Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Focus Home Interactive    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (ALFOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/21 11:34:09 am
27.5 EUR   +4.56%
11:17aFOCUS HOME INTE : Farming Simulator 19
PU
08/20SPINTIRES : MudRunner 2
PU
08/20FOCUS HOME INTE : Fear the wolves
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Focus Home Interactive : Farming Simulator 19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 11:17am CEST
Germany is a landmark for the Farming Simulator franchise where it has been met with huge success for the past 10 years, gathering hundreds of thousands of German players, making up an important core of the passionate community.

Gamescom 2018 is thus a perfect opportunity forFarming Simulator 19to meet the players, who will be free to play a preview version of the new game on the huge Farming Simulator booth (Hall 8.1 - B021), which promises to once again get the public hall rocking!

In the meantime, get a sneak peek of Farming Simulator 19, its new environments and some of its new features in the Gamescom Trailer! These new features include ridable horses, new crops to harvest on detailed new maps and the franchise's biggest garage accompanied by a complete graphics overhaul.

Farming Simulator 19 promises to be the most complete farming experience everas the game now brings over 300 authentic vehicles and machines from all the leading brands, now including John Deere - with Case IH, New Holland, Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Krone, Deutz-Fahr, and many more.

We will unveil more in the coming weeks, until the games releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Mac on November 20.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 09:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
11:17aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Farming Simulator 19
PU
08/20SPINTIRES : MudRunner 2
PU
08/20FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Fear the wolves
PU
08/20VAMPYR : FOX21 secures the rights to develop the TV series
AQ
08/20SPACE HULK : Tactics
PU
08/17DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT : Vampyr: fox21 secures the rights to develop the tv serie..
AQ
08/17FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Vampyr
PU
08/17SPACE HULK : Deathwing Enhanced Edition
PU
08/14FOCUS HOME INTERACTIV : Focus Home Interactive
PU
08/09INSURGENCY : Sandstorm
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 78,1 M
EBIT 2017 9,53 M
Net income 2017 6,25 M
Finance 2017 18,8 M
Yield 2017 1,96%
P/E ratio 2017 22,05
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 132 M
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,6 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
Managers
NameTitle
Jurgen Goeldner Chairman-Management Board
Denis Thébaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deborah Bellange Director-Finance & Head-Financial Communications
Christian Tellier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claire Mesureux-Wanctin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-16.08%152
NINTENDO CO., LTD-12.94%45 418
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%8 837
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.95%2 227
COM2US CORP--.--%1 635
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 384
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.