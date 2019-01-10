Fomento Economico Mexicano de CV : Investor Presentation (January 2019)

Investor Presentation - January 2019
Safe Harbor Statement
During this presentation management may discuss certain forward-looking statements concerning FEMSA's future performance that should be considered as good faith estimates made
by the Company. These forward-looking statements reflect management expectations and are based upon currently available data. Actual results are subject to future events and uncertainties, which could materially impact FEMSA's actual performance.
Overview
Ownership
1 Represents 63% of shares with voting rights.
Leading Consumer Company in Latin America
Creating Economic Value in the Last Decade
FEMSA Market Cap Evolution
(US$ MM)
30,397
2007
Jan-19
CAGR 07 - January 19: 8%
Financial Highlights
Revenue 1 15%
|
2017
2007 2
CAGR%
|
460,456
|
111,354
15%
|
41,439
|
13,762
12%
|
9.0%
|
12.4%
|
61,418
|
17,719
13%
|
13.3%
|
15.9%
|
25,180
|
5,794
16%
EBIT 1 12% EBIT Margin
EBITDA 1 13% EBITDA Margin
CAPEX 1 16%
1 Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos
2 Figures for 2007 are the arithmetical sum of Coca Cola FEMSA and FEMSA Comercio, therefore figures exclude sold businesses.
-
• Consistently strengthening our competitive position.
-
• Ability to operate in a rapidly changing economic environment.
-
• Strong brand portfolio and exceptional operational capabilities.
FEMSA - Fomento Económico Mexicano SA de CV published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 01:08:01 UTC