Focus Home Interactive : World War Z

, in partnership with

, has released

, the action-packed co-op shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film. Players can now take on a totally

aboard an undead-infested ferry, where you and your squad will battle through open decks and tight cabins in one of the game's most intense challenges yet. But beware:

is on the loose, one which spits deadly toxins and will come back to life if not dispatched appropriately.

Along with other fixes and balancing, this new update includes private lobbies, the ability to switch classes during PvPvZ matches, field of view (FOV) and level of detail sliders on PC, and bonus cosmetics.

The next updates in Saber's post-launch content roadmap for World War Z- which recently surpassed 2 million units sold since release- include a new six-skull difficulty setting, Weekly Challenge mode, a wave-based survival mode, and more.

Powered by Saber's dynamic Swarm Engine™, World War Zunleashes hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies - able to move and strike as one collective herd as well as break off into individual attackers - at a time on players. Choose from six distinct classes and an arsenal of deadly weapons, explosives, turrets and traps. Outlive the dead through intense four-player co-op campaign missions around the world, including New York, Jerusalem, Moscow and Tokyo, and battle both zombies and real human opponents in competitive, team-based Players vs. Players vs. Zombies (PvPvZ) multiplayer.

World War Z is currently available digitally and at most major retailers on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One, as well as Windows PC via the Epic Games Store. The Undead Sea update will automatically download for free if you possess World War Z on any platform.

