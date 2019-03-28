28-03-19: The company proposes a scrip dividend payment to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting

REGULATORY DISCLOSURE

Madrid, 28 March 2019. In compliance with the provisions of Article 228 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Law (LMV) approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of October 23 2015 ("LMV"), Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A. ("FCC" or the "Company") hereby releases the following Regulatory Disclosure:

FCC's Board of Directors held on 21st March 2019 agreed, subject to certain conditions that have been fulfilled today, to propose to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting the payment of a scrip dividend.

A scrip dividend is a flexible formula that allows shareholders to receive cash or its equivalent amount in bonus shares from the company. Shareholders will receive the amount of EUR0.40 gross per share, resulting in a maximum payment of EUR151,530,202.40.

The Annual General Meeting's approval will entitle the Board of Directors to determine the execution date for the payment as well as its specific conditions.

