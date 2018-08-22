Log in
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (ALFOC)
08/22 12:01:23 pm
28.1 EUR   +2.18%
A Plague Tale: Innocence

08/22/2018 | 12:17pm CEST
A Plague Tale: Innocence, the upcoming adventure game developed by Asobo Studio for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, unleashes its hordes of rats in 16 minute-long, uncut gameplay video.

In this gameplay sequence, which was unveiled behind closed door to journalists at E3 last June, we follow Amicia and her young brother Hugo through a small portion of one of the game's chapters - the site of a brutal clash between the armies of France and England, currently locked in what will be known as the Hundred Years' War.

The story of A Plague Tale begins in 1349. Rats swarm in uninterrupted waves throughout the territory of France. In the plague-ridden villages, countryside and battlefields, this uncontrollable and voracious mass advances relentlessly. The creatures devour everything in their path, men and animals alike, to satisfy the endless hunger of their ever-increasing numbers. In the midst of hundreds of piled corpses, hordes of rats teem over the bodies and leave little hope for Amicia and Hugo to escape with their lives - the faint glow of the flame Amicia holds appears to be the only thing that repels A Plague Tale: Innocence's swarming menace.

A Plague Tale: Innocence arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2019.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 10:16:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 78,1 M
EBIT 2017 9,53 M
Net income 2017 6,25 M
Finance 2017 18,8 M
Yield 2017 1,87%
P/E ratio 2017 23,06
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 144 M
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,6 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
Managers
NameTitle
Jurgen Goeldner Chairman-Management Board
Denis Thébaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deborah Bellange Director-Finance & Head-Financial Communications
Christian Tellier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claire Mesureux-Wanctin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-12.25%166
NINTENDO CO., LTD-12.16%47 454
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%8 913
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD-2.04%2 199
COM2US CORP--.--%1 738
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 383
