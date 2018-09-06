Focus Home Interactive : The Surge

Hardcore Action RPG The Surge will soon be getting brand new content with a new expansion as

is coming this

to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Watch today's

to get a first glimpse of The Surge's wild, wild West!

Enter the bowels of the CREO facility and explore an old and abandoned Quality Assurance lab created to push CREO's tech to the limit. Warren will face Dr. Rischboter's deadly test chambers that, for some reason, feel like torn straight out of a twisted Wild West TV show!

Fight through the mad doctor's training rooms and try modifying them yourself for increased rewards by combining up to 4 of the 16 insane modifiers available. At the end of each stage, fight against distinct Challengers, powerful opponents forged from the training scenarios who are equipped with 30 unique new equipment pieces - armors, weapons, and implants - that you can take for yourself!

Mosey on over to Dr. Rischboter's labs on October 2, when 'The Good, the Bad, and the Augmented' comes out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.