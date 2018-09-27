, the definitive version of the indie hit Spintires: MudRunner now has a date for its

Like the versions on other platforms, the Nintendo Switch version of Spintires: MudRunner - American Wilds Editionwill bring together the new expansion, the base game and all the DLC content released so far, for a total of over 30 vehicles, 60 add-ons, 10 sandbox maps, and 11 challenge maps. Most notably, it will feature 2 brand new sandbox maps inspired by the rough lands of Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota, new challenges to tackle, and seven iconic US trucks from household brands likeFord, Hummer, and Chevrolet...

Overcome muddy terrain, raging rivers, and other obstacles that realistically react to the weight and movement of your vehicle, powered by the game's advanced physics engine. Armed with your map, compass, winch, and driving skills, go solo or join up to three others in co-op multiplayer.

Spintires: MudRunner - American Wilds will release for the first time on Nintendo Switch on November 27. The American Wilds Expansion, as well as the American Wilds Edition that includes the base game and all the previously released DLC, will come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 23.