FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Alternext - 06/04 04:34:36 am
22.1 EUR   -1.56%
Focus Home Interactive : World War Z

06/04/2019 | 06:20am EDT
Saber Interactive, in partnership with Focus Home Interactive, has released 'The Undead Sea', the first major free content update for World War Z, the action-packed co-op shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film. Players can now take on a totally new mission in Tokyoaboard an undead-infested ferry, where you and your squad will battle through open decks and tight cabins in one of the game's most intense challenges yet. But beware: a virulent new zombie typeis on the loose, one which spits deadly toxins and will come back to life if not dispatched appropriately.

Along with other fixes and balancing, this new update includes private lobbies, the ability to switch classes during PvPvZ matches, field of view (FOV) and level of detail sliders on PC, and bonus cosmetics.

The next updates in Saber's post-launch content roadmap for World War Z- which recently surpassed 2 million units sold since release- include a new six-skull difficulty setting, Weekly Challenge mode, a wave-based survival mode, and more.

Powered by Saber's dynamic Swarm Engine™, World War Zunleashes hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies - able to move and strike as one collective herd as well as break off into individual attackers - at a time on players. Choose from six distinct classes and an arsenal of deadly weapons, explosives, turrets and traps. Outlive the dead through intense four-player co-op campaign missions around the world, including New York, Jerusalem, Moscow and Tokyo, and battle both zombies and real human opponents in competitive, team-based Players vs. Players vs. Zombies (PvPvZ) multiplayer.

World War Z is currently available digitally and at most major retailers on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One, as well as Windows PC via the Epic Games Store. The Undead Sea update will automatically download for free if you possess World War Z on any platform.

For more information, visit http://wwzgame.com, and follow the game on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WWZGame, Twitter @WWZTheGame, and Instagram @WWZGame.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 10:19:13 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 78,1 M
EBIT 2017 9,53 M
Net income 2017 6,25 M
Finance 2017 18,8 M
Yield 2017 2,29%
P/E ratio 2017 18,83
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 118 M
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,1 €
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jurgen Goeldner Chairman-Management Board
Denis Thébaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Tellier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claire Mesureux-Wanctin Member-Supervisory Board
Georges Fornay Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-1.97%133
NINTENDO CO., LTD35.59%47 048
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%8 238
CD PROJEKT SA42.92%5 212
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD12.48%2 362
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 276
