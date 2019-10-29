Focus Home Interactive : World War Z

Saber Interactive, in partnership with Focus Home Interactive, has released the Kill it With Fire updatefor World War Z, the best-selling, action-packed, co-op shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film.
Kicking off World War Z's second season of free content, the Kill It With Fire updatefeatures two challenging new PvE missions: 'Dead in the Water,' in which your survivors must execute a new escape plan after being stranded on New York's Hudson River, and 'Resurrection,' which will take your team deep into the dark tunnels below Moscow. The patch also includes a new flamethrower weapon, Halloween trinket, and the ability to prestige rank for special rewards.
New free content additions, including the highly anticipated Horde Mode Z, PvE crossplay support, and a new Special Zombie, are expected to arrive later this year.
Saber has also introduced the World War Z Season Pass- available now on Xbox One, and PlayStation®4 in the SIEA region- bundling together all of Season 1 and 2's current and upcoming DLC for 50% off the cost of all items purchased separately. The World War Z Season Pass includes:
World War Z is out now digitally and at major retailers on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One, plus Windows PC via the Epic Games store. For more information, visit http://wwzgame.com, and follow the game on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WWZGame, Twitter @WWZTheGame, and Instagram @WWZGame.
-
The previously released Lobo and Biohazard DLC packs, available now.
-
A new set-piece episode and location featuring three PvE missions (expected spring 2020)
-
Several new weapon and character packs throughout the coming months
