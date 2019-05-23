Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas : FCC Environment will develop an Energy from Waste Facility in Drumgray (Scotland)

FCC Environment UK, one of the country's leading waste and resource management companies, has presented a new master plan for the sustainable, long-term future of its Greengairs landfill site, in North Lanarkshire, which is a direct response to the 'zero waste' strategy of the Scottish Government. This strategy contemplates the forthcoming ban on the landfilling of food, paper, garden and any other biodegradable household waste before the January 1st 2021, which will cause a significant shortfall of waste treatment facilities capable of dealing with this waste.

The modern waste management compound sponsored by FCC, whose construction will involve the investment of 350 million pound (around 400 million euro), is designed to respond to this deficit, whilst maintaining the current employment at Greengairs, as well as creating hundreds of new construction jobs and long-term high-quality employment opportunities throughout its lifetime.

Central to this master plan will be the construction of an Energy from Waste facility, the Drumgray Energy Recovery Centre (DERC) that will receive pre-treated residual, non-recyclable, non-hazardous waste otherwise destined for landfill. FCC will use proven energy-from-waste technology, which will thermally treat the waste to generate electricity and heat. The Drumgray ERC will accept up to 300,000 tonnes of residual household and business waste per year, enough to export circa 25.5MW of electricity and the potential to supply heat to local homes and businesses.

In accordance with the existing legislation, an extensive information and consultation program for the population has been launched, so that the communities in the area can participate and be involved in the plan development.

FCC Environment own and operate six EfW facilities throughout the UK, with the most recent one developed at Millerhill, just outside Edinburgh. In partnership with Midlothian and The City of Edinburgh Councils, FCC designed, constructed, financed and now operate the Millerhill facility, which now accepts the residual, household waste from within the two local authorities.

In the last few months, the environmental services area of the FCC Group has received important awards in the international arena. In the United Kingdom, FCC Environment recently signed an agreement with the Danish fund Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to develop one of Europe's largest waste recovery facilities in Lostock, with a capacity of 600,000 tonnes per year. A few weeks ago the Houston (Texas) Material Recycling Facility (MRF), at the USA, started full operations. This plant will sort and revaluate the city's recyclable materials and will manage their subsequent sale, for a period of up to 20 years. The facility, with a throughput of up to 145,000 tons per year, has been designed, financed and built by FCC, and joins the new recycling plant in Dallas (Texas), which operates at full capacity and has been selected by the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) as the Best Recycling Facility in North America. FCC Environmental Services, FCC's American subsidiary, has been also awarded the contract for the collection of urban solid waste in Palm Beach County (Florida) with an order book value of US$ 215 million.

In Spain, the award to the company of the second phase of the Environmental Complex of Guipúzcoa CMG-2 is very noteworthy, which will carry out the treatment, recycling and energy recovery of 102,000 annual tons of different types of waste over the next 20 years.

About FCC Environment

The FCC Group is a global leader in services for cities. The Environmental Services area of the company has been delivering municipal services for more than 100 years and has based its success on a commitment to innovation and helping cities to become smarter, more sustainable and more socially responsible. It currently serves almost 60 million people in nearly 5,000 municipalities in thirteen countries, with a network of more than 200 energy-recovery and recycling plants that process annually 24.5 million tons of waste as a resource, including eleven energy-from-waste (EfW) projects with a capacity of more than 3.2 million tons and 360 MW of non-fossil electricity.