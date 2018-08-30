Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Focus Home Interactive    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (ALFOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/30 05:35:11 pm
26.7 EUR   +0.38%
06:42pINSURGENCY : Sandstorm
PU
08/28FOCUS HOME INTE : Fear the wolves
PU
08/23INSURGENCY : Sandstorm
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Insurgency: Sandstorm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 06:42pm CEST
Insurgency: Sandstorm is New World Interactive's reborn, improved, and expanded sequel to indie multiplayer FPS hit Insurgency, coming September 18 to PC and 2019 to consoles. Pre-order players can jump into the Pre-order Beta 2 and play four of the six available maps and four modes from the final release! The game has improved since the first Pre-Order Betaearlier this month, and will continue to be polished up until release and beyond. We are now happy to let players experience the the intensity of modern combatin this second Pre-order Beta phase.

The Pre-order Beta 2 will start on August 30 until the release of the game. New World Interactive will continue focusing on final polish, bug fixing, server stability, and optimization leading up to the September 18 release. The studio, known for supporting Insurgency with three years of post-release content updates, also has extensive post-launch support plans for Insurgency: Sandstorm with new content and features coming after the release of the game.

Early adopters can get the game on Steam now for a 10% discount until September 26, reducing the price to €26.99 / £23.39 / $26.99. An additional 10% loyalty discount will be given to fans that own the original Insurgency, bringing the price down to just $24.99. This additional discount will be offered until the end of 2018.

Insurgency: Sandstorm releases on Windows PC in September 18, with Linux and Mac support coming later, and on PS4 and Xbox One in 2019. Pre-order now on Steamto get bonuses, including exclusive access to the ongoing Pre-order Beta.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 16:41:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
06:42pINSURGENCY : Sandstorm
PU
08/28FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Fear the wolves
PU
08/23INSURGENCY : Sandstorm
PU
08/23FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Call of Cthulhu
PU
08/22FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : The Surge 2
PU
08/22A PLAGUE TALE : Innocence
PU
08/21FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : continue partnership with Saber Interactive for MudRunn..
AQ
08/21FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Farming Simulator 19
PU
08/20SPINTIRES : MudRunner 2
PU
08/20FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Fear the wolves
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 78,1 M
EBIT 2017 9,53 M
Net income 2017 6,25 M
Finance 2017 18,8 M
Yield 2017 1,94%
P/E ratio 2017 22,31
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 142 M
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,6 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
Managers
NameTitle
Jurgen Goeldner Chairman-Management Board
Denis Thébaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deborah Bellange Director-Finance & Head-Financial Communications
Christian Tellier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claire Mesureux-Wanctin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-15.12%166
NINTENDO CO., LTD-6.86%49 763
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%9 474
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.39%2 190
COM2US CORP--.--%1 709
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 362
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.