Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas S A : FCC Medio Ambiente consolidates and extends its presence in northwest Spain with the contracts in A Coruña and Oviedo

FCC Medio Ambiente (the Spanish brand for FCC Environment) consolidates and extends its presence in the municipal services market in northwest Spain with the award of the street cleaning contract in A Coruña and the extension of the urban solid waste collection and street cleaning contract and the vehicle towing and deposit service in the city of Oviedo. The total portfolio amounts to more than 207 million euro.

The street cleaning contract for the city of A Coruña will last eight years and will have more than 290 employees to serve a population of nearly 246,000 inhabitants and cover 617 km of streets. The new service will have more sustainable vehicles, electric and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), with 'Zero Emission' or 'Eco' classification, allowing the city of A Coruña to progress on the path of innovation and sustainability of services.

The contract for waste collection and street cleaning in Oviedo began in 2006 and this is the second extension that the city council has made effective. Both this and the vehicle towing and deposit service extensions are allowed by the contract documents and will come into force from February 2021, for a term of five years. The company serves a population of 220,000 inhabitants with a staff of almost 370 people, with which 384 km of streets are cleaned and more than 73,000 tonnes are collected annually. Through this agreement FCC Medio Ambiente is committed to hire a minimum of three women per year. It is also responsible for the pending depreciation of several vehicles and assumes the renewal of part of the material, in many cases with electric and low emission equipment, thus saving the City Council more than two million euro and reducing the carbon footprint of the services.