21-05-20: Complementary announcement to the call of the 2020 Ordinary General Shareholder's Meeting, stating that this one will be held solely by remote attendance by shareholders and shareholder's representatives

The General Shareholders' Meeting will be held with remote attendance only, i.e., without the physical attendance of shareholders or representatives

Shareholders may exercise their rights to delegate and vote by remote means of communication prior to the General Meeting

in the terms set forth in the meeting announcement and in the document "Means and procedures for granting proxies at the General Meeting and for remote voting. Remote attendance

"

, which are both available on the Company's corporate website (www.fcc.es). It is

.

must be received by the Company

at least

twenty-four

(24) hours before the scheduled date of the General Meeting, i.e. before 4 pm on 1 June 2020