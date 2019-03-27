Log in
Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
03/27 10:57:57 am
23.9 EUR   -0.42%
Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2

0
03/27/2019 | 10:50am EDT
Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2, the epic space RTS fromTindalos Interactiveand Focus Home Interactive, launched January 24 to great reviews from players and press. Bringing to life the dark future of Warhammer 40,000's space battles like never before, see how Battlefleet Gothic: Armada II impressed in its Accolade Trailer.

The game has received its third major update, adding a brand new Necron ship, the Scourge, as well as 3 new variations for the rest of the Necron roster, for more diverse and unpredictable battle plans. Coop play is now out of early access and available to all players, along with many quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes and balancing tweaks.

To celebrate these new additions, Admirals still looking to join the fray can get Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 for 25% off on Steamuntil tomorrow evening.

Further down the line, Tindalos Interactive is set to addan epic skirmish and unranked multiplayer modethat allows for massive-scale battles with no fleet point limit, using some of the largest ships to ever terrorise the galaxy. Last but not least, a fourth grand campaign is on the way. More details to be unveiled soon.

Stay alert Admirals, as the fight for the Eye of Terror is only just beginning…

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 is available on Steam right now.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 14:49:10 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 78,1 M
EBIT 2017 9,53 M
Net income 2017 6,25 M
Finance 2017 18,8 M
Yield 2017 2,15%
P/E ratio 2017 20,13
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 126 M
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,2 €
Spread / Average Target 38%
Managers
NameTitle
Jurgen Goeldner Chairman-Management Board
Denis Thébaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Tellier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claire Mesureux-Wanctin Member-Supervisory Board
Georges Fornay Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE4.80%142
NINTENDO CO., LTD12.28%40 867
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%9 100
CD PROJEKT SA27.79%4 686
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD20.38%2 492
THQ NORDIC AB--.--%2 113
