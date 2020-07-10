Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A.    FCC   ES0122060314

FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S

(FCC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas S A : FCC Medio Ambiente consolidates and extends its presence in northwest Spain with the contracts in A Coruña and Oviedo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 04:55am EDT

FCC Medio Ambiente (the Spanish brand for FCC Environment) consolidates and extends its presence in the municipal services market in northwest Spain with the award of the street cleaning contract in A Coruña and the extension of the urban solid waste collection and street cleaning contract and the vehicle towing and deposit service in the city of Oviedo. The total portfolio amounts to more than 207 million euro.

The street cleaning contract for the city of A Coruña will last eight years and will have more than 290 employees to serve a population of nearly 246,000 inhabitants and cover 617 km of streets. The new service will have more sustainable vehicles, electric and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), with 'Zero Emission' or 'Eco' classification, allowing the city of A Coruña to progress on the path of innovation and sustainability of services.

The contract for waste collection and street cleaning in Oviedo began in 2006 and this is the second extension that the city council has made effective. Both this and the vehicle towing and deposit service extensions are allowed by the contract documents and will come into force from February 2021, for a term of five years. The company serves a population of 220,000 inhabitants with a staff of almost 370 people, with which 384 km of streets are cleaned and more than 73,000 tonnes are collected annually. Through this agreement FCC Medio Ambiente is committed to hire a minimum of three women per year. It is also responsible for the pending depreciation of several vehicles and assumes the renewal of part of the material, in many cases with electric and low emission equipment, thus saving the City Council more than two million euro and reducing the carbon footprint of the services.

Disclaimer

FCC - Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 08:54:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES
04:55aFOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATA : FCC Medio Ambiente consolidates and exten..
PU
06/2626-06-20 : The company releases the result of the capital increase by means of w..
PU
06/11FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATA : Esther Koplowitz agrees cancellation of ..
PU
06/08FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATA : Ex-dividend day for Cash amount paid with..
FA
06/0303-06-20 : The Board of Directors has agreed to execute the resolution to distri..
PU
06/0303-06-20 : Composition of the Board of Directors and its bodies
PU
06/0303-06-20 : Resolutions passed by the Ordinary General Meeting held on 2 June 202..
PU
06/02FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATA : FCC holds its 2020 General Shareholders M..
PU
05/2121-05-20 : Complementary announcement to the call of the 2020 Ordinary General S..
PU
04/3030-04-20 : Annual General Meeting notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 900 M 6 644 M 6 644 M
Net income 2020 253 M 285 M 285 M
Net Debt 2020 3 624 M 4 081 M 4 081 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 4,61%
Capitalization 3 249 M 3 672 M 3 659 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 11,9%
Chart FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,30 €
Last Close Price 8,31 €
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pablo Colio Abril Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Esther Alcocer Koplowitz Chairman
Miguel Ángel Martínez Parra Director-Administration & Finance Management
Esther Koplowitz Romero de Juseu Vice Chairman
Carmen Alcocer Koplowitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.-23.90%3 672
WASTE MANAGEMENT-10.42%43 080
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-10.74%25 624
TOMRA SYSTEMS26.08%5 485
TETRA TECH, INC.-10.70%4 088
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.-8.97%3 103
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group