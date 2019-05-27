Fon : Rejestracja zmian Statutu Spółki. Registration of changes in the Articles of Association of the Company

Raport bieżący nr 24/2019

Zarząd spółki FON SE z siedzibą w Tallinnie informuje, że w dniu dzisiejszym powziął wiedzę, iż dnia 23.05.2019 roku właściwy dla prawa Estonii rejestr spółek handlowych _Ariregister_ dokonał rejestracji zmian Statutu Spółki stosownie do Uchwały nr 1 Nadzwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia Akcjonariuszy z dnia 29.04.2019 roku.

W związku z niniejszym aktualne brzmienie § 2.4 Statutu Spółki jest następujące:

'Najmniejsza liczba akcji spółki bez wartości nominalnej stanowi 8.750.000 _osiem milionów siedemset pięćdziesiąt tysięcy_ akcji, a maksymalna liczba akcji Spółki bez wartości nominalnej stanowi 35.000.000 _trzydzieści pięć milionów_ akcji.'

Emitent informuje ponadto, iż na stronie Ariregister _https://ariregister.rik.ee/_ wystąpił błąd i mimo prawidłowej rejestracji zmian Statutu Spółki zgodnie z uchwałą Nadzwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia Akcjonariuszy widnieje błędna liczba akcji 70.000.000 _słownie: siedemdziesiąt milionów_ sztuk zamiast prawidłowej liczby: 8.750.000 _osiem milionów siedemset pięćdziesiąt tysięcy_ sztuk. Emitent zgłosi żądanie dokonania korekty w powyższym zakresie.

W załączeniu do niniejszego raportu Emitent przekazuje aktualne brzmienie Statutu Spółki w polskiej, angielskiej oraz estońskiej wersji językowej.

The Management Board of FON SE with its registered office in Tallinn informs that today he has become aware of the fact that on 23/05/2019 the register of commercial companies _Ariregister_ relevant to the law of Estonia registered changes in the Articles of Association of the Company in accordance with Resolution No. 1 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 29/04/2019.

As a result of this, the current wording of § 2.4 of the Company's Articles of Association is as follows:

'2.4 The minimum number of the shares of the Company without nominal value is 8.750.000 _eight million seven hundred and fifty thousand_ shares and the maximum number of the shares of the Company without nominal value is 35.000.000 _thirty-five million_ shares.'

The Issuer also informs that an error has occurred on the Ariregister website _https://ariregister.rik.ee/_ and despite the correct registration of changes of the Company's Articles of Association in accordance with the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders there is an incorrect number of shares of 70.000.000 _in words: seventy million_ instead of the correct number: 8.750.000 _eight million seven hundred fifty thousand_ of shares. The Issuer will request a correction in this matter.

The Issuer attached to this report the current wording of the Articles of Association in Polish, English and Estonian language versions.

