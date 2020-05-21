Log in
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.    FCC   ES0122060314

FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S

(FCC)
21-05-20: Complementary announcement to the call of the 2020 Ordinary General Shareholder's Meeting, stating that this one will be held solely by remote attendance by shareholders and shareholder's representatives

05/21/2020 | 02:34am EDT

Complementary Announcement to the Call for the 2020 Ordinary General

Shareholders' Meeting

Due to the limitations that have arisen from the public health risk situation as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the mobility or movement of people and the possibility of holding meetings with more than a limited number of people, and as stated in the meeting announcement published on 30 April 2020, the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on 2 or 3 June 2020 at 4 pm. These are dates set for the General Meeting to be held on first and second call, respectively, with solely remote attendance by shareholders and shareholders' representatives. It shall have the agenda set out in the meeting announcement, in accordance with Royal Decree Law 8/2020 of 17 March on urgent and extraordinary measures to confront the economic and social impact of COVID-19 and the joint statement from the Registrars Association and the National Securities Market Commission published on 28 April 2020. In this regard, the following is reported:

  1. The General Shareholders' Meeting will be held with remote attendance only, i.e., without the physical attendance of shareholders or representatives.
    Remote attendance at the General Shareholders' Meeting will be governed by the provisions of the meeting announcement and in the document "Means and procedures for granting proxies at the General Meeting and for remote voting. Remote attendance", which are both available on the Company's corporate website (www.fcc.es).
    Shareholders are reminded that remote attendance will render void any vote or proxy granted by remote means of communication prior to the holding of the General Meeting.
  2. Shareholders may exercise their rights to delegate and vote by remote means of communication prior to the General Meeting in the terms set forth in the meeting announcement and in the document "Means and procedures for granting proxies at the General Meeting and for remote voting. Remote attendance", which are both available on the Company's corporate website (www.fcc.es). It is also possible to delegate to the Chairman of the Board.
    In order to be valid, remote votes and proxies must be received by the Company at its registered office or through its website at least twenty-four(24) hours before the scheduled date of the General Meeting, i.e. before 4 pm on 1 June 2020.
  3. The General Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcast live on the corporate website (www.fcc.es).
  4. The Chairman shall only authorise the attendance at the General Meeting of the internal and external collaborating personnel who are essential in order to make the holding of the General Meeting possible.
  5. The Meeting is expected to be held on 1st call, i.e., on 2 June 2020 at 4 pm. There will be no attendance premium or bonus.

Barcelona, 21 May 2020. - The Chairman of the Board of Directors. Signed: Esther Alcocer Koplowitz.

1

Disclaimer

FCC - Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 06:33:05 UTC
