

Mr. Gary Economo

Chief Executive Officer

+1-613-241-4040

geconomo@focusgraphite.com

www.focusgraphite.com