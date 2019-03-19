Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Focusrite PLC    TUNE   GB00BSBMW716

FOCUSRITE PLC

(TUNE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/18 12:35:01 pm
517 GBp   -0.96%
03:21aFOCUSRITE : Trading Update
PU
02/08FOCUSRITE : Notification of transaction by PDMR
PU
2018FOCUSRITE : Result of 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Focusrite : Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 03:21am EDT

Strictly embargoed until 07.00, 19 March 2019

Focusrite plc

('the Company')

Trading Update

Focusrite Plc (AIM: TUNE), the global music and audio products company, supplying proprietary hardware and software products used by recording professionals and musicians around the world, is pleased to report that in the first half of the current financial year ending 31 August 2019, revenue has increased to approximately £40 million (H1 FY18: £38.8 million) and profits are also ahead when compared with the first half of the last financial year, which was a record period for the Group.

Sales have been particularly strong in Europe and the Focusrite portfolio of products has performed well globally. The Company has continued to invest in product development, innovation and sales and marketing in all divisions, ahead of two major product launches planned for summer and autumn 2019.

Conversion to cash has also remained positive and, as at 28 February 2019, net cash was £26.2 million, up from £22.8 million as at 31 August 2018 and £19.7 million as at 28 February 2018.

Tim Carroll, Chief Executive commented:

'We are pleased with the outcome for the half year with profit and cash having grown and revenue, in line with our expectations, slightly ahead of the record half year in 2018. We remain very watchful ofmacroeconomic and political factors that affect our business, most notably import tariffs in the US and Brexit uncertainty, but have in place strategies to deal with any significant changes to the status quo. The strength of our new product pipeline gives us confidence going forward and we already have several important launches planned during this year and the next.'

The Company expects to issue its interim results for the period ended 28 February 2019 on 30 April 2019.

- ends -

This announcement contains insider information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulatory (EU) No596/2014.

Enquiries:

Focusrite plc

+44 1494 836301

Tim Carroll (CEO)

Jeremy Wilson (CFO)

Panmure Gordon

+44 20 7886 2500

Freddy Crossley

Erik Anderson

Belvedere Communications

+44 20 3687 2756

John West

Kim van Beeck

Notes to Editors

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by recording professionals and musicians alike, its solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound. The Focusrite Group trades under four established and rapidly growing brands: Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation and Ampify.

With a high-quality reputation and a rich heritage spanning decades, its brands are category leaders in the music-making industry. Focusrite and Focusrite Pro offer audio interfaces and other products for recording musicians, producers and professional audio facilities. Novation and Ampify products are used in the creation of electronic music, from synthesisers and grooveboxes to industry-shaping controllers and inspirational music-making apps.

The Focusrite Group has a global customer base with a distribution network covering approximately 160 territories. Focusrite is headquartered in High Wycombe, UK, with marketing offices in Los Angeles and Hong Kong. Focusrite Plc is traded on the AIM market, London Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Focusrite plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 07:19:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOCUSRITE PLC
03:21aFOCUSRITE : Trading Update
PU
02/08FOCUSRITE : Notification of transaction by PDMR
PU
2018FOCUSRITE : Result of 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
2018FOCUSRITE : AGM Statement and Update on Trading
PU
2018FOCUSRITE : Directors' Dealings
PU
2018FOCUSRITE : Exercise of Share Options
PU
2018FOCUSRITE : Exercise of Share Options by a PDMR
PU
2018FOCUSRITE : Grant of Share Options to Directors
PU
2018FOCUSRITE : Final Results for the Year Ended 31 August 2018
PU
2018TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 79,1 M
EBIT 2019 13,5 M
Net income 2019 10,5 M
Finance 2019 28,5 M
Yield 2019 0,70%
P/E ratio 2019 28,88
P/E ratio 2020 28,72
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
Capitalization 300 M
Chart FOCUSRITE PLC
Duration : Period :
Focusrite PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUSRITE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,03  GBP
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Paul Carroll Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Dudderidge Executive Chairman
Jeremy Michael Charles Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Bezem Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul David Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUSRITE PLC8.84%399
APPLE17.99%877 608
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%258 058
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD29.01%2 588
MEITU INC--.--%2 011
FITBIT INC18.71%1 491
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.