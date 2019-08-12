Log in
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA

(FCC)
Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas : FCC Environmental Services has been awarded the Solid Waste Collection contract in Volusia County, Florida

08/12/2019

The Volusia County Council Members approved unanimously the award for solid waste collection services to FCC Environmental Services, the American affiliate of FCC group that carries out this kind of business. The contract term will be 7 and a half years, with a possible additional contract extension of an additional 7 years. The total backlog awarded is $87 million, which would potentially reach $170 million with the extension.

Volusia County is located northeast of the City of Orlando and next to the Cape Kennedy Space Center, on the central coast of Florida. It has a population of 550,000 residents; and thanks to its weather, beaches, residential and hotel infrastructure has become one of the most developed and fastest growing areas in Florida.

With this contract FCC will be providing services in four major counties within the state of Florida. FCC already provides services in Orange and Polk Counties, and this October will also begin the solid waste residential and commercial collection services in Palm Beach County. FCC also has an expansive presence in Texas, where it already provides services to 4 million citizens.

With a fleet of 42 CNG vehicles, FCC will start the solid waste collection services in Volusia County in April 2020.

Disclaimer

FCC - Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 09:30:02 UTC
