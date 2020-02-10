Log in
FOLLI-FOLLIE COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AND TECHNICAL SOCIETE ANONYME

Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing and Technical Societe Anonyme : Announcement resignation Chairman BoD

02/10/2020 | 06:28am EST

Agios Stefanos, February 10th, 2020. The Company with the name 'FOLLI-FOLLIE COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AND TECHNICAL SOCIETE ANONYME' and the distinctive title 'FF GROUP' (hereinafter the 'Company') announces that Mr. Abraham C. Gounaris, resigned yesterday from his position as President of the Board of Directors of the Company, as well as member of all Boards of the Company's subsidiaries.

This announcement is released by the Company in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and Section 4.8 of the Rule Book of the Athens Exchange. It contains information that qualifies as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of MAR. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, the person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Mantalena Kasidiaropoulou, Head Investor Relations.

Disclaimer

Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing and Technical SA published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 11:27:11 UTC
