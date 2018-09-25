Focus Home Interactive : The council

The fourth episode of The Council, the narrative adventure game redefining the genre with RPG mechanics and consequences for every choice, releases today for all Complete Season and Season Pass owners. Episode 4: Burning Bridgessees allegiances explained, rivalries come to a head, and the ghosts of the past begin to catch up to the inhabitants of the island. Your decisions will haunt you as you decide the fate of Louis, Mortimer, and the world itself.

The Council has already enthralled players and press alike with a deep and captivating story featuring intricate characters and smart writing. The innovative concept brings the genre beyond its boundaries and allows for meaningful choices with impactful consequences.

Characters and their fates are up to you, and shown here is just one way things can go - how will your endgame begin?

Burning Bridges releases September 27 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Complete Season owners on Steam and consoles, and Season Pass owners on consoles can play Episode 4 today with a two day head start, as well as early access to the next, last episode.

Note that Episode 1: The Mad Ones, is required to play Episode 4. The Complete Season will include a total of five episodes, with Episode 5 releasing end of 2018.