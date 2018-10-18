Log in
Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (ALFOC)
10/18 10:15:38 am
23.3 EUR   +0.87%
01:08pFOCUS HOME INTE : Farming Simulator 19
PU
12:38pFOCUS HOME INTE : Call of Cthulhu
PU
10/02FOCUS HOME INTE : The Surge
PU
Focus Home Interactive : Call of Cthulhu

10/18/2018 | 12:38pm CEST
Call of Cthulhu
, the official videogame adaptation of Chaosium's pen-and-paper RPG, has gone Gold, ready for its release on October 30 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Today, dive into the Preview to Madness Trailer for a taste of the press' first impressions, joined by a dose of Lovecraftian madness.

With Call of Cthulhu releasing in under two weeks, members of the press have already gotten their hands on the early hours of Detective Pierce's haunting investigation. Today's trailer explores praise for the game's distinctly Lovecraftian atmosphere, mesmerizing audio and visual design, as well as the RPG-investigation mechanics that allow players to discover clues, draw conclusions, question locals and survive the island's cosmic horrors.

In Call of Cthulhu, nothing is as it seems. Terrible creatures, conspiracies and cults await on Darkwater Island, lining the path to the horrifying truth behind the island. Pierce's mind will suffer - solving the case will bring him to brink of insanity, to a place where death may appear the most favorable outcome. The player's senses will be challenged to the point of questioning whether everything and everyone is real or illusory. Creeping shadows hide lurking figures… and all the while, the Great Dreamer prepares for his awakening.

Call of Cthulhu releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 30. Digital and retail preorders are available on PC and consoles.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 10:37:12 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 78,1 M
EBIT 2017 9,53 M
Net income 2017 6,25 M
Finance 2017 18,8 M
Yield 2017 2,23%
P/E ratio 2017 19,37
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 119 M
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,5 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
Managers
NameTitle
Jurgen Goeldner Chairman-Management Board
Denis Thébaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deborah Bellange Director-Finance & Head-Financial Communications
Christian Tellier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claire Mesureux-Wanctin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-27.57%137
NINTENDO CO., LTD-5.58%49 373
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%8 527
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD-16.16%2 109
COM2US CORP--.--%1 579
TOMY CO LTD-24.85%996
