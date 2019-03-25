Focusrite : Grant of Share Options to PDMR

Focusrite plc
('the Company')
Grant of Share Options to PDMR
Focusrite plc (AIM:TUNE), the global music and audio products company, that trades under the Focusrite and Novation brands, announces that on 22 March 2019 Francine Godrich, General Counsel and Company Secretary of the Company (the 'PDMR'), wasgranted options over ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company under the Company's 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan as listed below.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Names
|
Francine Godrich
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Focusrite plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800JJ51KA4LOTF736
|
4A
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Focusrite plc
|
b)
|
Identification code
|
GB00BSBMW716
|
c)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of share options to PDMR under the Focusrite plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan with an exercise price of £5.10 per share.
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable - single transaction
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
22 March 2019
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
-ends-
