Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
  Report  
08/16 08:35:08 am
22.8 EUR   -0.87%
Focus Home Interactive : Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition

08/16/2019 | 08:52am EDT
Pre-orders are now live for Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition, the most complete farming experience ever! Alongside the wealth of content available in Farming Simulator 19, turn your game into Platinum with the Platinum Expansion, adding more than 35 vehicles and tools from CLAAS, one of the biggest farming brands in the world. Get the CLAAS Dominator & Torion Packwhen you pre-order your Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition or Expansion (check pre-order bonus availability on the store).

Farming Simulator 19 Platinum is available as either the standalone Platinum Edition including base game and extension, or the Platinum Expansion as an upgrade to an existing Farming Simulator 19 version. The base Farming Simulator 19 experience includes two environments, 350 vehicles and tools, dozens of crops and animals to build the farm of your dreams.

Season Pass owners on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to download the Platinum Expansion from their consoles as part of the Season Pass. If you are a new PS4 or Xbox One player, you will be able to get the Platinum Expansion as part of the Season Pass, or the Farming Simulator 19 Premium Edition.

Also, don't forget that Gamescom is just around the corner, a big time for the Farming Simulator family and fanbase. The Platinum Edition will be featured at the show itself, alongside the CLAAS brand. The second Farming Simulator Leaguetournament will also take place - can Team Trelleborg make the double happen, or will someone dethrone the first winners? Follow and watch the tournament on Twitch, YouTube and Mixer during Gamescom.

Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition and Expansion release October 22. Platinum Edition will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC at retail and digitally. Platinum Expansion will be available on all platforms digitally, and at retail for PC. Both games' digital versions are compatible with Mac. Pre-order now!

[Attachment][Attachment][Attachment][Attachment]

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 12:51:06 UTC
