Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Alternext - 08/19 11:35:10 am
24 EUR   +5.73%
01:27pFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : GreedFall
PU
01:27pFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : The Surge 2
PU
08/16FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Focus Home Interactive : The Surge 2

08/19/2019 | 01:27pm EDT
The Surge 2 storms onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in just one month on September 24.To celebrate Gamescomand the game entering the final stages of production, Deck13and Focus Home Interactiveare proud to present the Gameplay Overview Trailer. This trailer details returning and new mechanics in the game, giving you a run-down of everything from lore to how best to extract the parts you need from your enemies.

With years of development coming to an end, Deck13 are proud to say that The Surge 2 offers an experience that all can enjoy. Fast-paced, tactical combat returns, with satisfying executions and meaningful choices for each encounterbased on which equipment you wish to gather, equip, and upgrade. Many systems are designed from the ground up to accommodate gamers who want to play their way, be that carefully and at range or balls-to-the-wall all-out attacks. Whether you want indicators for directional parrying to assist or to rely purely on your skill and optimised build to defeat your enemies., you'll find The Surge 2 a blast to play.

Pre-orders are now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. All pre-orders come with the URBN Gear Pack free, which includes a new armor set, two new weapons, and other cosmetics and equipment.

The Surge 2 releases September 24. Watch the new Gamescom Overview Trailer today. Pre-orders are available now!

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 17:26:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 134 M
EBIT 2020 16,4 M
Net income 2020 11,0 M
Finance 2020 9,40 M
Yield 2020 2,78%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 119 M
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 34,38  €
Last Close Price 22,70  €
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jurgen Goeldner Chairman-Management Board
Denis Thébaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Tellier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claire Mesureux-Wanctin Member-Supervisory Board
Georges Fornay Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-0.87%132
NINTENDO CO., LTD39.81%44 504
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%6 144
CD PROJEKT SA59.08%5 679
THQ NORDIC AB--.--%2 511
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD18.35%2 493
Categories
