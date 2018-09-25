Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/25 11:00:47 am
27.9 EUR   +0.36%
Focus Home Interactive : The council

09/25/2018 | 12:09pm CEST
Louis de Richet is thrown ever deeper into the web of intrigue…Complete Season and Season Pass holders can play today, full release on September 27.

The fourth episode of The Council, the narrative adventure game redefining the genre with RPG mechanics and consequences for every choice, releases today for all Complete Season and Season Pass owners. Episode 4: Burning Bridgessees allegiances explained, rivalries come to a head, and the ghosts of the past begin to catch up to the inhabitants of the island. Your decisions will haunt you as you decide the fate of Louis, Mortimer, and the world itself.

The Council has already enthralled players and press alike with a deep and captivating story featuring intricate characters and smart writing. The innovative concept brings the genre beyond its boundaries and allows for meaningful choices with impactful consequences.

Characters and their fates are up to you, and shown here is just one way things can go - how will your endgame begin?

Burning Bridges releases September 27 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Complete Season owners on Steam and consoles, and Season Pass owners on consoles can play Episode 4 today with a two day head start, as well as early access to the next, last episode.

Note that Episode 1: The Mad Ones, is required to play Episode 4. The Complete Season will include a total of five episodes, with Episode 5 releasing end of 2018.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 10:08:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 78,1 M
EBIT 2017 9,53 M
Net income 2017 6,25 M
Finance 2017 18,8 M
Yield 2017 1,85%
P/E ratio 2017 23,31
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 145 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,5 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
Managers
NameTitle
Jurgen Goeldner Chairman-Management Board
Denis Thébaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deborah Bellange Director-Finance & Head-Financial Communications
Christian Tellier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claire Mesureux-Wanctin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-11.30%171
NINTENDO CO., LTD-0.95%52 337
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%9 070
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD1.48%2 228
COM2US CORP--.--%1 782
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 315
