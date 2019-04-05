Fomento Economico Mexicano de CV : FEMSA Presents 2018 Results under IFRS 16- “Leases”
04/05/2019 | 05:53pm EDT
FEMSA Presents 2018 Results under IFRS 16- "Leases"
Monterrey, Mexico, April 5, 2019 - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or "The Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) presents a best efforts retroactive estimation of the effect that the adoption of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 16 - "Leases" would have had on the 2018 financial results of the Company. This exercise was performed to provide investors and other market participants an estimated base reflecting the significant effects of the IFRS in the Proximity, Health and Fuel Divisions of FEMSA Comercio. IFRS 16 has a material effect in the Financial Statements of the Company, particularly on the aforementioned divisions, due to the number of existing leases at January 1, 2019, the IFRS adoption date.
The information in this document is not audited but is based on the 2018 audited reported results, adjusted by the impact related to IFRS 16 if the Company would have adopted IFRS 16 at January 1, 2018. We used our best reasonable estimates to replicate the dispositions of the adoption, considering the conditions of 2018 during each period.
This report may contain certain statements about the expectations with respect to the development of FEMSA and should be considered as best effort estimates made by the Company. These statements reflect the management's opinions based on current available information.
About FEMSA
FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry, it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes all drugstores and related operations, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, FEMSA provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.
April 5, 2019
FEMSA
Consolidated Income Statement
Millions of Pesos
Total revenues
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Administrative expenses
Selling expenses
Other operating expenses (income), net (1)
Income from operations(2)
Other non-operating expenses (income)
Interest expense
Interest income
Interest expense, net
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
Other financial expenses (income), net.
Financing expenses, net
Income before income tax and participation in associates results Income tax
Participation in associates results(3)
Net income from continuing operations
Net income from discontinued operations
Net consolidated income
Net majority income
Net minority income
Operative Cash Flow & CAPEX
Income from operations
Depreciation
Amortization & other non-cash charges
Operative Cash Flow (EBITDA)
CAPEX
For the twelve months of:
2018
2018
As Reported
% of rev.
Adj. (A)
IFRS 16 (A)
% of rev.
469,744
100.0
469,744
100.0
294,574
62.7
(135)
294,439
62.7
(B)
175,170
37.3
135
175,305
37.3
(B)
17,313
3.7
(53)
17,260
3.7
(B)
114,573
24.4
(2,429)
112,144
23.9
(B)
1,708
0.4
1,708
0.4
41,576
8.9
2,617
44,193
9.4
(B)
874
874
9,825
4,315
14,140
(C)
2,832
2,832
6,993
4,315
11,308
(C)
248
(14)
234
(D)
139
139
7,380
4,301
11,681
(C) (D)
33,322
(1,684)
31,638
(B) (C) (D)
10,169
(515)
9,654
(E)
6,560
-
6,560
29,713
(1,168)
28,545
(B) (C) (D) (E)
3,366
-
3,366
33,079
(1,168)
31,911
23,990
(1,098)
22,891
9,089
(70)
9,019
2018
% of rev.
Adj. (A)
2018
% of rev.
As Reported
IFRS 16
41,576
8.9
2,617
44,193
9.4
(B)
14,698
3.1
7,562
22,260
4.7
(F)
4,184
0.9
4,184
0.9
60,458
12.9
10,179
70,637
15.0
(B) (F)
24,266
24,266
(1)Other operating expenses (income), net = other operating expenses (income) +(-) equity method from operated associates.
(2)Income from operations = gross profit - administrative and selling expenses - other operating expenses (income), net.
(3)Mainly represents the equity method participation in Heineken´s results, net.
(A)Unaudited consolidated financial information.
(B)Elimination of lease payment expense, partially offset by depreciation of right-of-use asset.
(C)Interest expense related to lease liability.
(D)Foreign Exchange gains or losses from lease liabilities denominated in foreign currency.
(E)Deferred taxes due to differences between lease assets and lease liabilities throughout lease term.
(F)Depreciation of right-of-use asset.
April 5, 2019
FEMSA
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Millions of Pesos
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Investments
Accounts receivable
Inventories
Other current assets
Total current assets
Investments in shares
Property, plant and equipment, net
Right of use
Intangible assets
Other assets
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS´ EQUITY
Bank loans
Current maturities of long-term debt
Interest payable
Current maturities of leases long-term debt Operating liabilities
Total current liabilities
Long-term debt
Long-term leases
Laboral obligations
Other liabilities
Total liabilities
Total stockholders' equity
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Dic-18
Adj. (A)
Dic-18
As Reported
IFRS 16 (A)
62,047
62,047
30,924
30,924
28,164
28,164
35,686
35,686
20,786
20,786
177,607
177,607
94,315
94,315
108,602
108,602
-
51,220
51,220
(B)
145,610
145,610
50,247
515
50,762
(C)
576,381
51,735
628,116
2,436
2,436
11,238
11,238
964
964
-
5,860
5,860
(D)
86,826
86,826
101,464
5,860
107,324
108,161
108,161
-
47,056
47,056
(E)
4,699
4,699
26,515
26,515
240,839
52,916
293,755
335,542
(1,181)
334,361
(F)
576,381
51,735
628,116
-
(0)
(0)
(A)Unaudited consolidated financial information.
(B)Right-of-useasset related to leases longer than 12 months and underlying asset value greater than US$5,000.
(C)Deferred taxes due to differences between lease assets and lease liabilities throughout lease term.
(D)Long term leases maturing within 12 months.
(E)Net present value of unavoidable future lease payments.
(F)Recalculation for adjustments related to adoption of IFRS 16, mainly net income.
April 5, 2019
FEMSA Comercio - Proximity Division
Results of Operations
Millions of Pesos
For the three months of:
1Q 2018
2Q 2018
3Q 2018
4Q 2018
As Reported
(A)
Adj.
(B)
IFRS 16
(B)
As Reported
(A)
Adj.
(B)
IFRS 16
(B)
As Reported
Adj.
(B)
IFRS 16
(B)
As Reported
Adj.
(B)
IFRS 16
(B)
Total revenues
37,747
37,747
42,387
42,387
43,967
43,967
43,357
43,357
Cost of sales
24,286
24,286
26,279
26,279
26,917
26,917
24,446
24,446
(C)
Gross profit
13,461
13,461
16,108
16,108
17,050
17,050
18,911
18,911
(C)
Administrative expenses
845
(1)
844
885
(2)
884
1,046
(2)
1,044
810
(2)
808
(C)
Selling expenses
10,596
(397)
10,199
11,540
(410)
11,130
12,325
(422)
13,130
(431)
12,699
(C)
Other operating expenses (income), net
65
65
80
80
69
69
63
63
Income from operations
1,956
398
2,354
3,603
411
4,014
3,610
424
4,034
4,908
433
5,341
(C)
Depreciation
1,116
866
1,982
1,144
884
2,028
1,262
904
2,166
1,295
918
2,213
(D)
Amortization & other non-cash charges
112
112
129
129
126
126
154
154
Operative Cash Flow (EBITDA)
3,184
1,265
4,448
4,876
1,295
6,172
4,998
1,328
6,327
6,357
1,351
7,708
(C) (D)
CAPEX
1,476
1,476
2,394
2,394
2,654
2,654
2,917
2,917
For the twelve months of:
2018
As Reported
% of rev.
Adj.
(B)
IFRS 16
(B)
% of rev.
Total revenues
167,458
100.0
167,458
100.0
Cost of sales
101,929
60.9
101,929
60.9
(C)
Gross profit
65,529
39.1
65,529
39.1
(C)
Administrative expenses
3,587
2.1
(7)
3,580
2.1
(C)
Selling expenses
47,589
28.4
(1,659)
45,930
27.4
(C)
Other operating expenses (income), net
276
0.2
276
0.2
Income from operations
14,077
8.4
1,667
15,744
9.4
(C)
Depreciation
4,817
2.9
3,572
8,389
5.0
(D)
Amortization & other non-cash charges
521
0.3
521
0.3
Operative Cash Flow (EBITDA)
19,415
11.6
5,239
24,654
14.7
(C) (D)
CAPEX
9,441
9,441
(A)1Q18 and 2Q18 adjusted to reflect change from Commercial Division to Proximity Division implemented in 3Q18.
(B)Unaudited financial information.
(C)Elimination of lease payment expense, partially offset by depreciation of right-of-use asset.
(D)Depreciation of right-of-use asset.
April 5, 2019
FEMSA Comercio - Health Division
Results of Operations
Millions of Pesos
For the three months of:
1Q 2018
2Q 2018
3Q 2018
4Q 2018
As Reported
Adj.
(A)
IFRS 16
(A)
As Reported
Adj.
(A)
IFRS 16
(A)
As Reported
Adj.
(A)
IFRS 16
(A)
As Reported
Adj.
(A)
IFRS 16
(A)
Total revenues
12,454
12,454
13,380
13,380
12,562
12,562
13,343
13,343
Cost of sales
8,758
8,758
9,287
9,287
8,750
8,750
9,080
9,080
(B)
Gross profit
3,696
3,696
4,093
4,093
3,812
3,812
4,263
4,263
(B)
Administrative expenses
485
485
514
514
514
514
541
541
(B)
Selling expenses
2,910
(49)
2,861
2,923
(50)
2,873
2,732
(52)
2,680
2,992
(53)
2,939
(B)
Other operating expenses (income), net
21
21
22
22
26
26
69
69
Income from operations
280
49
329
634
50
684
540
52
592
661
53
714
(B)
Depreciation
166
424
590
166
430
596
169
436
605
176
442
618
(C)
Amortization & other non-cash charges
85
85
86
86
80
80
76
76
Operative Cash Flow (EBITDA)
531
473
1,004
886
480
1,366
789
488
1,277
913
494
1,407
(B) (C)
CAPEX
351
351
229
229
376
376
206
206
For the twelve months of:
2018
As Reported
% of rev.
Adj.
(A)
IFRS 16
(A)
% of rev.
Total revenues
51,739
100.0
51,739
100.0
Cost of sales
35,874
69.3
35,874
69.3
(B)
Gross profit
15,865
30.7
15,865
30.7
(B)
Administrative expenses
2,055
4.0
2,055
4.0
(B)
Selling expenses
11,557
22.3
(204)
11,353
21.9
(B)
Other operating expenses (income), net
138
0.3
138
0.3
Income from operations
2,115
4.1
204
2,319
4.5
(B)
Depreciation
676
1.3
1,732
2,408
4.7
(C)
Amortization & other non-cash charges
329
0.6
329
0.6
Operative Cash Flow (EBITDA)
3,120
6.0
1,936
5,056
9.8
(B) (C)
CAPEX
1,162
1,162
(A)Unaudited financial information.
(B)Elimination of lease payment expense, partially offset by depreciation of right-of-use asset.
(C)Depreciation of right-of-use asset.
April 5, 2019
