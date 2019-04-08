Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Focus Graphite Inc    FMS   CA34416E1060

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC

(FMS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Focus Graphite : Closes Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 05:53am EDT

Ottawa, March 19, 2019 - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX-V:FMS) ('Focus' or the 'Company') announces today that it has closed its previously announced equity financing (the 'Offering').

The Company closed the Offering in two tranches as announced on December 11, 2018 and January 14, 2019. In total, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $1,275,000 and issued a total of 25,500,000 Flow-Through Shares under the Offering, which Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration and mining company with an objective of producing graphite concentrate at its wholly-owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Québec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value, Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite mining development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Focus Graphite Inc.

Mr. Gary Economo

Chief Executive Officer

+1-613-241-4040

geconomo@focusgraphite.com

www.focusgraphite.com

Disclaimer

Focus Graphite Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 09:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOCUS GRAPHITE INC
06:03aFOCUS GRAPHITE : Announces Availability of Presentation from the 36th Internatio..
PU
05:53aFOCUS GRAPHITE : Closes Private Placement
PU
05:53aFOCUS GRAPHITE : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
PU
04/04FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. : Announces Availability of Presentation From the 36th Inter..
AQ
04/03FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. : Announces Availability of Presentation From the 36th Inter..
AQ
03/20FOCUS GRAPHITE : Closes Private Placement
AQ
03/19FOCUS GRAPHITE : Closes Private Placement
AQ
03/07FOCUS GRAPHITE : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
AQ
02/16FOCUS GRAPHITE : is Pleased to Announce GRAFOIDs Worldwide Launch of its Innovat..
AQ
02/15FOCUS GRAPHITE : is Pleased to Announce GRAFOID's Worldwide Launch of its Innova..
AQ
More news
Chart FOCUS GRAPHITE INC
Duration : Period :
Focus Graphite Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Economo President, CEO, COO & Director
Jeffrey York Chairman
Judith Tendayi Mazvihwa-MacLean Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. Doninger Director-Manufacturing & Technology
Francis Pomerleau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC0.00%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%34 740
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP33.34%31 695
CHINA MOLYBDENUM34.84%15 141
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.25.71%9 401
BOLIDEN47.88%8 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About