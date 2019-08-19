Log in
Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
08/19/2019
24 EUR   +5.73%
Focus Home Interactive : GreedFall

08/19/2019 | 01:27pm EDT
GreedFall, the upcoming RPG from Spiders Studio, will send you on a voyage to uncharted lands when it releases September 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. On the island of Teer Fradee, you'll forge your own destiny - but you will not be alone. In the latest Companions Trailer, Spiders and Focus Home Interactive emphasize the importance of your companions, your relationships with them, and the stories they bring.In GreedFall, you are a diplomatabove all else. What defines your character is how you deal with the unique situations your position puts you in, and the company you choose to keep. Think your choices well, as each of the companions you encounter on your journey belongs to one of the many factions or guilds, with all the prejudices and ambitions this may bring.

Beyond the influence of their faction's goals, each companion has their own personal quests. Ignore them for too long and they may decide to leave you. Help them, and you could have an ally - or lover - for life. Your companions will notice what you say and do, so consider their reactions before committing to a decision.

Think carefully when picking which two companions to bring with you, as each have unique skills to offer. If you suspect a challenging fight ahead, consider bringing along Coin Guard mercenary Kurt, who can be kitted out as a tough front-line warrior. Outside of combat, be cautious when entering diplomacy with a faction one of your companions are antagonistic with. Your choices will shape the world, along with the lives of those in it.

GreedFall releases September 10, 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-orders are live now on all platforms. For more information, visit http://greedfall.com/shop

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 17:26:05 UTC
