Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A.

FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S

(FCC)
Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas S A : Road Safety at FCC, an ongoing concern

07/24/2020 | 09:46am EDT

oad safety is an ongoing concern at FCC, taking into account how closely driving is linked to many of our activities. At FCC, several million work hours per year are essentially dedicated to driving, not to mention the amount of time we spend in traffic in our private lives, whether as drivers, passengers or pedestrians.

A year on, FCC is joining the road safety campaign launched by the Traffic Department (DGT) with a view to the summer holidays, when millions of journeys take place and there are frequent delays and traffic jams. It is advisable to carefully follow the traffic recommendations issued by the Department.

Most traffic accidents occur due to distractions, driver errors or bad practices arising from such factors as: fatigue, stress, the consumption of alcohol and other drugs, etc. These factors can cause our performance behind the wheel to be less precise or not suited to the traffic conditions, road or weather.

In addition, this year it is important to gather all information about local measures and restrictions regarding COVID-19 at the destination, in order to arrange everything needed in this regard.

Essential mainstay

At FCC, improving the safety, health and well-being of people in the workplace is an essential mainstay in the organisation and is what really makes a difference when undertaking its activities. This has been fostered in recent months with an internal HEALTHY LIVING campaign that shows a commitment to the well-being of the people who are an essential part of the FCC Group.

FCC feels that safety, health and well-being in the workplace are the responsibility of the company, as an economic and legal organisation, and of all its components. The effort made by the different groups and by all those who are part of the FCC Group is of vital importance for everyone, both at the individual level and at that of FCC's competitiveness and sustainability.

The DGT's driving tips for this summer

Video of the DGT's new 2020 summer campaign

Disclaimer

FCC - Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 13:45:19 UTC
