Focusrite : Grant of Share Options to PDMR

03/25/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

Focusrite plc

('the Company')

Grant of Share Options to PDMR

Focusrite plc (AIM:TUNE), the global music and audio products company, that trades under the Focusrite and Novation brands, announces that on 22 March 2019 Francine Godrich, General Counsel and Company Secretary of the Company (the 'PDMR'), wasgranted options over ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company under the Company's 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan as listed below.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Names

Francine Godrich

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General Counsel and Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Focusrite plc

b)

LEI

213800JJ51KA4LOTF736

4A

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Focusrite plc

b)

Identification code

GB00BSBMW716

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of share options to PDMR under the Focusrite plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan with an exercise price of £5.10 per share.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

22 March 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

-ends-

Enquiries:

Focusrite plc:

Tim Carroll (CEO)

+44 1494 836301

Jeremy Wilson (CFO)

+44 1494 836301

Panmure Gordon

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Freddy Crossley/Alina Vaskina

+44 20 7886 2500

Erik Anderson

+44 20 7886 2500

Belvedere Communications

John West

+44 20 3687 2756

Kim Van Beeck

+44 20 3687 2756

Disclaimer

Focusrite plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 16:59:14 UTC
