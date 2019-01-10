Log in
Fomento Economico Mexicano de CV : Investor Presentation (January 2019)

01/10/2019

Investor Presentation - January 2019

Safe Harbor Statement

During this presentation management may discuss certain forward-looking statements concerning FEMSA's future performance that should be considered as good faith estimates made

by the Company. These forward-looking statements reflect management expectations and are based upon currently available data. Actual results are subject to future events and uncertainties, which could materially impact FEMSA's actual performance.

Overview

Ownership

1 Represents 63% of shares with voting rights.

Leading Consumer Company in Latin America

Internal company data, YTD.

4

Creating Economic Value in the Last Decade

FEMSA Market Cap Evolution

(US$ MM)

30,397

2007

Jan-19

CAGR 07 - January 19: 8%

Source: Bloomberg, as of January 7, 2019.

Financial Highlights

Revenue 1 15%

2017

2007 2

CAGR%

460,456

111,354

15%

41,439

13,762

12%

9.0%

12.4%

61,418

17,719

13%

13.3%

15.9%

25,180

5,794

16%

EBIT 1 12% EBIT Margin

EBITDA 1 13% EBITDA Margin

CAPEX 1 16%

1 Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos

2 Figures for 2007 are the arithmetical sum of Coca Cola FEMSA and FEMSA Comercio, therefore figures exclude sold businesses.

  • Consistently strengthening our competitive position.

  • Ability to operate in a rapidly changing economic environment.

  • Strong brand portfolio and exceptional operational capabilities.

Disclaimer

FEMSA - Fomento Económico Mexicano SA de CV published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 01:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
