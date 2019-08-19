Focus Home Interactive : GreedFall

GreedFall, the upcoming RPG from Spiders Studio, will send you on a voyage to uncharted lands when it

On the island of Teer Fradee, you'll forge your own destiny - but you will not be alone. In the latest

, Spiders and Focus Home Interactive emphasize the

In GreedFall, you are a

above all else. What defines your character is how you deal with the unique situations your position puts you in, and the company you choose to keep. Think your choices well, as each of the companions you encounter on your journey belongs to one of the many factions or guilds, with all the prejudices and ambitions this may bring.

Beyond the influence of their faction's goals, each companion has their own personal quests. Ignore them for too long and they may decide to leave you. Help them, and you could have an ally - or lover - for life. Your companions will notice what you say and do, so consider their reactions before committing to a decision.

Think carefully when picking which two companions to bring with you, as each have unique skills to offer. If you suspect a challenging fight ahead, consider bringing along Coin Guard mercenary Kurt, who can be kitted out as a tough front-line warrior. Outside of combat, be cautious when entering diplomacy with a faction one of your companions are antagonistic with. Your choices will shape the world, along with the lives of those in it.

