Focus Home Interactive: Release of Insurgency: Sandstorm's Console Adaptation Delayed Due to COVID19

06/19/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

No impact on FY 2020/21 guidance

Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC), a leading French publisher of video games, announced that the release of  Insurgency: Sandstorm for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One initially planned for August 25th, 2020 has been delayed due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown. This shift will allow the studio to refine the console adaptation of the title, which has already attracted more than a million players on PC. Console players will also have access to an even more complete version of the game from launch, as the studio continues to regularly add new content to the PC version. Finally, this extra time will allow the studio to fully explore the possibility of a next generation of console release and thus benefit from the exciting possibilities offered by these new machines. Focus Home Interactive confirmed that the delay of this game will have no impact on its  revenue guidance for the end of the 2020/21 fiscal year: €110M - €130M (at constant scope).

John Bert, COO, declared: “The lockdown period and the consequences of the Covid-19 crisis finally had a marginal impact on our internal organization and that of our partner studios. As a consequence, we have decided to delay the release of Insurgency: Sandstorm for consoles to maintain the level of quality expected from Focus Home Interactive’s games. Whilst this decision has been difficult, it will allow us to release additional content on the PC version and adapt to the next generation of platforms. This delay will not affect our revenue objectives given the incredible success of SnowRunner, which has already reached one million players in just a few weeks.”

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French publisher of video games. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, Call of Cthulhu and Farming Simulator, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com


© Business Wire 2020
