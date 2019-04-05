Fomento Economico Mexicano de CV : FEMSA Presents 2018 Results under IFRS 16- “Leases”

Log in
0
04/05/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

FEMSA Presents 2018 Results under IFRS 16- "Leases"

Monterrey, Mexico, April 5, 2019 - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or "The Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) presents a best efforts retroactive estimation of the effect that the adoption of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 16 - "Leases" would have had on the 2018 financial results of the Company. This exercise was performed to provide investors and other market participants an estimated base reflecting the significant effects of the IFRS in the Proximity, Health and Fuel Divisions of FEMSA Comercio. IFRS 16 has a material effect in the Financial Statements of the Company, particularly on the aforementioned divisions, due to the number of existing leases at January 1, 2019, the IFRS adoption date.

The information in this document is not audited but is based on the 2018 audited reported results, adjusted by the impact related to IFRS 16 if the Company would have adopted IFRS 16 at January 1, 2018. We used our best reasonable estimates to replicate the dispositions of the adoption, considering the conditions of 2018 during each period.

####

This report may contain certain statements about the expectations with respect to the development of FEMSA and should be considered as best effort estimates made by the Company. These statements reflect the management's opinions based on current available information.

About FEMSA

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry, it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes all drugstores and related operations, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, FEMSA provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.

Five pages of tables are included as appendices

April 5, 2019

FEMSA

Consolidated Income Statement

Millions of Pesos

Total revenues

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Administrative expenses

Selling expenses

Other operating expenses (income), net (1)

Income from operations(2)

Other non-operating expenses (income)

Interest expense

Interest income

Interest expense, net

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

Other financial expenses (income), net.

Financing expenses, net

Income before income tax and participation in associates results Income tax

Participation in associates results(3)

Net income from continuing operations

Net income from discontinued operations

Net consolidated income

Net majority income

Net minority income

Operative Cash Flow & CAPEX

Income from operations

Depreciation

Amortization & other non-cash charges

Operative Cash Flow (EBITDA)

CAPEX

For the twelve months of:

2018

2018

As Reported

% of rev.

Adj. (A)

IFRS 16 (A)

% of rev.

469,744

100.0

469,744

100.0

294,574

62.7

(135)

294,439

62.7

(B)

175,170

37.3

135

175,305

37.3

(B)

17,313

3.7

(53)

17,260

3.7

(B)

114,573

24.4

(2,429)

112,144

23.9

(B)

1,708

0.4

1,708

0.4

41,576

8.9

2,617

44,193

9.4

(B)

874

874

9,825

4,315

14,140

(C)

2,832

2,832

6,993

4,315

11,308

(C)

248

(14)

234

(D)

139

139

7,380

4,301

11,681

(C) (D)

33,322

(1,684)

31,638

(B) (C) (D)

10,169

(515)

9,654

(E)

6,560

-

6,560

29,713

(1,168)

28,545

(B) (C) (D) (E)

3,366

-

3,366

33,079

(1,168)

31,911

23,990

(1,098)

22,891

9,089

(70)

9,019

2018

% of rev.

Adj. (A)

2018

% of rev.

As Reported

IFRS 16

41,576

8.9

2,617

44,193

9.4

(B)

14,698

3.1

7,562

22,260

4.7

(F)

4,184

0.9

4,184

0.9

60,458

12.9

10,179

70,637

15.0

(B) (F)

24,266

24,266

(1)Other operating expenses (income), net = other operating expenses (income) +(-) equity method from operated associates.

(2)Income from operations = gross profit - administrative and selling expenses - other operating expenses (income), net.

(3)Mainly represents the equity method participation in Heineken´s results, net.

(A)Unaudited consolidated financial information.

(B)Elimination of lease payment expense, partially offset by depreciation of right-of-use asset.

(C)Interest expense related to lease liability.

(D)Foreign Exchange gains or losses from lease liabilities denominated in foreign currency.

(E)Deferred taxes due to differences between lease assets and lease liabilities throughout lease term.

(F)Depreciation of right-of-use asset.

April 5, 2019

FEMSA

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Millions of Pesos

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

Investments

Accounts receivable

Inventories

Other current assets

Total current assets

Investments in shares

Property, plant and equipment, net

Right of use

Intangible assets

Other assets

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS´ EQUITY

Bank loans

Current maturities of long-term debt

Interest payable

Current maturities of leases long-term debt Operating liabilities

Total current liabilities

Long-term debt

Long-term leases

Laboral obligations

Other liabilities

Total liabilities

Total stockholders' equity

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Dic-18

Adj. (A)

Dic-18

As Reported

IFRS 16 (A)

62,047

62,047

30,924

30,924

28,164

28,164

35,686

35,686

20,786

20,786

177,607

177,607

94,315

94,315

108,602

108,602

-

51,220

51,220

(B)

145,610

145,610

50,247

515

50,762

(C)

576,381

51,735

628,116

2,436

2,436

11,238

11,238

964

964

-

5,860

5,860

(D)

86,826

86,826

101,464

5,860

107,324

108,161

108,161

-

47,056

47,056

(E)

4,699

4,699

26,515

26,515

240,839

52,916

293,755

335,542

(1,181)

334,361

(F)

576,381

51,735

628,116

-

(0)

(0)

(A)Unaudited consolidated financial information.

(B)Right-of-useasset related to leases longer than 12 months and underlying asset value greater than US$5,000.

(C)Deferred taxes due to differences between lease assets and lease liabilities throughout lease term.

(D)Long term leases maturing within 12 months.

(E)Net present value of unavoidable future lease payments.

(F)Recalculation for adjustments related to adoption of IFRS 16, mainly net income.

April 5, 2019

FEMSA Comercio - Proximity Division

Results of Operations

Millions of Pesos

For the three months of:

1Q 2018

2Q 2018

3Q 2018

4Q 2018

As Reported

(A)

Adj.

(B)

IFRS 16

(B)

As Reported

(A)

Adj.

(B)

IFRS 16

(B)

As Reported

Adj.

(B)

IFRS 16

(B)

As Reported

Adj.

(B)

IFRS 16

(B)

Total revenues

37,747

37,747

42,387

42,387

43,967

43,967

43,357

43,357

Cost of sales

24,286

24,286

26,279

26,279

26,917

26,917

24,446

24,446

(C)

Gross profit

13,461

13,461

16,108

16,108

17,050

17,050

18,911

18,911

(C)

Administrative expenses

845

(1)

844

885

(2)

884

1,046

(2)

1,044

810

(2)

808

(C)

Selling expenses

10,596

(397)

10,199

11,540

(410)

11,130

12,325

(422)

13,130

(431)

12,699

(C)

Other operating expenses (income), net

65

65

80

80

69

69

63

63

Income from operations

1,956

398

2,354

3,603

411

4,014

3,610

424

4,034

4,908

433

5,341

(C)

Depreciation

1,116

866

1,982

1,144

884

2,028

1,262

904

2,166

1,295

918

2,213

(D)

Amortization & other non-cash charges

112

112

129

129

126

126

154

154

Operative Cash Flow (EBITDA)

3,184

1,265

4,448

4,876

1,295

6,172

4,998

1,328

6,327

6,357

1,351

7,708

(C) (D)

CAPEX

1,476

1,476

2,394

2,394

2,654

2,654

2,917

2,917

For the twelve months of:

2018

As Reported

% of rev.

Adj.

(B)

IFRS 16

(B)

% of rev.

Total revenues

167,458

100.0

167,458

100.0

Cost of sales

101,929

60.9

101,929

60.9

(C)

Gross profit

65,529

39.1

65,529

39.1

(C)

Administrative expenses

3,587

2.1

(7)

3,580

2.1

(C)

Selling expenses

47,589

28.4

(1,659)

45,930

27.4

(C)

Other operating expenses (income), net

276

0.2

276

0.2

Income from operations

14,077

8.4

1,667

15,744

9.4

(C)

Depreciation

4,817

2.9

3,572

8,389

5.0

(D)

Amortization & other non-cash charges

521

0.3

521

0.3

Operative Cash Flow (EBITDA)

19,415

11.6

5,239

24,654

14.7

(C) (D)

CAPEX

9,441

9,441

(A)1Q18 and 2Q18 adjusted to reflect change from Commercial Division to Proximity Division implemented in 3Q18.

(B)Unaudited financial information.

(C)Elimination of lease payment expense, partially offset by depreciation of right-of-use asset.

(D)Depreciation of right-of-use asset.

April 5, 2019

FEMSA Comercio - Health Division

Results of Operations

Millions of Pesos

For the three months of:

1Q 2018

2Q 2018

3Q 2018

4Q 2018

As Reported

Adj.

(A)

IFRS 16

(A)

As Reported

Adj.

(A)

IFRS 16

(A)

As Reported

Adj.

(A)

IFRS 16

(A)

As Reported

Adj.

(A)

IFRS 16

(A)

Total revenues

12,454

12,454

13,380

13,380

12,562

12,562

13,343

13,343

Cost of sales

8,758

8,758

9,287

9,287

8,750

8,750

9,080

9,080

(B)

Gross profit

3,696

3,696

4,093

4,093

3,812

3,812

4,263

4,263

(B)

Administrative expenses

485

485

514

514

514

514

541

541

(B)

Selling expenses

2,910

(49)

2,861

2,923

(50)

2,873

2,732

(52)

2,680

2,992

(53)

2,939

(B)

Other operating expenses (income), net

21

21

22

22

26

26

69

69

Income from operations

280

49

329

634

50

684

540

52

592

661

53

714

(B)

Depreciation

166

424

590

166

430

596

169

436

605

176

442

618

(C)

Amortization & other non-cash charges

85

85

86

86

80

80

76

76

Operative Cash Flow (EBITDA)

531

473

1,004

886

480

1,366

789

488

1,277

913

494

1,407

(B) (C)

CAPEX

351

351

229

229

376

376

206

206

For the twelve months of:

2018

As Reported

% of rev.

Adj.

(A)

IFRS 16

(A)

% of rev.

Total revenues

51,739

100.0

51,739

100.0

Cost of sales

35,874

69.3

35,874

69.3

(B)

Gross profit

15,865

30.7

15,865

30.7

(B)

Administrative expenses

2,055

4.0

2,055

4.0

(B)

Selling expenses

11,557

22.3

(204)

11,353

21.9

(B)

Other operating expenses (income), net

138

0.3

138

0.3

Income from operations

2,115

4.1

204

2,319

4.5

(B)

Depreciation

676

1.3

1,732

2,408

4.7

(C)

Amortization & other non-cash charges

329

0.6

329

0.6

Operative Cash Flow (EBITDA)

3,120

6.0

1,936

5,056

9.8

(B) (C)

CAPEX

1,162

1,162

(A)Unaudited financial information.

(B)Elimination of lease payment expense, partially offset by depreciation of right-of-use asset.

(C)Depreciation of right-of-use asset.

April 5, 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FEMSA - Fomento Económico Mexicano SA de CV published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 21:52:06 UTC
