31-10-19: The company release information regarding the notice received by the Spanish judicial authorities

REGULATORY DISCLOSURE

Madrid, 31 October 2019.

An alleged act of corruption occurred in Panama in 2010 were brought to the attention of the Officers and Directors of FCC.

The new controlling shareholders of FCC Group, who arrived in 2015, as well as the new Officers and Directors, have been collaborating with the competent authorities since the very moment they were aware of the above referred facts, with the aim of enabling the authorities to thoroughly investigate these events that completely infringe our principles of ethics and compliance.

The entire FCC Group is fully committed to the principle of zero tolerance as far as corruption is concerned.

The resolution which was served on yesterday was a result of the said investigation, in which FCC has fully collaborated since day one.