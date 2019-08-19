Focus Home Interactive : The Surge 2

To celebrate

and the game entering the final stages of production,

and

are proud to present the

. This trailer details returning and new mechanics in the game, giving you a run-down of everything from lore to how best to extract the parts you need from your enemies.

With years of development coming to an end, Deck13 are proud to say that The Surge 2 offers an experience that all can enjoy. Fast-paced, tactical combat returns, with satisfying executions and meaningful choices for each encounterbased on which equipment you wish to gather, equip, and upgrade. Many systems are designed from the ground up to accommodate gamers who want to play their way, be that carefully and at range or balls-to-the-wall all-out attacks. Whether you want indicators for directional parrying to assist or to rely purely on your skill and optimised build to defeat your enemies., you'll find The Surge 2 a blast to play.

Pre-orders are now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. All pre-orders come with the URBN Gear Pack free, which includes a new armor set, two new weapons, and other cosmetics and equipment.

The Surge 2 releases September 24. Watch the new Gamescom Overview Trailer today. Pre-orders are available now!