Focus Home Interactive : Vampyr

DONTNOD Entertainment's narrative-driven action-RPG Vampyr continues to receive ongoing support, as the difficulty modes update releases next week, September 26, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. There's never been a better time for players to sink their teeth in, as a special discount on Steam for Vampyr is now live in celebration of the

Wednesday's update includes two new game difficulty modes which add further replayability for existing players, and more options for those who haven't yet sunk their teeth into this dark adventure through 1918 London.

Story Mode de-emphasizes combat, placing a greater focus on narrative so players can enjoy Dr. Jonathan Reid's journey with less challenging gameplay. On the other end of the scale, Hard Mode makes combat much more difficult. Players will receive less experience from killing enemies too, forcing them to rely even more on embracing citizens to grow in power. Upon starting a new game, players will be given the option to choose from these two new modes or a third 'Normal Mode' if they wish to play the original Vampyr experience.

In addition to the new difficulty modes, the upcoming update introduces a host of optimization tweaks and fixes. Nvidia Ansel will also be made available for PC, which allows players to capture beautiful in-game screenshots, viewing and sharing them in 3D on mobile phone, PC or VR Headset. View the full patchnotes here.

Lasting 5 days, from September 20 until September 24, enjoy a special discount on Steam for Vampyr, along with over 50 other original Focus Home titles at up to 85% off!

Vampyr is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. To order the game and for more details, visit http://vampyr-game.com/