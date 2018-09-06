Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Focus Home Interactive    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (ALFOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/06 11:50:55 am
25.9 EUR   -1.52%
12:27pFOCUS HOME INTE : The Surge
PU
08/31BATTLEFLEET GOT : Armada 2
PU
08/30INSURGENCY : Sandstorm
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Focus Home Interactive : The Surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 12:27pm CEST
Fight against mad scientist Dr. Rischboter for unique weapons, armor sets and plenty more!Hardcore Action RPG The Surge will soon be getting brand new content with a new expansion as The Good, the Bad, and the Augmentedis coming this October 2to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Watch today's Teaser Trailerto get a first glimpse of The Surge's wild, wild West!

Enter the bowels of the CREO facility and explore an old and abandoned Quality Assurance lab created to push CREO's tech to the limit. Warren will face Dr. Rischboter's deadly test chambers that, for some reason, feel like torn straight out of a twisted Wild West TV show!

Fight through the mad doctor's training rooms and try modifying them yourself for increased rewards by combining up to 4 of the 16 insane modifiers available. At the end of each stage, fight against distinct Challengers, powerful opponents forged from the training scenarios who are equipped with 30 unique new equipment pieces - armors, weapons, and implants - that you can take for yourself!

Mosey on over to Dr. Rischboter's labs on October 2, when 'The Good, the Bad, and the Augmented' comes out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 10:26:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
12:27pFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : The Surge
PU
08/31BATTLEFLEET GOTHIC : Armada 2
PU
08/30INSURGENCY : Sandstorm
PU
08/28FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Fear the wolves
PU
08/23INSURGENCY : Sandstorm
PU
08/23FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Call of Cthulhu
PU
08/22FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : The Surge 2
PU
08/22A PLAGUE TALE : Innocence
PU
08/21FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : continue partnership with Saber Interactive for MudRunn..
AQ
08/21FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Farming Simulator 19
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 78,1 M
EBIT 2017 9,53 M
Net income 2017 6,25 M
Finance 2017 18,8 M
Yield 2017 1,96%
P/E ratio 2017 22,05
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 137 M
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,5 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
Managers
NameTitle
Jurgen Goeldner Chairman-Management Board
Denis Thébaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deborah Bellange Director-Finance & Head-Financial Communications
Christian Tellier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claire Mesureux-Wanctin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-16.08%163
NINTENDO CO., LTD-5.86%50 491
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%8 895
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD-2.82%2 177
COM2US CORP--.--%1 833
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 306
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.