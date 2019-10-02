Log in
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : The Surge 2
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Combined General Meeting of 24 September 2019
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : The Surge 2
Focus Home Interactive : The Surge 2

10/02/2019 | 07:14am EDT
Deck13 and Focus Home Interactive's latest hardcore action-RPG was released last weekon PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and players have begun their treacherous journey through Jericho. Utilizing The Surge 2's unique limb-targeting system, players will need to rip and tear new gear from their enemies through brutal executions. To aid them on their mission, today's new trailerhas some simple and advanced tips on The Surge 2's gameplay elements.

Each fight in The Surge 2 is a desperate risk-versus-reward decision. Will you target a weak spot to end the fight quickly? Or will you target an armored part to gain powerful materials and weapons? You must utilize all the tools in your arsenal to survive, including a customizable combat drone, game-changing implants, and a new directional parrying system, all of which are discussed in the new trailer.

Discover the mysteries of Jericho City and the sources of the nanomachine plague alongside Athena, a mysterious young girl linked to your past, and escape the carnage of Jericho City.

The Surge 2 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information, visit http://thesurge-game.com/shop

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 11:13:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 134 M
EBIT 2020 16,5 M
Net income 2020 12,2 M
Finance 2020 9,45 M
Yield 2020 3,66%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 133 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 34,38  €
Last Close Price 25,40  €
Spread / Highest target 96,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jurgen Goeldner Chairman-Management Board
Denis Thébaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Tellier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claire Mesureux-Wanctin Member-Supervisory Board
Georges Marceau R. Fornay Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE10.92%144
NINTENDO CO., LTD.44.03%44 104
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%6 611
CD PROJEKT S.A.65.61%5 839
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.31.23%2 746
THQ NORDIC AB (PUBL)72.99%2 534
