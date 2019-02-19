Log in
Fomento Economico Mexicano de CV : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act

02/19/2019 | 04:44pm EST

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of February 2019

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Mexican Economic Development, Inc.

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

United Mexican States (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

General Anaya No. 601 Pte.

Colonia Bella Vista Monterrey, Nuevo León 64410

México

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F xForm 40-F ¨

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): _______

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): _______

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this

Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes ¨

No xIf "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82-_____________

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf of the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A. DE C.V.

By:

/s/ Gerardo Estrada Attolini

Gerardo Estrada Attolini Director of Corporate FinanceDate: February 19, 2019

Exhibit 99.1

FEMSA Announces Shareholders Meeting

Monterrey, Mexico, February 19, 2019 - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announces it will hold its Annual Shareholders Meeting on March 22, 2019.

Additionally, the company informs that the record date for FEMSA's ADS holders (NYSE: FMX) in the US will be February 22, 2019.

(This release is an English translation of a document filed with the Mexican Stock Exchange.)

####

About FEMSA

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes all drugstores and related operations, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.

February 19, 2019

1

Disclaimer

FEMSA - Fomento Económico Mexicano SA de CV published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 21:43:06 UTC
