Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.    FEMSA UBD   MXP320321310

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.

(FEMSA UBD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fomento Económico Mexicano B de C : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of November 2019

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Mexican Economic Development, Inc.

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

United Mexican States

(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

General Anaya No. 601 Pte.

Colonia Bella Vista

Monterrey, Nuevo León 64410

México

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports

under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-Fx Form 40-F¨

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): _______

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): _______

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this

Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the

Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes ¨ No x

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in

connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):82-_____________

FEMSA Comercio announces the Closing of joint venture

agreement with Raízen

Monterrey, Mexico, November 1, 2019 - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) announced today that its subsidiary, FEMSA Comercio, S.A. de C.V. ("FEMSA Comercio") has successfully closed its acquisition of 50% of Raízen Conveniências, after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals in Brazil. The signing of this transaction was previously announced on August 6, 2019. This joint venture with Raízen marks the entrance of FEMSA Comercio into the small-box retail sector in Brazil.

As previously informed, the joint venture with Raízen is limited to the convenience and proximity store business and excludes any other Raízen operations.

####

About FEMSA Comercio

FEMSA Comercio is a company that creates economic and social value in the countries where it has presence. It operates different small-format store chains in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Ecuador, among which there are OXXO proximity stores, drugstores under the brands YZA, Farmacon, Moderna, Cruz Verde, Fybeca and SanaSana, and Maicao beauty stores. It also operates service stations in Mexico under the OXXO GAS brand. Through its business units, FEMSA Comercio has more than 180,000 employees and serves more than 13 million consumers every day.

About FEMSA

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small- format store chain, a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, a public bottler of Coca-Cola products; and in the beer industry, as a shareholder of Heineken, a brewer with operations in over 70 countries. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients. Through its business units, FEMSA has approximately 300,000 employees in 13 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.

November 1, 2019

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf of the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A. DE C.V.

By:

/s/ Gerardo Estrada Attolini

Gerardo Estrada Attolini

Director of Corporate Finance

Date: November 1, 2019

Disclaimer

FEMSA - Fomento Económico Mexicano SA de CV published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO
05:40pFOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO B DE C : FEMSA Comercio announces the Closing of join..
AQ
05:23pFOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO B DE C : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15..
PU
11/01FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE C : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/28FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO B DE C : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15..
PU
10/11FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO B DE C : FEMSA Announces Time Change for Third Quarte..
AQ
09/27FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO DE CV : Amendment to a previously filed 6-K
PU
09/26FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO DE CV : F-3asr
PU
09/26FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO DE CV : Code of Ethics
PU
07/26FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO DE CV : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d..
PU
05/21SoftBank exec sees major Mexican consumer firms as potential partners
RE
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 515 B
EBIT 2019 49 017 M
Net income 2019 25 547 M
Debt 2019 68 950 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 569 B
Chart FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 196,87  MXN
Last Close Price 170,70  MXN
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Eduardo Padilla Silva Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Executive Chairman
Gerardo Estrada Attolini Director-Corporate Finance
Armando Garza Sada Independent Director
Robert Edwin Denham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.17%29 671
PEPSICO24.16%191 275
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC19.41%25 262
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-9.20%11 550
OSOTSPA PCL--.--%4 230
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-22.47%4 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group