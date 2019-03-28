Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA    FCC   ES0122060314

FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA

(FCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

28-03-19: The company proposes a scrip dividend payment to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

REGULATORY DISCLOSURE

Madrid, 28 March 2019. In compliance with the provisions of Article 228 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Law (LMV) approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of October 23 2015 ("LMV"), Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A. ("FCC" or the "Company") hereby releases the following Regulatory Disclosure:

FCC's Board of Directors held on 21st March 2019 agreed, subject to certain conditions that have been fulfilled today, to propose to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting the payment of a scrip dividend.

A scrip dividend is a flexible formula that allows shareholders to receive cash or its equivalent amount in bonus shares from the company. Shareholders will receive the amount of EUR0.40 gross per share, resulting in a maximum payment of EUR151,530,202.40.

The Annual General Meeting's approval will entitle the Board of Directors to determine the execution date for the payment as well as its specific conditions.

Capital Markets Department ir@fcc.es -91 757 47 51

Disclaimer

FCC - Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 18:30:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES
02:31p28-03-19 : The company proposes a scrip dividend payment to the shareholders at ..
PU
02:31pFOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATA : FCC to approve flexible dividend payment ..
PU
03/12FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATA : FCC Environmental Services wins a contrac..
PU
201816-11-18 : FCC has registered a 300 million euro Euro-Commercial Paper Programme
PU
2018FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATA : Dublin Airport - daa Awards North Runway ..
AQ
2018FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATA : FCC completes the sale of a 49% minority ..
PU
201828-09-18 : FCC completes the sale of a 49% minority share of Aqualia to IFM for ..
PU
2018FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATA : Javier López-Galiacho, Chief Compliance O..
PU
2018FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATA : FCC obtains the design and construction c..
PU
2018CARLOS SLIM : Mexico's Carlos Slim says best wall for Mexico and US is investmen..
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 6 123 M
EBIT 2019 512 M
Net income 2019 262 M
Debt 2019 2 379 M
Yield 2019 0,56%
P/E ratio 2019 16,05
P/E ratio 2020 14,66
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 4 288 M
Chart FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA
Duration : Period :
Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,9 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pablo Colio Abril Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Esther Alcocer Koplowitz Chairman
Miguel Ángel Martínez Parra Director-Administration & Finance Management
Esther Koplowitz Romero de Juseu Vice Chairman
Carmen Alcocer Koplowitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA-3.25%4 829
WASTE MANAGEMENT16.29%43 628
REPUBLIC SERVICES11.33%25 813
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA23.72%4 136
CLEAN HARBORS INC45.98%3 949
TETRA TECH, INC.12.92%3 229
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.