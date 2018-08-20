Log in
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
SPINTIRES : MudRunner 2
PU
02:41pFOCUS HOME INTE : Fear the wolves
PU
01:59pVAMPYR : FOX21 secures the rights to develop the TV series
AQ
Spintires: MudRunner 2

08/20/2018
Focus Home Interactive and Saber Interactive are pleased to announce their continued collaboration for development of the sequel to Spintires: MudRunner, which once again dares players to take charge of incredible all-terrain vehicles across extreme landscapes.

MudRunner 2brings back the series' renowned physics engine, realistic driving mechanics, intense environments and sandbox gameplay, along with a host of new features and enhancements.

'Collaborating with Focus Home Interactive on Spintires: MudRunner was a great success for both our studios,' says Matt Karch, CEO of Saber Interactive. 'Thanks to their professionalism and continued enthusiasm for the project, the Focus team have established themselves as the ideal partners as we take the next bold steps in our MudRunner journey.'

'We are proud to partner with Saber Interactive once again on a series that has proven to be a hit with players and critics alike,' says Jürgen Goeldner, president of Focus Home Interactive. 'With this new collaboration, we look forward to working closely with Saber Interactive to achieve our goal of offering players the ultimate off-road experience.'

MudRunner 2 is planned for PC and Consoles. The game will be further unveiled next year, beginning with the What's Next de Focus press event in Q1 2019.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 16:00:02 UTC
