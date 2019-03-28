Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas : FCC to approve flexible dividend payment at forthcoming General Shareholders' Meeting

FCC Group has today reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that FCC's Board of Directors held on 21st March 2019 agreed, subject to certain conditions that have been fulfilled today, to propose to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting the payment of a scrip dividend.

FCC will pay 0.40 euro cents per share to shareholders who wish to receive the flexible dividend in cash, or its equivalent amount in bonus shares from the company.

This is the first time FCC Group has offered this kind of flexible dividend and will see FCC resume dividend payments which had been stopped in 2013. In 2018, FCC obtained net attributable profit of EUR 251.6 million, up 113.2% on the previous year, while EBITDA rose 5.6% year-on-year. Revenues rose 3.2% to EUR 5,989.8 million, largely due to the strong performance of the Environmental Services and Water Management areas.