FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV (FEMSA UBD)
Fomento Economico Mexicano de CV : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act

01/18/2019 | 05:14pm EST

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of January 2019

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Mexican Economic Development, Inc.

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

United Mexican States (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

General Anaya No. 601 Pte.

Colonia Bella Vista Monterrey, Nuevo León 64410

México

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): _______

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): _______

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this

Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes ¨ No x

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82-_____________

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf of the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A. DE C.V.

By:

/s/ Gerardo Estrada Attolini

Gerardo Estrada Attolini Director of Corporate FinanceDate: January 18, 2019

Exhibit 99.1

FEMSA announces a change in its Board of Directors

Monterrey, Mexico, January 18, 2019 - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) announced that effective today, Mr. Carlos Salazar Lomelín has resigned to the Board of Directors of FEMSA. Mr. Salazar submitted his resignation as a member of the Board of Directors and Advisor to the Executive Chairman of the Board in order to participate as candidate in the election of president of the Consejo Coordinador Empresarial ("CCE") of Mexico, position to which he was appointed today.

Commenting on today's announcement, José Antonio Fernández Carbajal, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of FEMSA, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors of FEMSA, we would like to thank Carlos for all his contributions and service to FEMSA during his long and successful career, both as Board member and previously as CEO of the Company, and we wish him every success in this important endeavor as president of the CCE."

####

About FEMSA

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes all drugstores and related operations, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.

January 18, 2019

1

Disclaimer

FEMSA - Fomento Económico Mexicano SA de CV published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 22:13:03 UTC
