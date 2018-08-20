Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Focus Home Interactive    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (ALFOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/20 02:56:36 pm
26.9 EUR   +5.91%
02:41pFOCUS HOME INTE : Fear the wolves
PU
01:59pVAMPYR : FOX21 secures the rights to develop the TV series
AQ
12:31pSPACE HULK : Tactics
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Focus Home Interactive : Fear the wolves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 02:41pm CEST
Focus Home Interactive and the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. veterans at Vostok Games are proud to announce that Battle Royale FPS Fear the Wolves will enter Steam Early Access on August 28 and celebrates with a Release Date Trailer.

Combining traditional last-man-standing gameplay with PVE elements and unique radiation, weather, and endgame extraction mechanics, Fear the Wolves guarantees an intense, atmospheric experience in the decaying ruins of Chernobyl.

Fear the Wolves enters Early Access with an additional six weeks of development and testing in closed beta. With game performance and balancing now refined, it's time for Fear the Wolves to be enjoyed by an even wider audience on Steam.

Vostok Games are keen to receive further feedback and improve the game alongside a growing community of players interested in the next evolution of Battle Royale. The first Early Access version already features the core gameplay and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. vibe, and there is much more already in development.

A new map and mode, more weapons, items, mutants, and weather - Vostok Games promise regular, large content patches, with a full plan of the update timeline available on the Steam page throughout development. The community will also play their part, with feedback welcome on everything from weapon balance to new ideas for Fear the Wolves' unique weather and PvE systems. Further work on server and game stability will also continue for as long as needed.

Vostok Games are greatly looking forward to experiencing the game with the wider PC audience and getting to work adding to the Early Access version ahead of a full release in 2019.

Fear the Wolves comes to PC on Steam Early Access, August 28. Consoles and full PC release in 2019.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 12:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
02:41pFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Fear the wolves
PU
01:59pVAMPYR : FOX21 secures the rights to develop the TV series
AQ
12:31pSPACE HULK : Tactics
PU
08/17DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT : Vampyr: fox21 secures the rights to develop the tv serie..
AQ
08/17FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Vampyr
PU
08/17SPACE HULK : Deathwing Enhanced Edition
PU
08/14FOCUS HOME INTERACTIV : Focus Home Interactive
PU
08/09INSURGENCY : Sandstorm
PU
08/02INSURGENCY : Sandstorm
PU
07/27FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Vampyr
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 78,1 M
EBIT 2017 9,53 M
Net income 2017 6,25 M
Finance 2017 18,8 M
Yield 2017 2,03%
P/E ratio 2017 21,30
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 133 M
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,6 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
Managers
NameTitle
Jurgen Goeldner Chairman-Management Board
Denis Thébaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deborah Bellange Director-Finance & Head-Financial Communications
Christian Tellier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claire Mesureux-Wanctin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-18.95%152
NINTENDO CO., LTD-15.86%45 418
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%8 837
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.74%2 227
COM2US CORP--.--%1 635
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 384
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.