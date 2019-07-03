Log in
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
07/03 10:01:51 am
25.45 EUR   +3.04%
Focus Home Interactive : World War Z

07/03/2019 | 10:08am EDT
Saber Interactive, in partnership with Focus Home Interactive, has released the free 'Six Skulls' update for World War Z, the action-packed co-op shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film. This latest content pack introduces the new six-skull extreme difficultysetting for all chapters released so far. More than ever, these challenges demand careful resource conservation, a strategy to cover every corner and truly skilled trigger fingers, with unique rewardsavailable for those brave enough to take them on.

The 'Six Skulls' update follows the recent addition of 'The Undead Sea' patch, which opened up a totally new mission aboard an undead-infested ferry in Tokyo, as well as a terrifying new zombie type to battle. In the near future, the team plans to release 'The Big Update', free DLC which will feature a new weekly challenge mode, as well as a number of weapon variants, character skins and accessories.

Powered by Saber's dynamic Swarm Engine™, World War Zunleashes upon players hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies at a time, able to move and strike as one collective herd, as well as break off as individual attackers. Choose from six distinct classes and an arsenal of deadly weapons, explosives, turrets and traps. Outlive the dead through intense four-player co-op campaign missions around the world, including New York, Jerusalem, Moscow and Tokyo, and battle both zombies and real human opponents in competitive, team-based Players vs. Players vs. Zombies (PvPvZ) multiplayer.

World War Z's free Six Skulls Update is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, coming very soon to the Epic Games Store!

World War Z is currently available digitally and at most major retailers on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One, as well as Windows PC via the Epic Games store. For more information, visit http://wwzgame.com, and follow the game on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WWZGame, Twitter @WWZTheGame, and Instagram @WWZGame.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 14:07:08 UTC
