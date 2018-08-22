, the upcoming adventure game developed by Asobo Studio for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, unleashes its hordes of rats in 16 minute-long, uncut gameplay video.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

In this gameplay sequence, which was unveiled behind closed door to journalists at E3 last June, we follow Amicia and her young brother Hugo through a small portion of one of the game's chapters - the site of a brutal clash between the armies of France and England, currently locked in what will be known as the Hundred Years' War.

The story of A Plague Tale begins in 1349. Rats swarm in uninterrupted waves throughout the territory of France. In the plague-ridden villages, countryside and battlefields, this uncontrollable and voracious mass advances relentlessly. The creatures devour everything in their path, men and animals alike, to satisfy the endless hunger of their ever-increasing numbers. In the midst of hundreds of piled corpses, hordes of rats teem over the bodies and leave little hope for Amicia and Hugo to escape with their lives - the faint glow of the flame Amicia holds appears to be the only thing that repels A Plague Tale: Innocence's swarming menace.

A Plague Tale: Innocence arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2019.