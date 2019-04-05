Fomento Economico Mexicano de CV : FEMSA Presents 2018 Results under IFRS 16- “Leases”

FEMSA Presents 2018 Results under IFRS 16- "Leases"

Monterrey, Mexico, April 5, 2019 - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or "The Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) presents a best efforts retroactive estimation of the effect that the adoption of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 16 - "Leases" would have had on the 2018 financial results of the Company. This exercise was performed to provide investors and other market participants an estimated base reflecting the significant effects of the IFRS in the Proximity, Health and Fuel Divisions of FEMSA Comercio. IFRS 16 has a material effect in the Financial Statements of the Company, particularly on the aforementioned divisions, due to the number of existing leases at January 1, 2019, the IFRS adoption date.

The information in this document is not audited but is based on the 2018 audited reported results, adjusted by the impact related to IFRS 16 if the Company would have adopted IFRS 16 at January 1, 2018. We used our best reasonable estimates to replicate the dispositions of the adoption, considering the conditions of 2018 during each period.

####

This report may contain certain statements about the expectations with respect to the development of FEMSA and should be considered as best effort estimates made by the Company. These statements reflect the management's opinions based on current available information.

About FEMSA

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry, it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes all drugstores and related operations, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, FEMSA provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.

Five pages of tables are included as appendices

April 5, 2019