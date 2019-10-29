Log in
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
Focus Home Interactive : World War Z

10/29/2019 | 12:02pm EDT
Saber Interactive, in partnership with Focus Home Interactive, has released the Kill it With Fire updatefor World War Z, the best-selling, action-packed, co-op shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film.

Kicking off World War Z's second season of free content, the Kill It With Fire updatefeatures two challenging new PvE missions: 'Dead in the Water,' in which your survivors must execute a new escape plan after being stranded on New York's Hudson River, and 'Resurrection,' which will take your team deep into the dark tunnels below Moscow. The patch also includes a new flamethrower weapon, Halloween trinket, and the ability to prestige rank for special rewards.

New free content additions, including the highly anticipated Horde Mode Z, PvE crossplay support, and a new Special Zombie, are expected to arrive later this year.

Saber has also introduced the World War Z Season Pass- available now on Xbox One, and PlayStation®4 in the SIEA region- bundling together all of Season 1 and 2's current and upcoming DLC for 50% off the cost of all items purchased separately. The World War Z Season Pass includes:

  • The previously released Lobo and Biohazard DLC packs, available now.
  • A new set-piece episode and location featuring three PvE missions (expected spring 2020)
  • Several new weapon and character packs throughout the coming months
World War Z is out now digitally and at major retailers on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One, plus Windows PC via the Epic Games store. For more information, visit http://wwzgame.com, and follow the game on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WWZGame, Twitter @WWZTheGame, and Instagram @WWZGame.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 16:01:07 UTC
